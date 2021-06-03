В BelkaCar для каршеринга появятся внедорожники Porsche Macan

03 июня 08:11 2021


Одиннадцать спортивных внедорожников Porsche Macan стали доступны в премиальном автопарке каршеринга

ООО “ПОРШЕ РУССЛАНД” начинает сотрудничество с компанией BelkaCar. Одиннадцать спортивных внедорожников Porsche Macan, мощностью 252 л.с. в трёх вариантах цветов кузова, стали доступны в премиальном автопарке каршеринга с мая 2021 года. Это первый шаг в рамках сотрудничества брендов, целью которого является развитие новой мобильности.

Генеральный директор ООО “ПОРШЕ РУССЛАНД”, д-р Томас Штэрцель, прокомментировал: “В течение года команда Porsche в России предпринимала ряд мер для поддержания стабильной работы компании в непростых условиях. Данное сотрудничество – результат упорной работы обеих компаний, направленный на предоставление клиентам новых, современных средств мобильности. Я чрезвычайно признателен всей команде и нашим партнерам из BelkaCar за проект, который, надеюсь, станет основой для дальнейшего развития совместных программ. Мы с воодушевлены открывающимися перспективами».

Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan – спортивный внедорожник, который способен дарит настоящее удовольствие от вождения как в условиях городских улиц, так и на скоростных загородных шоссе и живописных горных серпантинах. Мощный и прекрасно управляемый автомобиль с премиальным уровнем комфорта и оснащения, Macan является истинным носителем ДНК и традиций Porsche.

При переходе к чистой электромобильности компания Porsche придерживается гибкого подхода, поэтому в течение 2021 года будет выпущена еще одна модель – преемница современного Macan с традиционным приводом. Новые модели Macan с двигателем внутреннего сгорания в будущем будут предлагаться параллельно с полностью электрическим Macan. Вывод на рынок электроприводного Macan, который станет первым Porsche на базе так называемой архитектуры PPE (Premium Platform Electric).

Постоянное увеличение автопарка, открытие новых парковочных зон и городов, а также совершенствование сервиса делают BelkaCar одним из лидеров в сфере услуг каршеринга. Компания постоянно анализирует рынок и старается оперативно отвечать на запросы пользователей. Партнёрство с Porsche позволит бренду расширить премиальную линейку автомобилей BelkaBlack и укрепить позиции в Сочи – одном из приоритетных для каршеринга регионов.

Сервис BelkaCar был запущен в октябре 2016 года и первым реализовал формат премиального каршеринга. На сегодняшний день в премиальном парке BelkaCar насчитывается 800 автомобилей, всего для аренды доступно более 5 000 машин. За 4 года автопарк компании вырос в 50 раз, а BelkaCar вошла в топ-10 крупнейших каршеринговых компаний мира и в топ-3 операторов России. В сервисе зарегистрировано более 1,5 миллионов человек, а количество поездок на автомобилях BelkaCar в Москве, Сочи, Новороссийске, Анапе и Геленджике превысило 25 миллионов.

