Продукты от ЛУКОЙЛ на выставке «Уголь России и майнинг»
03 июня 11:11 2021
ЛУКОЙЛ представил посетителям выставки современные смазочные материалы и цифровые сервисные решения для обслуживания техники и оборудования горнодобывающих предприятий

ООО «ЛЛК-Интернешнл» (100% дочернее общество ПАО «ЛУКОЙЛ») приняло участие в одном из самых значимых мероприятий в сфере продукции и технологий для горных разработок – международной выставке «Уголь России и майнинг», открытие которой состоялось 1 июня 2021 года в городе Новокузнецк.

На стенде Компании, расположенном в павильоне №1, все желающие могут познакомиться с широким ассортиментом высокоэффективных моторных масел ЛУКОЙЛ, которые неоднократно продемонстрировали свою надежность даже в самых суровых условиях эксплуатации, а также получить профессиональную консультацию специалистов. Помимо масел ЛУКОЙЛ, представлен ряд современных цифровых решений ЛУКОЙЛ для индустриальных клиентов, направленных на повышение эффективности обслуживания автопарков и оборудования, задействованного в этой отрасли. В частности, речь идет о цифровых платформах системы мониторинга автотранспорта.

Система позволяет дистанционно получать информацию о всех его перемещениях и состоянии масла, включая рекомендации по своевременной замене, в режиме реального времени. Ассортимент продукции ЛУКОЙЛ для горнодобывающей отрасли насчитывает десятки различных высокоэффективных смазочных материалов. Среди них линейка моторных масел LUKOIL AVANTGARDE из числа самых востребованных продуктов в сегменте коммерческой техники. Эти масла соответствуют требованиям большинства известных международных автопроизводителей и успешно применяются для обслуживания автомобилей и техники таких брендов, как Caterpillar, MAN, Volvo и других.

