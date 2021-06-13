Honda Civic представит новый хэтчбек на виртуальном концерте

13 июня 12:11 2021
Просмотров: 7

Первое изображение совершенно нового хэтчбека Civic 2022 модельного года

Honda опубликовала первое изображение совершенно нового хэтчбека Civic 2022 модельного года в преддверии глобальной премьеры автомобиля, которая состоится 23 июня в 18:00 по Тихоокеанскому летнему времени (24 июня в 04:00 по московському времени) в ходе виртуального концерта Civic Tour “Remix” на YouTube.

В основу хэтчбека Honda Civic заложен спортивный, ориентированный на молодое поколение дизайн седана Civic 11-го поколения. Выполненный в европейском стиле хэтчбек отличается усовершенствованным пятидверным универсальным салоном и доступен с 6-ступенчатой механической коробкой передач, повышающей уровень удовольствия от вождения.

Выпущенный впервые в США Civic в кузове хэтчбек будет производиться на заводе Honda в Гринсберге, штат Индиана. Глобальный дебют Civic 2022 модельного года на YouTube состоится в ходе концерта Civic Tour “Remix”. Продолжая вызывать ажиотаж, связанный с любимым фанатами Honda Civic Tour, новый Honda Civic в кузове хэтчбек дебютирует во время виртуального концерта Civic Tour “Remix” 23 июня, в среду, в 18:00 по Тихоокеанскому летнему времени на YouTube-канале

Honda Stage. На Civic Tour “Remix” 2021 для фанатов выступят исполнители лейбла OVO Sound Recording, а также набирающий популярность поп-дуэт Маджид Джордан. Дополнительная информация о Civic хэтчбек 2022 модельного года, а также фотографи и видео будут представлены 23 июня.

