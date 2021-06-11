Внедорожник Cadillac Escalade уже в российской продаже

Внедорожник Cadillac Escalade уже в российской продаже
11 июня 07:11 2021
Прием заказов на новый Cadillac Escalade открыт

  • Самый прогрессивный и технологичный Escalade за всю историю модели Новый уровень комфорта и управляемости
  • Уникальный изогнутый OLED-дисплей 38”
  • Аудиосистема AKG: звук студийного качества

Абсолютный флагман и вершина модельного ряда бренда Cadillac – Escalade пятого поколения выйдет на российский рынок в самое ближайшее время. Официальный старт продаж намечен на 1 июля, а дилеры начнут принимать заказы уже с 8 июня.

Cadillac Escalade уже более 20 лет является одним из фаворитов в сегменте роскошных полноразмерных внедорожников. Новое поколение модели доказывает его статус технологического лидера и оснащается ультрасовременными технологиями, в числе которых изогнутый экран на органических светодиодах (OLED), первая в мире автомобильная аудиосистема AKG и целый ряд систем для комфорта и безопасности водителя и пассажиров.

«Создав совершенно новый Escalade, мы искренне верим, что раздвинули границы технологий, управляемости и дизайна, и при это остались верными ДНК Cadillac, которая обеспечивает нашим автомобилям такую заметность на дороге, – сказал Чиприан Сута, генеральный директор Дженерал Моторс Россия – Каждая деталь Escalade была создана, чтобы дать покупателю ощущение эксклюзивности: от дерзкого и выразительного экстерьера и интерьера до широких возможностей персонализации и непревзойденных ходовых характеристик большого роскошного внедорожника Cadillac».

Внедорожник Cadillac Escalade уже в российской продаже

Основные характеристики: двигатель и подвеска

На российский рынок Cadillac Escalade выходит с новым двигателем V8 объемом 6.2 л, мощностью 416 л.с. и крутящим моментом 624 Нм, что обеспечивает впечатляющую динамику: разгон до 100 км/ч за 6.6 сек и возможность мощного ускорения во всем диапазоне скоростей. В паре с двигателем работает 10-ступенчатая автоматическая коробка передач с электронным управлением Electronic Precision Shift, благодаря которой достигается синтез динамики и экономии топлива.

Абсолютно новая адаптивная пневматическая подвеска Air Ride Adaptive Suspension создает комфорт и повышает управляемость Cadillac Escalade. Пневматическая подвеска обеспечивает постоянное автоматическое поддержание горизонтального положения кузова. Специальный режим, уменьшающий дорожный просвет при посадке в автомобиль и высадке, сделает эксплуатацию нового Cadillac Escalade особенно комфортной. При движении по автомагистрали пневматическая подвеска автоматически уменьшает высоту дорожного просвета для улучшения аэродинамики и экономии топлива.

Новая независимая многорычажная задняя подвеска – уникальное технологическое решение для по-настоящему рамного полноразмерного внедорожника, самого крупного среди конкурентов. Такой тип подвески кардинально улучшает ходовые качества Escalade, позволяя задним колесам эффективно справляться с дорожными неровностями, в результате чего значительно повышается плавность хода, отзывчивость рулевого управления и в целом контроль водителя над автомобилем.

Задний дифференциал с электронной автоматической блокировкой обеспечивает максимально быстрое и ювелирно точное перераспределение крутящего момента между задними колесами, сокращая риск их проскальзывания: на смешанных покрытиях, характерных для российских дорожных условий; это увеличивает устойчивость, управляемость и напрямую влияет на безопасность.

Новый дизайн и пространство салона

Внедорожник Cadillac Escalade уже в российской продаже

В новом Escalade сохраняются фирменные вертикальные световые элементы Cadillac, но добавляется также горизонтально расположенная передняя оптика, придающая модели сбалансированный и солидный вид. Задние фонари отличаются трехмерной внутренней структурой гравированными элементами. 22-дюймовые колеса входят в базовую комплектацию и подчеркивают брутальную внешность автомобиля. Кроме того, впервые на модели Escalade предлагаются комплектации Sport и Sport Platinum, отличительными чертами которых являются черная облицовка радиатора и черные декоративные элементы по всему кузову.

Новая конструкция рамы позволила значительно расширить внутреннее пространство, обеспечив на 40% больше места для ног пассажиров третьего ряда сидений (886 мм) и на 68% больше максимального грузового пространства за третьим рядом (722 л) в модели стандартной длины.
Такое расширение пространства также достигается за счет удлинения колесной базы до 3 071 мм и увеличения общей длины автомобиля, которая составляет теперь 5 382 мм. Пространство для ног пассажиров третьего ряда увеличилось более чем на 250 мм, что делает третий ряд сидений автомобиля Escalade одним из самых просторных в сегменте.

Революционный изогнутый OLED-дисплей

В новом Cadillac Escalade реализована инновационная для отрасли технология: изогнутый OLED-дисплей с общей диагональю более 38 дюймов(965 мм) и разрешением 8К, что в два раза больше, чем в современных 4K-телевизорах. Эта технология обеспечивает невероятную четкость изображения и предлагает самую широкую цветовую гамму среди любых автомобильных дисплеев, выпускаемых на сегодняшний день.
Система включает в себя три экрана: 7,2-дюймовую (183 мм) сенсорную панель управления информационным центром, расположенную слева от водителя, 14,2-дюймовый (361 мм) дисплей комбинации приборов за рулевым колесом и 16,9-дюймовый (429 мм) экран информационно-развлекательной системы справа от водителя.

Новый Cadillac Escalade также оснащен несколькими дополнительными функциями, направленными на улучшение обзорности и безопасности, среди которых:
Функция дополненной реальности для навигационной системы: на экран проецируется вид улицы перед автомобилем в реальном времени с наложенными на него стрелками для указания поворотов и другой информацией о направлении движения. Также навигационная система оснащена интеллектуальными звуковыми подсказками о направлении движения. Например, звуковая подсказка о повороте выводится через динамики соответствующей стороны, чтобы еще сильнее акцентировать внимание водителя на направлении поворота, а громкость подсказок увеличивается по мере приближения к месту маневра.
Система камер кругового обзора, с высоким разрешением 2К.
Система ночного видения использует инфракрасное излучение для заблаговременного обнаружения пешеходов и крупных животных впереди автомобиля, и проецирует их изображения на центральный дисплей комбинации приборов.
Новая мультимедийная система для пассажиров второго ряда с двумя отдельными 12,6-дюймовыми(320мм) сенсорными дисплеями с навигацией, а также возможностью трансляции игр, музыки и видео через входы HDMI и USB.

Студийные аудиотехнологии для концертного эффекта

Компания AKG, один из мировых лидеров в сфере аудиотехнологий, эксклюзивно для Cadillac интегрировала свой опыт в автомобильную аудиосистему.
В базовой комплектации система AKG Studio включает в себя 19 громкоговорителей, в том числе большой закрытый сабвуфер. Опционально доступна версия с 36 громкоговорителями.
Стратегическое расположение громкоговорителей в системе Studio 3D Surround демонстрирует профессиональный уровень звучания, благодаря чему создается эффект звукозаписывающей студии с кристально чистым звуком, свободным от помех и искажений. Дополнительные динамики в обивке потолка помогают создать эффект всестороннего погружения при прослушивании.

Прием заказов на абсолютно новый Cadillac Escalade начнется 8 июня у официальных дилеров Cadillac. Цена на автомобиль в базовой комплектации составит 7 777 777 руб. Покупателям будут предложены выгодные программы Trade-in. Автомобиль можно приобрести по специальной программе Cadillac Finance, предусматривающей низкую кредитную ставку от 0,1%* годовых.

