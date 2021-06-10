Nissan порадует любителей футбола интерактивной игрой

\u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Nissan \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0431\u043e\u043b, \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0443 \u0418\u0433\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0446-\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0435. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0438\u0431\u0443\u043d\u0443 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u043b\u044b \u0437\u0430 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0443. \u0415\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043d\u0443\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u043b\u044b, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 Nissan. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 Nissan Qashqai \u0438\u043b\u0438 X-Trail \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Nissan. \u0421\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043b \u0437\u0430 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 3 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0414\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0441 \u0438\u0437 \u0433. \u042f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0437\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0438 29 \u043c\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b \u0424\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b \u041b\u0438\u0433\u0438 \u0427\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 UEFA \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041b\u0438\u0433\u0430 \u0427\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 UEFA \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0427\u0435\u043b\u0441\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u043e 11 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f, \u0435\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0433\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 Playstation 5, VR-\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043c Oculus, \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0437\u0438\u043d \u00ab\u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u041c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u00bb \u0438 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439\u0441 OZON! \u041a \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0431\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0435\u0440\u044b, \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u041d\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0439, \u041c\u042f\u0427 Production, \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0413\u0443\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043d, \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b \u00ab\u0416\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0424\u0443\u0442\u0431\u043e\u043b\u00bb \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435.