Porsche представил шестое поколение информационно-развлекательной системы
23 июня 16:11 2021
Новая информационно-развлекательная система Porsche: больше знает, больше умеет, лучше слушает

Шестое поколение Porsche Communication Management (PCM) будет представлено летом 2021 года в моделях Porsche 911, Cayenne и Panamera. Среди наиболее важных нововведений – глубокая интеграция стриминговых сервисов Apple Music и подкастов Apple в PCM*. Кроме того, впервые будет интегрирован также сервис Android Auto. Кроме того, голосовой ассистент Voice Pilot теперь понимает естественную речь. Навигационная система быстрее рассчитывает маршрут и более наглядно отображает информацию. Кроме того, РСМ 6.0 обеспечивает возможность беспроводного обновления программного обеспечения с использованием технологии Over-the-Air. В будущем система PCM может стать цифровой основой для адаптивного звука – музыки, которая динамично адаптируется к стилю вождения.

Возможность гибко пользоваться Android Auto

Porsche представил шестое поколение информационно-развлекательной системы

Новая система PCM 6.0 включает в себя интеграцию Android Auto. Помимо Apple iPhone в информационно-развлекательную систему моделей Porsche теперь могут быть интегрированы также смартфоны с операционной системой Google Android. Это происходит автоматически, как только мобильный телефон с помощью кабеля USB подключается к автомобилю: после этого управлять функциями телефона и приложениями смартфона, не влияющими на безопасность движения, можно через PCM 6.0.

Porsche органично интегрирует подкасты Apple и Apple Music в автомобиль*

Подписчики Apple Music могут через бесплатное трехлетнее интернет-подключение прослушивать в автомобиле без какой-либо рекламы более 75 миллионов песен, а также ежедневно просматривать тысячи плей-листов и выбирать лучшие музыкальные композиции мировых звезд. Дополнительно к этому они имеют доступ ко всем исполнителям и ведущим, выступающим или работающим в прямом эфире мировых радиостанций Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits и Apple Music Country. Кроме того, для водителей Porsche доступно более 1,5 миллиона передач на ведущей в мире платформе Apple Podcasts, что позволяет всегда быть в курсе событий, не скучать в пути и вдохновляться каждой поездкой. Все, что нужно сделать, это привязать свой Apple ID к своему автомобилю. Чтобы пользоваться подкастами Apple или Apple Music, смартфон не обязательно должен находиться в автомобиле.

«Мы совместили удовольствие от прослушивания классического радио и современного потокового вещания, – говорит Мартин Байер, руководитель группы навигационных и информационно-развлекательных систем компании Porsche AG. – При этом речь идет не только о прослушивании музыки, но и о глубокой интеграции Apple Music в информационно-развлекательную систему Porsche: водитель может добавить песню, которую он слышит по радио, в плей-лист Apple и проигрывать ее снова и снова. Или, если какой-то исполнитель, которого он слушает по радио, ему особенно понравился, он может переключиться на специальную станцию Apple, которая проигрывает только песни этого исполнителя».

Porsche представил шестое поколение информационно-развлекательной системы

Автомобили Porsche, оборудованные новой системой PCM 6.0, также имеют беспроводную поддержку Apple CarPlay. Это позволяет клиентам легко подсоединить свой iPhone к автомобилю без использования кабеля. Достаточно просто коснуться сенсорного экрана или дать команду через голосовую систему управления Siri, чтобы получить оптимизированные согласно текущему трафику описания маршрутов, сделать звонок, отправить и принять сообщение, включить музыку или подкасты. При этом внимание водителя остается полностью сконцентрированным на дороге.

Voice Pilot стал более человечным

Как это уже было сделано в Taycan, теперь достаточно просто сказать «Hey, Porsche». Автомобиль готов выполнять команды, которые водитель отдает, не снимая рук с рулевого колеса и не отводя глаз от дороги. Фраза «Мне нужен бензин» активирует в навигационной системе поиск маршрута до ближайшей автозаправочной станции, а такая формулировка, как «Мне холодно», автоматически повышает температуру в салоне, точно так же можно целенаправленно управлять сиденьями с функцией массажа или комфортной подсветкой. Голосовой ассистент Voice Pilot имеет постоянную связь с интернетом и постоянно обучается новым формулировкам. Таким образом, со временем система становится все лучше, приспосабливаясь к потребностям водителя.

Более производительная навигационная система

Porsche представил шестое поколение информационно-развлекательной системы

Новая аппаратная и программная архитектура PCM 6.0 позволяет навигационной системе быстрее рассчитывать маршруты – всегда с учетом информации о дорожном движении, поступающей в реальном времени. Значительно более простое и наглядное отображение карт также позволяет лучше доносить информацию до пользователей. На основе информации о дорожном движении в реальном времени дороги отображаются различными цветами – в зависимости от загруженности. Монитор маршрута обеспечивает быстрый доступ ко всей важной информации. Также наглядно отображаются дорожные пробки и места промежуточных остановок на маршруте. Кроме того, навигационная система Porsche предоставляет информацию о движении по отдельным полосам.

Более интенсивная коммуникация человека и автомобиля

PCM 6.0 впервые позволяет Porsche использовать цифровые функции электрического спорткара Taycan также и в моделях с двигателем внутреннего сгорания. Так, интерактивная цифровая инструкция по эксплуатации «Полезно знать» интегрирована в систему, записи календаря на смартфоне с помощью приложения Porsche Connect выводятся на сенсорном экране PCM 6.0, а при активном соединении Bluetooth между автомобилем и смартфоном водители Porsche, используя сервис календаря, могут участвовать в телефонной конференц-связи. Обновления программного обеспечения информационно-развлекательной системы возможны с использованием технологии Over-the-Air.

Музыка будущего в исполнении Porsche**

Porsche представил шестое поколение информационно-развлекательной системы

Уже скоро для спортивных поездок можно будет подобрать соответствующую музыку. Новая бета-версия приложения Soundtrack My Life разработана подразделением Porsche Digital и впервые в мире предлагает возможность адаптации звука. При этом речь идет не просто о составлении плейлистов, а о формировании приложением в режиме реального времени индивидуального саундтрека. Он состоит из самостоятельно сочиненных музыкальных элементов и является полностью адаптивным, так как он приспосабливается под стиль вождения. Поэтому при спортивной поездке по загородной дороге звучит совершенно иная музыка, чем в спокойной поездке в офис. Тот, кто при этом вспоминает о фоновой музыке в компьютерных играх, меняющейся в зависимости от ситуации, находится довольно близко к истине – разница, правда, заключается в том, что саундтреками можно наслаждаться также и на смартфоне, находясь за пределами автомобиля.

*Функция будет доступна на российском рынке позднее

** Функция может быть доступна на российском рынке позднее

