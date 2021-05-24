Победители ралли «Дакар» в Андалусии в классе мотоциклов

24 мая 12:11 2021
Команда Monster Energy Honda Team добилась большого успеха на этапе ралли «Дакар» в Андалусии в классе мотоциклов

Хуан Барреда одержал победу, а Пабло Кинтанилья занял третье место в общем зачете. На этапе ралли в Андалусии команде Monster Energy Honda Team удалось сохранить свое превосходство.

Фото: Joan Barreda

Хуан Барреда занял первое место, унаследовав титул, который команда завоевала на этапе в Вильямартине в прошлом году. В ходе ралли в Андалусии гонщики сначала прошли сложный извилистый участок, а затем проехали по трассе, сильно изрезанной колеями, оставшимися после гонок, которые проходили в предыдущие дни.

Хуан Барреда начал гонку с головокружительной скоростью, не подпуская к себе основных соперников на протяжении всего заезда. Для испанского гонщика команды Monster Energy Honda Team это была определенно нелегкая поездка, он должен был оставаться крайне сосредоточенным, особенно на участках, сильно изрытых в результате предыдущих гонок. Барреда, которого в тот день опередил только товарищ по команде Кинтанилья, в итоге стал победителем ралли Андалусии в классе мотоциклов.

Хуан Барреда: «Финальный этап был непростым: мы ехали по сильно разбитым участкам трассы, которые уже проходили в предыдущие дни. Мне приходилось сохранять спокойствие и удерживать быстрый темп, потому что я знал, что мои соперники изо всех сил пытаются догнать меня. Но я смог сохранить заданный темп до финишной черты. Этот этап позволил мне выиграть ралли».

Пабло Кинтанилья стал победителем на общем 185-километровом спецучастке. Это стало прекрасным стартом для нового члена команды Monster Energy Honda Team. Более того, Кинтанилья смог закрепиться на третьей позиции общего итогового зачета, что является отличным результатом для гонщика, впервые оказавшегося за рулем Honda CRF450 RALLY в условиях гонки.

Пабло Кинтанилья: «Мы с командой завершили первую гонку, и я очень доволен ей. Это была очень тяжелая и  напряженная неделя, но было крайне важно познакомиться со всей командой, узнать, как она работает, и найти взаимопонимание. Я чувствовал себя комфортно и с командой, и за рулем мотоцикла, что позволило мне закончить этап победой. Я должен поблагодарить всех, кто работал вместе со мной всю эту неделю. Сейчас мы планируем немного отдохнуть и наметить планы на ближайшее будущее. Я очень счастлив и мотивирован всем, что ждет меня впереди».

