Honda приглашает на на тест-драйв новинок мототехники

\u0414\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 Honda \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043a 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u041e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u044b Honda \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 Honda 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u044b Gold Wing Tour, Africa Twin, NC750X, CMX1100 Rebel \u0438 \u0441\u043a\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0440 PCX125. \u041a \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 Honda \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430. \u0412 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c, \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u00bb, \u00ab\u0410\u043e\u044f\u043c\u0430\u00bb, \u00ab\u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441 \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u00bb, \u00ab\u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434\u00bb, \u00ab\u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043d\u00bb, \u00ab\u0421\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440 \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0438\u043d\u00bb, \u00ab\u0423\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0443\u043c\u00bb \u0438 \u00abMajor\u00bb \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043a\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0440 Honda, \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043a. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043a\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u0441 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 Honda Financial Service \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u0431\u0430\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0412\u0422\u0411. \u0423\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0443 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0410\u0434\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 Honda \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435.