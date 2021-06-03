LADA выпустила 10 000 битопливных автомобилей

10-\u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0438\u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442 LADA \u2013 \u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d LADA Vesta CNG \u0410\u041e \u00ab\u0410\u0412\u0422\u041e\u0412\u0410\u0417\u00bb \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u041e\u041e\u041e \u00ab\u0410\u0422\u0421-\u0410\u0412\u0422\u041e\u00bb \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 10-\u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0438\u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c LADA \u2013 \u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d LADA Vesta CNG. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 LADA CNG \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0441\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u0430\u0437 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u0430\u0437 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f: \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0435 \u0432 20 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e 3 \u0440\u0430\u0437, \u0430 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 40 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 (\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f). \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0438\u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u043a \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0443, \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 30% LADA Vesta CNG \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u0430\u0445 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438. \u041c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430, \u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d, \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u043b\u043e\u043d, \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0423 LADA Vesta CNG \u0431\u0430\u043b\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 90 \u043b \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 55-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043a \u2013 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0445\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 1000 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0434\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u041d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c LADA Vesta CNG \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 (\u043e\u0442 805 900 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439) \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u0431\u0441\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0438 Ecogas, \u0432\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435 \u041c\u0438\u043d\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430 \u0420\u0424.