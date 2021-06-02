Бесплатный трансфер пациентам детской хирургии «Лапино» от Volvo Car Russia

02 июня 22:11 2021
Просмотров: 5

С 1 по 30 июня компания Volvo Car Russia предоставляет семьям с детьми возможность воспользоваться бесплатным трансфером после пребывания в отделении детской хирургии Клинического госпиталя «Лапино»

Для поездки домой или в другую удобную точку можно будет забронировать один из премиальных гибридных автомобилей Volvo: XC90 Recharge или XC60 Recharge.

Главный приоритет Volvo Cars – забота о людях и их безопасности, при этом огромное внимание уделяется сохранности маленьких пассажиров. В 1972 году компанией было выпущено первое в автомобильном сегменте детское кресло, обращенное против движения, которое позволило более равномерно распределить нагрузку в случае удара. Затем оно было внедрено другими производителями. Чуть позже, в 1978 году, был разработан детский бустер для детей от 4-х лет – за счет приподнятого положения и дополнительной фиксации ребенок также получил улучшенную защиту.

Volvo Cars постоянно совершенствует свои автомобили, внедряя новые инновационные технологии безопасности. Работа в этой области позволяет минимизировать всевозможные риски и свести к нулю количество случаев с летальным исходом.

В октябре 2020 года Volvo Car Russia совместно с Клиническим госпиталем «Лапино» запустили сервис, предназначенный для бесплатной перевозки родителей с новорожденными из родильного отделения до дома. Сейчас, в честь Дня защиты детей, стал доступен также комфортабельный и безопасный трансфер для родителей с детьми, которые являются пациентами отделения детской хирургии.

Поездки выполняются ежедневно на одном из двух гибридных автомобилей Volvo: 7-местном флагманском внедорожнике XC90 Recharge или 5-местном кроссовере Volvo XC60 Recharge.

