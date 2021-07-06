Honda приглашает на на тест-драйв новинок мототехники

06 июля 13:11 2021
Дилеры мототехники Honda приглашают на тест-драйв новинок 2022 модельного года

Официальные дилеры Honda в России приглашают всех желающих на тест-драйв новинок мототехники Honda 2022 модельного года. Для тест-драйва будут доступны мотоциклы Gold Wing Tour, Africa Twin, NC750X, CMX1100 Rebel и скутер PCX125. К текущему летнему сезону линейка мототехники Honda была значительно обновлена.

В связи с этим, восемь российских дилерских предприятий бренда – «Автополе», «Аояма», «Макс Моторс», «Мотоленд», «Мотодон», «Супер Марин», «Уникум» и «Major» – приглашают всех, кто планирует приобрести мотоцикл или скутер Honda, в свои салоны на тест-драйв новинок.

Каждый участник тест-драйва сможет прочувствовать великолепную управляемость новых моделей, больше узнать о примененных в них передовых технологиях, а также получить уникальное коммерческое предложение на покупку мотоцикла или скутера.

Для клиентов также доступны специальные кредитные программы с низкими процентными ставками, разработанные Honda Financial Service совместно с эксклюзивным партнером компании в России – банком ВТБ. Узнать о наличии конкретной модели и требованиях к проведению тест-драйва можно непосредственно у дилера. Адреса и контактные данные официальных дилеров мототехники Honda в России доступны на официальном сайте.

