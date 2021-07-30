Bowler Motors представила раллийную версию Land Rover Defender

Bowler Motors \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e Land Rover Defender, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Bowler Defender Challenge \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 Defender \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 Defender, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e Bowler \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442, \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Land Rover Defender 90 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c 300-\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c Ingenium \u0441 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u043c. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u043d\u0438\u0449\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0441 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0438 18-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430. Land Rover Defender \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0438 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0421\u041c\u0418 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 Defender 90 \u0441 \u0443\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Bowler. \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f Defender \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Bowler Defender Challenge \u2013 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435 Bowler, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0432. \u041c\u0430\u0439\u043a\u043b \u0432\u0430\u043d \u0434\u0435\u0440 \u0417\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations: \u00ab\u0420\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Bowler Defender Challenge \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043b\u043b\u044e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Bowler \u043a Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations. \u041d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043e\u043c Bowler \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0439 Defender \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445. Bowler Defender Challenge \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c Defender \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 Bowler \u0438 Land Rover\u00bb. Bowler Defender Challenge: \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 Bowler Defender Challenge \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0441 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443 FIA. \u0423 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 Fox \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 25 \u043c\u043c. \u0421\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 18-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 Bowler, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438. \u0418\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b Bowler \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0443 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0436\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443. \u0412 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 Bowler \u043b\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u0435, Bowler \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u043b \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 Defender, \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u0432 \u0435\u0433\u043e. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f, \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043d\u0438\u0449\u0430 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u044e \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c, \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0439\u043b\u0435\u0440 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438. Bowler Defender Challenge: \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 Challenge 2022 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0432 \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0418\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f 12 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434, \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445 Defender, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 Bowler. \u0412 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0442\u0435, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445, \u0443 \u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0442, Bowler \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u044e, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438. Challenge \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0435, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0442\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445 Bowler \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438-\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0434\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443. Challenge \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0432\u044b\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430, \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0443\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u044b \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 Bowler Defender Challenge, \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0430 Bowler \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0438, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Bowler Defender Challenge \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 400-\u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0435 Iceland Hill Rally, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 6-8 \u0430\u0432\u0433\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430. \u041a\u0430\u043b\u0443\u043c \u041c\u0430\u043a\u043a\u0435\u0447\u043d\u0438, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Bowler: \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442 Defender Challenge, \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 Bowler Motorsport, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445. \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c Bowler Defender Challenge, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c Bowler \u0432 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435. \u041d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u044b\u043a\u0438, \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442, \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438-\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0434\u0430\u0445, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043a \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0441\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u00bb. \u0421\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 Challenge 2022 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 99 500 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Bowler \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Defender Challenge, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u043a \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435, \u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a. \u0417\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0420\u044f\u0434 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443.