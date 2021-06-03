LADA выпустила 10 000 битопливных автомобилей

LADA выпустила 10 000 битопливных автомобилей
03 июня 12:11 2021
10-тысячный битопливный автомобиль от LADA – им стал седан LADA Vesta CNG

АО «АВТОВАЗ» совместно с партнером ООО «АТС-АВТО» выпустили 10-тысячный битопливный автомобиль LADA – им стал седан LADA Vesta CNG. Модели LADA CNG используют в качестве топлива как бензин, так и сжатый природный газ метан. Этот вид горючего является наиболее экологичным и недорогим. Природный газ увеличивает ресурс мотора и снижает стоимость эксплуатации автомобиля: при среднегодовом пробеге в 20 тысяч километров затраты на топливо снижаются до 3 раз, а экономия достигает 40 тысяч рублей (в зависимости от стиля вождения).

Благодаря своей экономичности битопливные автомобили успешно используются в качестве рабочего транспорта, к примеру, около 30% LADA Vesta CNG эксплуатируются в службах такси. Метан также является одним из самых безопасных видов топлива, а предохранитель и скоростной клапан, встроенные в газовый баллон, исключают возможность разрыва баллона и неконтролируемый выход газа в случае повреждения газопровода. У LADA Vesta CNG баллон емкостью 90 л расположен в багажном отделении, при этом сохранен штатный 55-литровый бензобак – благодаря этому автомобиль способен проехать более 1000 километров без дозаправки. Необходимо отметить, что стоимость LADA Vesta CNG осталась конкурентной (от 805 900 рублей) благодаря государственной субсидии Ecogas, введенной по инициативе Минпромторга РФ.

