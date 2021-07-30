Bowler Motors представила раллийную версию Land Rover Defender

Bowler Motors представила раллийную версию Land Rover Defender
30 июля 09:11 2021
Просмотров: 7

Bowler Motors представила версию Land Rover Defender, которая будет участвовать в гоночной серии Bowler Defender Challenge

Раллийный Defender с сильным двигателем и турбонаддувом

Раллийный Defender, для создания которого Bowler использовал весь свой многолетний опыт, базируется на модели Land Rover Defender 90 с двухлитровым 300-сильным бензиновым двигателем Ingenium с турбонаддувом. Автомобиль имеет увеличенный дорожный просвет и модифицированное днище, а также оснащен множеством дополнительных элементов, таких как каркас безопасности, подрулевые переключатели коробки передач и 18-дюймовые раллийные колеса.

Land Rover Defender нового поколения вышел на рынок в 2020 году и очень быстро завоевал признание клиентов и представителей СМИ за свою непревзойденную широту возможностей, впечатляющую управляемость, прочность и надежность. Более компактный Defender 90 с укороченной колесной базой оказался идеальной основой для модернизации Bowler.

Раллийная версия Defender создана для участия в гоночной серии Bowler Defender Challenge – собственном чемпионате Bowler, который пройдет в 2022 году в Великобритании и будет состоять из семи этапов.

Майкл ван дер Занде, руководитель подразделения Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations: «Разработка нового раллийного автомобиля Bowler Defender Challenge прекрасно иллюстрирует взаимную выгоду от присоединения Bowler к Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations. Наша техническая поддержка в сочетании с легендарным раллийным опытом Bowler превратили невероятно выносливый Defender в автомобиль, готовый бороться за победу в гонках. Bowler Defender Challenge подтвердит способность Defender работать в самых сложных условиях, а также станет стартовой точкой в захватывающем и доступном внедорожном автоспорте для нового поколения клиентов Bowler и Land Rover».

Bowler Defender Challenge: автомобиль

В каждом автомобиле Bowler Defender Challenge установлен полный каркас безопасности, соответствующий стандарту FIA. У внедорожника модифицированы передний и задний подрамники с дополнительными креплениями, необходимыми для подвески с новыми индивидуальными настройками. Разработанная в сотрудничестве с Fox подвеска увеличила дорожный просвет на 25 мм. Стандартные колеса внедорожника были заменены на 18-дюймовые Bowler, предназначенные для ралли.

Инженеры Bowler установили целый ряд важных электронных компонентов, обеспечивающих защиту от пожара и отключения электропитания, а также системы дополнительного освещения и управления автомобилем. Все они полностью интегрированы в штатную электрическую архитектуру. В салоне установлены спортивные сиденья в соответствии с гоночными условиями, изменено положение селектора переключения передач, добавлены разработанные Bowler лепестковые подрулевые переключатели.

Чтобы машина выдержала экстремальные условия на бездорожье, Bowler повысил защиту и без того жесткого кузова Defender, укрепив его. На стандартных дверях внедорожника удалена нижняя секция, закрывающая порог, что позволило установить защитные панели днища во всю длину кузова. Благодаря изменениям, внесенным в переднюю часть автомобиля, увеличен поток охлаждающего двигатель воздуха и организованы места для оснастки дополнительным головным освещением. Новый спойлер на крыше имеет дополнительные задние фонари.

Bowler Defender Challenge: соревнование

Challenge 2022 состоит из семи этапов, которые пройдут в Великобритании. Их даты и места проведения будут объявлены позже в этом году. На соревнование допускаются 12 команд, все они выступают на одинаковых внедорожниках Defender, подготовленных Bowler. В чемпионате могут участвовать как ветераны, так и те, кто не имеет соревновательного опыта.

Для тех, у кого опыта недостаточно или совсем нет, Bowler может предложить обучение и поддержку. Это позволит получить лицензию, необходимую для выступления в серии. Challenge стал идеальной платформой для приобретения знаний и опыта в автоспорте, перед тем как начать выступать на других внедорожниках Bowler в различных чемпионатах по ралли-рейдам по всему миру.

Challenge по-прежнему нацелен на то, чтобы способствовать развитию навыков вождения и получения соревновательного опыта, сохраняя увлекательную атмосферу автогонок.

Все этапы серии пройдут на территории Великобритании, и каждая из команд, выступающая на Bowler Defender Challenge, столкнется с различными условиями, в которых проходит настоящее ралли. На всех этапах командам будут предоставлены полная поддержка Bowler и выделенные зоны обслуживания. В гостевых зонах пилоты и их команды смогут посещать брифинги, используя свободное время с максимальной для себя пользой на протяжении всего мероприятия.

Публичный дебют раллийного автомобиля Bowler Defender Challenge состоится на 400-километровом этапе Iceland Hill Rally, который пройдет 6-8 августа.

Калум Маккечни, генеральный директор Bowler: «Предыдущий чемпионат Defender Challenge, организованный компанией Bowler Motorsport, имел невероятный успех. Поэтому мы рады объявить о новом Bowler Defender Challenge, начать серию и предоставить эту удивительную возможность испытать Bowler в его естественной среде. Наши уникальные навыки, знания и опыт, накопленные за годы выступлений в ралли-рейдах, привели к созданию потрясающего гоночного автомобиля, управлять которым будет интересно и увлекательно».

Стартовая цена участия в Challenge 2022 составляет 99 500 фунтов стерлингов. Сумма включает подготовленный Bowler автомобиль Defender Challenge, допуск к серии, которая начнется в марте, и организацию проведения гонок. За дополнительную плату можно получить обучение, транспортировку и техподдержку автомобилей. Ряд аксессуаров, разработанных в рамках этой программы, будет доступен позже в этом году.

