Начались продажи внедорожника Kia Mohave в обновленых комплектациях

Kia Mohave \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 2021-\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \t\u0420\u044f\u0434 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Premium, \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \t\u0412\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a Mohave 2021-\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430 Drive Wise \t\u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442 3 759 900 \u0434\u043e 4 179 900 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. Kia Russia & CIS \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 Kia Mohave \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 2021-\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 (Luxe, Prestige \u0438 Premium). \u0412 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Kia Mohave \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c V6 3,0 CRDi (249 \u043b.\u0441.) \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 8-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0434\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 Terrain Mode Select, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 Mohave \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b. Kia \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 Kia Mohave \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 2020-\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432. \u041f\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0436\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u00a0\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Luxe, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f Kia Mohave. \u0424\u043e\u0442\u043e: Kia Mohave \u0412\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0423\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439, \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0441 2021-\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f. \u0412\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0435 (LFA) \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438: \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 Mohave \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u0445 (ROA). \u0420\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u2013 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Kia \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430-\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Kia AVN \u0441 12,3-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043c Apple CarPlay \u0438 Android Auto. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 Bluetooth-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432. \u0428\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 Luxe \u0438 Prestige Kia Mohave \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Luxe \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0444\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 (FCA), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0414\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0443 (\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c). \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u043c\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b, \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f. \u0420\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Premium. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f Prestige \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u00a0\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430 SVM c \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u044c\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Premium \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Drive Wise \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 Kia Mohave \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Premium \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0435 (FCA-JX) \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 (FCA-LX). \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 Kia \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f (ESA, Evasive Steering Assist Function). \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f, \u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c 10\u201d. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c Kia Mohave 2021-\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430: \u00a0Luxe - 3 759 900 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439\/ Prestige - 3 959\u00a0900 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439\/ \u00a0Premium -4 179\u00a0900 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439.