Битурбированный Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT в России уже осенью

\u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Cayenne Turbo GT \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Cayenne \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e c \u0431\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e: \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Cayenne Turbo GT \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0412\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u2013 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 V8 \u0431\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 471 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (640 \u043b.\u0441.). \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0432 67 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (90 \u043b.\u0441.) \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 Cayenne Turbo Coup\u00e9 \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 850 \u041d\u043c (\u043f\u043b\u044e\u0441 80 \u041d\u043c) \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d 0-100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0434\u043e 3,3 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b (\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0441 0,6 \u0441), \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 300 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 (\u043f\u043b\u044e\u0441 14 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447). Cayenne Turbo GT, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u0440\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0438 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0443, \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442 Porsche \u041b\u0430\u0440\u0441 \u041a\u0435\u0440\u043d, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0445\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 Cayenne Turbo GT 20,832-\u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0421\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0442\u043b\u044e \u041d\u044e\u0440\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0437\u0430 7:38,9 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434 \u0434\u043b\u044f SUV. \u041f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 Cayenne Turbo Coup\u00e9, \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Turbo GT \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 17 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435. \u0418\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043c\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 15 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Plus \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0420\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441 \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 Turbo Coup\u00e9 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 0,45 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0430, \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 22-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b Pirelli P Zero Corsa, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Turbo GT, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0430. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0438 Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB). Tiptronic S \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0411\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c Cayenne Turbo GT \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c Porsche. \u041d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0448\u0438\u043f\u043d\u043e-\u0448\u0430\u0442\u0443\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043c, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u0430, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430. \u041e\u0442 Turbo Coup\u00e9 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c V8 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Turbo GT \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u043b, \u0448\u0430\u0442\u0443\u043d\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0438, \u0446\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0412\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043e 471 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (640 \u043b.\u0441.) \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 Tiptronic S \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 Porsche Traction Management (PTM), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0443 Turbo GT \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u043f\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f Cayenne Turbo GT. \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u044b, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e \u0436\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430. \u0417\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b. \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435: \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0421\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Cayenne Turbo GT, \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 Arctic Grey (\u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f), \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443 \u0441 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440 GT \u0441 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0439\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438. \u0412 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 22-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 GT Design, \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 Neodyme. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f GT \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0439\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 25 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 Turbo \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0439\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0434\u043e 40 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043e\u0432. \u0418 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0448\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u2013 \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0440 \u0441 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0414\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442 \u0432 Turbo GT: \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f Cayenne \u0412 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 Cayenne Turbo GT \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044b. \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f (\u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438) \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 GT, \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0439, \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Neodyme \u0438\u043b\u0438 Arctic Grey \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u00abturbo GT\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u0422\u0438\u043f\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0442\u0443\u044e \u00ab\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0443\u044e\u00bb \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0435. \u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043a, \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 Turbo GT \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Porsche Communication Management (PCM) \u0441 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 Cayenne. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 PCM 6.0, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0441 Apple CarPlay, \u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432 Apple Music \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 Apple. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 Android Auto. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u044b. Cayenne Turbo GT \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441, \u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044e 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 16 160 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439.