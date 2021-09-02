Владельцы Lexus назвали причины выбора официального сервиса

02 сентября 20:11 2021
Просмотров: 10

Lexus подтвердил высокий уровень удовлетворённости сервисом  по результатам проведенного исследования.

Важным фактором стала клиентоориентированность персонала, готовность оказать помощь.

Аналитическое агентство «АВТОСТАТ» опросило 20 000 автовладельцев премиальных автомобилей, пользующихся услугами официальных дилерских центров, о качестве их работы. Lexus стал лидером по двум ключевым показателям в премиум-сегменте:

Конкурентноспособная или доступная стоимость оригинальных запасных частей и расходных материалов, которые обеспечивают исправную работу автомобиля. Её оценили в 56,82 балла;

Клиентоориентированность персонала, готовность оказать помощь, что в связке с прозрачным процессом обслуживания обеспечивает долгосрочные доверительные отношения между клиентом и официальным дилерским центром. Этот показатель респонденты оценили в 82,35 балла;

Качественные оригинальные запасные части и расходные материалы

Ключевым показателем удовлетворённости официальным сервисом Lexus стала оптимальная стоимость запасных частей. Бренд стал лидером исследования в этой категории среди владельцев автомобилей премиум-сегмента.

Использование специалистами официальных дилерских центров исключительно оригинальных запасных частей обеспечивает надёжность, высокую производительность автомобиля и безопасность, обеспечивая владельцу уверенность на дороге, будь это короткая поездка или же долгое путешествие. Это ключевой фактор доверия и главная причина, почему участники исследования выбирают официальные дилерские центры Lexus. Помимо этого, клиенты получают широкий спектр специальных предложений, позволяющих сократить расходы на техническое обслуживание и ремонт без потери качества работы.

Обеспечение максимального уровня комфорта для клиента — приоритет Lexus

Гостеприимство Lexus уходит корнями в уникальную историю и культуру Японии. Эта страна находится на стыке литосферных плит, что влечёт за собой бесчисленные землетрясения, цунами и неблагоприятные природные явления. Учитывая плотность населения и небольшую территорию, жителям Японии пришлось создать определённые правила для сосуществования: здесь нельзя было рассориться с соседями и уйти строить свой дом в другое место — его просто не было, поэтому жители старались поддерживать хорошие отношения друг с другом. Отсюда берут начало традиции японского гостеприимства, которые формируют философию Омотенаши.

Именно приветливость и желание помочь владельцы Lexus отметили в рамках исследования. В официальных дилерских центрах царит комфортная атмосфера — сюда приятно возвращаться.

Чтобы обеспечить высочайший уровень обслуживания, Lexus регулярно проводит обучение и устраивает соревнования среди специалистов официальных сервисов — национальный конкурс профессионального мастерства Grand Prix в области клиентского сервиса.

Для большего комфорта официальные дилерские центры Lexus предлагают посетителям удобные зоны ожидания с кафе и доступом к Wi-Fi. Здесь можно углубиться в работу или просто расслабиться. А процесс осмотра автомобиля перед началом обслуживания проходит более прозрачно и эффективно благодаря «Диалоговой приёмке», во время которой сервисный консультант и клиент обсуждают объём необходимых работ. Клиенты высоко оценили внимание и выгодные предложения официальных дилерских центров.Комфорт для клиента

