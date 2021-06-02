Бесплатный трансфер пациентам детской хирургии «Лапино» от Volvo Car Russia

\u0421 1 \u043f\u043e 30 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Volvo Car Russia \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c\u044f\u043c \u0441 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0445\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u041a\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f \u00ab\u041b\u0430\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043e\u00bb \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0443\u044e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0431\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Volvo: XC90 Recharge \u0438\u043b\u0438 XC60 Recharge. \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442 Volvo Cars \u2013 \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043e \u043b\u044e\u0434\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0412 1972 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043b\u043e, \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0430. \u0417\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043e\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0427\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435, \u0432 1978 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442 4-\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u2013 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0443. Volvo Cars \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u044f\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0420\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a \u043d\u0443\u043b\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0432 \u0441 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u0412 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 Volvo Car Russia \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u041a\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043c \u00ab\u041b\u0430\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043e\u00bb \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430. \u0421\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441, \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0414\u043d\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0445\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Volvo: 7-\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0435 XC90 Recharge \u0438\u043b\u0438 5-\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435 Volvo XC60 Recharge.