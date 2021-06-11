Внедорожник Cadillac Escalade уже в российской продаже

\u041f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Cadillac Escalade \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442 \t\u0421\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 Escalade \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \t\u0423\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u0439 OLED-\u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 38\u201d \t\u0410\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 AKG: \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0410\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Cadillac - Escalade \u043f\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f. \u041e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 1 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f, \u0430 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441 8 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f. Cadillac Escalade \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 20 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0444\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0432 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445 (OLED), \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 AKG \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u00ab\u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Escalade, \u043c\u044b \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0414\u041d\u041a Cadillac, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435, - \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u0427\u0438\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d \u0421\u0443\u0442\u0430, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0414\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c Escalade \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438: \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 Cadillac\u00bb. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438: \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u041d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a Cadillac Escalade \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c V8 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 6.2 \u043b, \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 416 \u043b.\u0441. \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c 624 \u041d\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443: \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0437\u0430 6.6 \u0441\u0435\u043a \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 10-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Electronic Precision Shift, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0437 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430. \u0410\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430 Air Ride Adaptive Suspension \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c Cadillac Escalade. \u041f\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c, \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0435, \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Cadillac Escalade \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430 - \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e-\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0438\u043f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Escalade, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u044e\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043a \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f: \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0448\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439; \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c Escalade \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b Cadillac, \u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. 22-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Escalade \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Sport \u0438 Sport Platinum, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0446\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0443. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432 \u043d\u0430 40% \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0433 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 (886 \u043c\u043c) \u0438 \u043d\u0430 68% \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0438\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c (722 \u043b) \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u044b. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u044b \u0434\u043e 3 071 \u043c\u043c \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c 5 382 \u043c\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0433 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 250 \u043c\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Escalade \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435. \u0420\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u0439 OLED-\u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c Cadillac Escalade \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f: \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u0439 OLED-\u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 38 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432(965 \u043c\u043c) \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c 8\u041a, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 4K-\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0445. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0433\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u0432, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430: 7,2-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e (183 \u043c\u043c) \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, 14,2-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 (361 \u043c\u043c) \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0438 16,9-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 (429 \u043c\u043c) \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Cadillac Escalade \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445: \u0424\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b: \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043e \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043a\u0430 \u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430, \u0430 \u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043a \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c 2\u041a. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0436\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0445 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 12,6-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438(320\u043c\u043c) \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u0433\u0440, \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044b HDMI \u0438 USB. \u0421\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f AKG, \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439, \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f Cadillac \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443. \u0412 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 AKG Studio \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f 19 \u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u0431\u0432\u0443\u0444\u0435\u0440. \u041e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0441 36 \u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0421\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 Studio 3D Surround \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u043c, \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0445 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Cadillac Escalade \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f 8 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Cadillac. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 7 777 777 \u0440\u0443\u0431. \u041f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b Trade-in. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 Cadillac Finance, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u043e\u0442 0,1%* \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445.