Honda Civic представит новый хэтчбек на виртуальном концерте

\u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0445\u044d\u0442\u0447\u0431\u0435\u043a\u0430 Civic 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 Honda \u043e\u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0445\u044d\u0442\u0447\u0431\u0435\u043a\u0430 Civic 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f 23 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f \u0432 18:00 \u043f\u043e \u0422\u0438\u0445\u043e\u043e\u043a\u0435\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 (24 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f \u0432 04:00 \u043f\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0441\u044c\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438) \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430 Civic Tour \u201cRemix\u201d \u043d\u0430 YouTube. \u0412 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u0445\u044d\u0442\u0447\u0431\u0435\u043a\u0430 Honda Civic \u0437\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 Civic 11-\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0445\u044d\u0442\u0447\u0431\u0435\u043a \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0441 6-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0421\u0428\u0410 Civic \u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0445\u044d\u0442\u0447\u0431\u0435\u043a \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 Honda \u0432 \u0413\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0435, \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0442 \u0418\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0430. \u0413\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442 Civic 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 YouTube \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430 Civic Tour \u201cRemix\u201d. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0436\u0438\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0436, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 Honda Civic Tour, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Honda Civic \u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0445\u044d\u0442\u0447\u0431\u0435\u043a \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430 Civic Tour \u201cRemix\u201d 23 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f, \u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443, \u0432 18:00 \u043f\u043e \u0422\u0438\u0445\u043e\u043e\u043a\u0435\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430 YouTube-\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0435 Honda Stage. \u041d\u0430 Civic Tour \u201cRemix\u201d 2021 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u044f\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0439\u0431\u043b\u0430 OVO Sound Recording, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043f-\u0434\u0443\u044d\u0442 \u041c\u0430\u0434\u0436\u0438\u0434 \u0414\u0436\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0430\u043d. \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e Civic \u0445\u044d\u0442\u0447\u0431\u0435\u043a 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b 23 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f.