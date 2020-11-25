Финальное испытание для команды TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E перед началом сезона в Чили

Финальное испытание для команды TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E перед началом сезона в Чили
25 ноября 13:11 2020

Обратный отсчет времени до старта нового сезона для команды TAG Heuer Porsche запущен: в Валенсии начинаются официальные тестовые заезды чемпионата мира Formula E

На автодроме имени Рикардо Тормо с 28 ноября по 1 декабря все двенадцать команд (24 пилота) инновационной электрической гоночной серии проведут подготовку к новому сезону, стартующему в столице Чили – городе Сантьяго. 16 и 17 января 2021 года в южноамериканском мегаполисе состоятся первые две гонки 7-го сезона.

Для команды TAG Heuer Porsche пять тестовых сессий в Испании являются отличной возможностью оценить собственные силы перед своим вторым сезоном в чемпионате мира Formula E и испытать Porsche 99X Electric. Электро-болид был подвергнут последовательной модернизации в центре в Вайссахе и оснащен новым приводом. Основными пилотами в Валенсии выступают Андре Лоттерер (Германия/стартовый номер 36) и Паскаль Верляйн (Германия/стартовый номер 99). Верляйн в предстоящем сезоне впервые выйдет на старт за команду Porsche. Резервными пилотами в сезоне 2021 года станут Симона де Сильвестро (Швейцария) и Нил Яни (Швейцария).

Porsche Formula E

Мнения перед тестовыми заездами

Амиэль Линдсей (менеджер команды Formula E):

«Подготовка к 7-му сезону началась для нас сразу после завершающей гонки прошлого сезона в Берлине. Мы самым тщательным образом проанализировали каждую деталь нашего автомобиля, все действия членов команды и оптимизировали каждую мелочь с учетом нового сезона. Таким образом, тест в Валенсии представляет для нас прекрасную возможность оценить свои силы. Как новая команда мы многому научились у сильных и опытных соперников в дебютном для нас сезоне. Уверен, мы добились огромного прогресса во всех областях. Но и наши соперники поработали не меньше, поэтому теперь мы с нетерпением ждем интересного сезона. Тест в Валенсии покажет, в правильном ли направлении мы поработали, и каков расклад сил по сравнению с нашими соперниками».

Андре Лоттерер (Porsche 99X Electric #36):

«Я с большим нетерпением жду тестов в Валенсии. Мы откатали очень интересный первый сезон, в котором многому научились и от гонки к гонке добивались хорошего прогресса. Кольцо в Валенсии, тем более в новой конфигурации, то есть без дополнительной шиканы и с датчиками, отслеживающими выезд автомобилей за пределы трассы, не слишком актуально для чемпионата Formula E. Но мы хотя бы посмотрим, как выглядим по сравнению с соперниками. Эта оценка наших сил чрезвычайно важна для нас».

Паскаль Верляйн (Porsche 99X Electric #99):

«Для меня Валенсия будет первым официальным тестом вместе с моей новой командой. Я с огромным нетерпением жду этого. Все встретили меня очень тепло, и я уже прекрасно адаптировался. С августа я уже несколько раз побывал в Вайссахе, чтобы подготовиться к сезону на симуляторе и – что тоже немаловажно – наладить хорошие отношения с моими инженерами. Теперь я не могу дождаться, когда же все начнется».

Porsche Formula E

Тестовая трасса в Валенсии

Гоночная серия Formula E уже в четвертый раз проводит свои официальные тестовые заезды перед началом сезона на автодроме имени Рикардо Тормо. Трасса, изначально предназначенная для мотогонок, была временно дополнена шиканой для соответствия требованиям чемпионата Formula E. Но теперь шикана снова удалена, чтобы снизить риск повреждения автомобилей, так как из Валенсии они сразу же отправляются в Сантьяго. Вместо шиканы теперь на разных поворотах впервые установлена новая система, отслеживающая выезд автомобилей за пределы трассы.

