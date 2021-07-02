Битурбированный Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT в России уже осенью

Битурбированный Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT в России уже осенью
02 июля 20:11 2021
Просмотров: 6

Новый Cayenne Turbo GT сочетает исключительный динамический потенциал с высокой практичностью в повседневной эксплуатации

Компания Porsche пополняет семейство Cayenne новой суперспортивной моделью c блестящими техническими характеристиками и отточенной управляемостью: новый Cayenne Turbo GT сочетает исключительный динамический потенциал с высокой практичностью в повседневной эксплуатации. Выдающиеся ходовые качества автомобилю в первую очередь обеспечивает его двигатель – четырехлитровый V8 битурбо мощностью 471 кВт (640 л.с.). Прибавка в 67 кВт (90 л.с.) по сравнению с Cayenne Turbo Coupé и крутящий момент 850 Нм (плюс 80 Нм) сокращают стандартный разгон 0-100 км/ч до 3,3 секунды (минус 0,6 с), максимальная скорость автомобиля составляет 300 км/ч (плюс 14 км/ч). Cayenne Turbo GT, который даже уже чисто внешне выглядит более спортивным, предлагается только в виде четырехместного купе и серийно оснащается всеми имеющимися в арсенале системами регулирования ходовой части, а также высокоскоростными шинами, которые были разработаны специально для этой модели. Привод и шасси имеют особую настройку, в результате чего автомобиль отличается исключительной сбалансированностью и ярко выраженным гоночным темпераментом. Это уже доказал тест-пилот Porsche Ларс Керн, проехавший на Cayenne Turbo GT 20,832-километровую Северную петлю Нюрбургринга за 7:38,9 минуты, установив новый официальный рекорд для SUV.

По сравнению с Cayenne Turbo Coupé, кузов модели Turbo GT располагается на 17 миллиметров ниже. Исходя из этого, пассивные компоненты подвески и активные системы регулирования были переработаны, настроены на максимальную продольную и поперечную динамику и откалиброваны так, чтобы обеспечить оптимальное взаимодействие всех компонентов. Так, жесткость трехкамерной пневмоподвески была увеличена на 15 процентов, и соответствующим образом адаптированы характеристики амортизаторов системы Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), а также исполнительные элементы усилителя рулевого управления Plus и системы управления задними колесами. Рабочий алгоритм активной системы подавления кренов кузова Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) теперь тоже ориентирован на максимальную динамику. Все это дополнительно улучшает устойчивость к кренам, повышает сцепление колес с дорогой и обеспечивает еще более высокую точность управления при скоростном похождении поворотов. Соответственно этому система Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) допускает более высокую степень блокировки. Кроме того, управляемость автомобиля улучшает и кардинально оптимизированная передняя подвеска. Передние диски по сравнению с Turbo Coupé на один дюйм шире, а отрицательный развал колес увеличен на 0,45 градуса, с тем чтобы новые 22-дюймовые высокоскоростные шины Pirelli P Zero Corsa, разработанные специально для модели Turbo GT, имели увеличенное пятно контакта. Автомобиль серийно оснащается керамическими композитными тормозами Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB).

Tiptronic S с коротким временем переключения и спортивная выхлопная система из титана

Битурбированный двигатель Cayenne Turbo GT в настоящее время является самым мощным восьмицилиндровым силовым агрегатом Porsche. Наиболее масштабно оптимизация затронула кривошипно-шатунный механизм, систему турбонаддува, систему непосредственного впрыска бензина, а также впускной коллектор и систему охлаждения наддувочного воздуха. От Turbo Coupé двигатель V8 модели Turbo GT отличается такими основными компонентами, как коленчатый вал, шатуны, поршни, цепной привод распределительных валов и гасители крутильных колебаний. Ввиду возросшей до 471 кВт (640 л.с.) мощности эти компоненты рассчитаны на более высокие пиковые нагрузки и повышенную динамику. Также были адаптированы восьмиступенчатая коробка передач Tiptronic S с сокращенными временами переключений и система полного привода Porsche Traction Management (PTM), которая у Turbo GT получила дополнительное жидкостное охлаждение раздаточной коробки. Серийная спортивная выхлопная система с расположенными по центру патрубками тоже имеет специальное исполнение для Cayenne Turbo GT. Начиная с середины автомобиля, выхлопные трубы, включая концевой глушитель, выполнены из легкого и особо жаропрочного титана. За счет отсутствия центрального глушителя достигается дополнительное снижение массы.

Спортивное оснащение: много карбона снаружи и много алькантары внутри

Свой статус самой спортивной модели Cayenne Turbo GT, окрашенный в новый цвет кузова Arctic Grey (опция), подчеркивает благодаря современному дизайну с особыми акцентами. Специфический передний бампер GT с характерной спойлерной кромкой и увеличенными боковыми воздухозаборниками придает автомобилю уникальный вид спереди. В виде сбоку доминируют профильная карбоновая крыша и черные расширители колесных арок вместе с 22-дюймовыми колесными дисками GT Design, окрашенными в цвет Neodyme. Специфическими для GT являются также торцевые пластины из карбона, прилегающие к боковинам спойлера на крыше, а также увеличенная на 25 миллиметров по сравнению с Turbo кромка на адаптивном заднем спойлере. При движении на максимальной скорости это увеличивает прижимную силу на величину до 40 килограммов. И эффектный завершающий штрих в виде сзади – диффузор с карбоновой накладкой.

Дебют в Turbo GT: новая информационно-развлекательная система для Cayenne

В салоне спортивный характер Cayenne Turbo GT подчеркивает высококачественное серийное оснащение с расширенной отделкой из алькантары. Спортивные передние сиденья с восьмипозиционной регулировкой и спортивные задние сиденья (с двумя посадочными местами) входят в базовую комплектацию. Как обычно для моделей GT, сиденья на центральной части обиты перфорированной алькантарой, украшены контрастными акцентами цвета Neodyme или Arctic Grey и надписями «turbo GT» на подголовниках. Типичное для спорткара многофункциональное спортивное рулевое колесо имеет желтую «нулевую» метку на ободе. В зависимости от выбора декоративных планок, акцентные вставки могут быть выполнены в матовом черном цвете.

Вместе с Turbo GT дебютирует новое поколение информационно-развлекательной системы Porsche Communication Management (PCM) с улучшенными техническими характеристиками, новым пользовательским интерфейсом и новой логикой управления в Cayenne. Система PCM 6.0, как и раньше, полностью совместима с Apple CarPlay, но дополнительно предлагает глубокую интеграцию сервисов Apple Music и подкастов Apple. Кроме того, теперь в нее возможна интеграция сервиса Android Auto. Таким образом, в информационно-развлекательную систему автомобиля теперь могут быть интегрированы все распространенные смартфоны.

Cayenne Turbo GT можно заказать уже сейчас, а в российские дилерские центры модель поступит осенью 2021 года. Цены в России начинаются от 16 160 000 рублей.

