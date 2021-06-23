Porsche представил шестое поколение информационно-развлекательной системы

\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Porsche: \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442, \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0428\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Porsche Communication Management (PCM) \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 Porsche 911, Cayenne \u0438 Panamera. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u2013 \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432 Apple Music \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 Apple \u0432 PCM*. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 Android Auto. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 Voice Pilot \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0447\u044c. \u041d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0420\u0421\u041c 6.0 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 Over-the-Air. \u0412 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 PCM \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0430 \u2013 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0433\u0438\u0431\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f Android Auto \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 PCM 6.0 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e Android Auto. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e Apple iPhone \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Porsche \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 Google Android. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044f USB \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e: \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 PCM 6.0. Porsche \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044b Apple \u0438 Apple Music \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c* \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0438 Apple Music \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442-\u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430\u043c\u044b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 75 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447\u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439-\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0432\u0435\u0437\u0434. \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043a \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0444\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439 Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits \u0438 Apple Music Country. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Porsche \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 1,5 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 Apple Podcasts, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0439, \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0412\u0441\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 Apple ID \u043a \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 Apple \u0438\u043b\u0438 Apple Music, \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044f\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435. \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0449\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043d \u0411\u0430\u0439\u0435\u0440, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Porsche AG. \u2013 \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0447\u044c \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043e \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Apple Music \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 Porsche: \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u043e\u043d \u0441\u043b\u044b\u0448\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043e, \u0432 \u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439-\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442 Apple \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0433\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u0418\u043b\u0438, \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439-\u0442\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043d \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043e, \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f, \u043e\u043d \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044e Apple, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0433\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u00bb. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Porsche, \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 PCM 6.0, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443 Apple CarPlay. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 iPhone \u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0414\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Siri, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u043e\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0432\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a, \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0443 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044b. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435. Voice Pilot \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u041a\u0430\u043a \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0432 Taycan, \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u00abHey, Porsche\u00bb. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0443\u043a \u0441 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0437 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438. \u0424\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u00ab\u041c\u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u00bb \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u043a \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u00ab\u041c\u043d\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u00bb, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0413\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 Voice Pilot \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043a \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0430\u043f\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 PCM 6.0 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044b \u2013 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438. \u0417\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0434\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u2013 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0436\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0435. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Porsche \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043c. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f PCM 6.0 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 Porsche \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 Taycan \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0437\u043d\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c\u00bb \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443, \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche Connect \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435 PCM 6.0, \u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 Bluetooth \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 Porsche, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u043a\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f, \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446-\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 Over-the-Air. \u041c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 Porsche** \u0423\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0443. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0442\u0430-\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Soundtrack My Life \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Porsche Digital \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0447\u044c \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043e \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u043e \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0430\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0430. \u041e\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u0432 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0441. \u0422\u043e\u0442, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044c\u044e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0445, \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e \u043a \u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u2013 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0434\u0430, \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0430\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. *\u0424\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 ** \u0424\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435