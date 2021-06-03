В BelkaCar для каршеринга появятся внедорожники Porsche Macan

\u041e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 Porsche Macan \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u041e\u041e\u041e \u201c\u041f\u041e\u0420\u0428\u0415 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u0421\u041b\u0410\u041d\u0414\u201d \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 BelkaCar. \u041e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 Porsche Macan, \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 252 \u043b.\u0441. \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0451\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u044f 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0430\u0433 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0413\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u041e\u041e\u041e \u201c\u041f\u041e\u0420\u0428\u0415 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u0421\u041b\u0410\u041d\u0414\u201d, \u0434-\u0440 \u0422\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0441 \u0428\u0442\u044d\u0440\u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b: \u201c\u0412 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 Porsche \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u2013 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u042f \u0447\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0432\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0438\u0437 BelkaCar \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439, \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u044e\u0441\u044c, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c. \u041c\u044b \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u0435\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438\u00bb. Porsche Macan - \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u0434\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0438 \u0436\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445. \u041c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, Macan \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0414\u041d\u041a \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0439 Porsche. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u043a \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0433\u0438\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c - \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Macan \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Macan \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c Macan. \u0412\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Macan, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c Porsche \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b PPE (Premium Platform Electric). \u041f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430, \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043e\u043d \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 BelkaCar \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0451\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 Porsche \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 BelkaBlack \u0438 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0421\u043e\u0447\u0438 \u2013 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 BelkaCar \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 2016 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435 BelkaCar \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f 800 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 5 000 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d. \u0417\u0430 4 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u043e\u0441 \u0432 50 \u0440\u0430\u0437, \u0430 BelkaCar \u0432\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043f-10 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043f-3 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 1,5 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a, \u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 BelkaCar \u0432 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0435, \u0421\u043e\u0447\u0438, \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0435, \u0410\u043d\u0430\u043f\u0435 \u0438 \u0413\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0436\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e 25 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432.