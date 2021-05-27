Начались продажи внедорожника Kia Mohave в обновленых комплектациях

Начались продажи внедорожника Kia Mohave в обновленых комплектациях
27 мая 20:11 2021
Просмотров: 11
  • Kia Mohave предлагается в России в обновленных комплектациях 2021-го модельного года
  • Ряд возможностей, ранее доступных только в максимальной комплектации Premium, теперь предлагаются начиная с базовой версии
  • Внедорожник Mohave 2021-го модельного года оснащается новейшей мультимедийной системой и новыми высокотехнологичными системами безопасности комплекса Drive Wise
  • В зависимости от комплектации цена на обновленный внедорожник составляет от 3 759 900 до 4 179 900 рублей.

Kia Russia & CIS сообщает, что сегодня во всех дилерских центрах бренда на территории России начались продажи рамного внедорожника Kia Mohave в обновленных комплектациях 2021-го модельного года. Обновления коснулись всех комплектаций модели (Luxe, Prestige и Premium).

В России все версии Kia Mohave оснащаются мощным дизельным двигателем V6 3,0 CRDi (249 л.с.) в сочетании с 8-ступенчатой идромеханической автоматической трансмиссией. Подключаемый полный привод с системой управления режимами Terrain Mode Select, раздаточная коробка с понижающей передачей, наличие блокировки дифференциала заднего моста обеспечивают Mohave завидный внедорожный потенциал.

Kia регулярно проводит обновление модельного ряда, чтобы максимально соответствовать запросам потребителей. После запуска Kia Mohave в конце 2020-го года были проведены опросы среди владельцев. По результатам исследований и с учетом мнения журналистов, были произведены технические улучшения автомобиля,  также расширены возможности ассистентов безопасности и мультимедийной системы. Некоторые опции стали доступны начиная с комплектации Luxe, которая является базовой для Kia Mohave.

Начались продажи внедорожника Kia Mohave в обновленых комплектациях

Фото: Kia Mohave

Во всех комплектациях модели изменены настройки задних амортизаторов, что позволило повысить комфорт для задних пассажиров. Улучшена шумоизоляция дверей, багажника, колесных арок, устанавливаются двойные стекла передних дверей. Вместо подвесной педали газа с 2021-го модельного года предлагается более эргономичная напольная.

Возможности ассистента поддержания движения в полосе (LFA) стали шире уже в стандартном оснащении: система может распознавать не только разметку, но и границу полотна дороги. Еще одной новой опцией безопасности на всех Mohave стала система напоминания о пассажирах на задних сиденьях (ROA).

Расширились и мультимедийные возможности внедорожника – теперь на него штатно устанавливается информационно-развлекательная система Kia новейшего поколения. Мультимедиа-система Kia AVN с 12,3-дюймовым сенсорным экраном высокого разрешения поддерживает доступ к сервисам Apple CarPlay и Android Auto. Система имеет Bluetooth-модуль для подключения двух мобильных устройств. Широкий экран с возможностью разделения позволяет одновременно запустить и просматривать несколько используемых приложений.

Обновления комплектаций Luxe и Prestige

Kia Mohave в комплектации Luxe теперь оснащен адаптивным круиз-контролем и более продвинутой системой предотвращения фронтальных столкновений (FCA), которая способна распознавать не только автомобили, но и велосипедистов.

Теперь начиная с базовой комплектации, регулировку рулевой колонки по высоте можно осуществлять при помощи электропривода. Добавлена регулировка по вылету (также с электроприводом). Предусмотрена память настроек зеркал, рулевой колонки и водительского сиденья. Ранее такие возможности предлагались только в комплектации Premium.

Помимо этого, комплектация Prestige теперь оснащается и системой  ругового обзора SVM c четырьмя камерами.

Обновления комплектации Premium

Комплекс систем безопасности Drive Wise внедорожника Kia Mohave в максимальной комплектации Premium теперь включает системы предотвращения столкновения при повороте на перекрестке (FCA-JX) и предотвращения столкновения со встречным автомобилем и при перестроении (FCA-LX). Впервые на автомобилях Kia в России применена также система активной помощи при объезде препятствия (ESA, Evasive Steering Assist Function). Более информативной и удобной для восприятия стала графика проекционного дисплея, а сам дисплей получил увеличенную диагональ 10”.

Стоимость Kia Mohave 2021-го модельного года:  Luxe – 3 759 900 рублей/ Prestige – 3 959 900 рублей/  Premium -4 179 900 рублей.

