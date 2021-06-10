Nissan порадует любителей футбола интерактивной игрой

Nissan порадует любителей футбола интерактивной игрой
10 июня 09:44 2021
Просмотров: 9

Компания Nissan продолжает поддерживать футбол, и проводит интерактивную онлайн игру

Игра представляет собой блиц-тест, где из двух слов нужно выбрать то, которое относится к футбольной тематике. Каждый правильный ответ заполняет виртуальную трибуну болельщиками и прибавляет баллы за игру. Еженедельно среди всех участников выбирается и награждается лучший. Также можно получить бонусные баллы, выполнив дополнительные задания от Nissan. Например, пройти тест-драйв обновленных Nissan Qashqai или X-Trail у официальных дилеров Nissan.

Самым первым победителем, который провел за игрой более 3 часов, стал Денис из г. Ярославль, который вместе с друзьями 29 мая посмотрел Финал Лиги Чемпионов UEFA в самом крутом баре своего города. Лига Чемпионов UEFA закончилась победой Челси, но наша игра продолжается и до 11 июля, еженедельно среди лучших из лучших разыгрываются приставки Playstation 5, VR-шлем Oculus, сертификаты в магазин «СпортМастер» и онлайн-маркетплейс OZON! К поддержке конкурса подключились блогеры, среди которых такие как Нечай, МЯЧ Production, Алексей Гуркин, канал «Живой Футбол» и многие другие.

