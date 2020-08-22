Дух России: лимитированная коллекция Cullinan «Spirit of Russia»

22 августа 19:11 2020

«Авилон», официальный дилер Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, представляет первые изображения уникальной Bespoke-коллекции, вдохновлённой красотами России

В неё войдут всего четыре автомобиля Cullinan, дизайн которых посвящён легендарным горным вершинам России от Сочи до Камчатки: это Эльбрус, Красная Поляна, Золотые горы Алтая и Ключевская сопка.

«Нас всегда восхищало многообразие природы России и величественный образ российских гор. Вершины, которым мы посвятили эту коллекцию – настоящие места силы для нас. Они воплощают стойкость, монументальность, скрытую мощь и красоту вне времени – именно эти качества мы хотели воплотить в этой коллекции», – отметил Александр Залогин, Директор направления Rolls-Royce Motor Cars в «Авилоне».

Экстерьеры автомобилей коллекции выполнены в матовых оттенках с морозным эффектом – аллюзия к ледяным горным вершинам: чёрный Iced Black Diamond, стальной Iced Gunmetal, насыщенный синий Midnight Sapphire и серебристый Premier Silver. Элементы из хрома и нержавеющей стали предстали в тёмном исполнении.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Для отделки салона каждого Cullinan выбран индивидуальный контрастный оттенок, отражающий уникальность возвышенностей. В салоне пассажиров встречают декоративные накладки на порогах с иллюминацией, на которых выгравировано имя коллекции, а также название и высота горной вершины, которой посвящён автомобиль: Elbrus 5642 m, Krasnaya Polyana 2500 m, Klyuchevskaya Sopka 4750 m и Golden Mountains 4506 m.

Эльбрус – самая высокая горная вершина России – вдохновила специалистов на создание одного из автомобилей коллекции. В его интерьере чёрная кожа контрастирует с ярко-белыми акцентами Arctic White, отсылая к заснеженным пикам стратовулкана.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Салон автомобиля «Красная Поляна» выполнен в сочетании светло-серого и бирюзового цветов, напоминая оттенки чистого горного неба. Cullinan Golden Mountains с сапфирным кузовом, посвящённый Золотым горам Алтая, соединил в салоне сине-жёлтую палитру – насыщенное небо и озарённые лучами солнца вершины гор.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Четвёртый автомобиль оттенка Diamond Black, отмечающий красоты камчатской Ключевской сопки, отделан чёрной кожей в сочетании с контрастным красным оттенка Mugello Red, напоминающим об огненном характере величественного вулкана.

Заснеженные пики гор – символ коллекции – вышиты на подголовниках автомобиля.

Салон озаряет мягкий свет легендарного «звёздного неба», впервые в истории выполненного в форме географической карты России. На создание этого утончённого дизайн-элемента ушло более 48 часов.

«Как только мы начали обсуждать концепт коллекции с командой Bespoke, то сразу влюбились в эту идею, – отмечает Александр Залогин. – Нам не терпелось поделиться с клиентами и общественностью особенным видением красоты этих удивительных мест, воплощённым дизайнерами марки».

Автомобили коллекции будут собраны вручную на заводе Rolls-Royce в Гудвуде в конце года.

