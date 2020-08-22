Дух России: лимитированная коллекция Cullinan «Spirit of Russia»

\u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043d\u00bb, \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 Bespoke-\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0412 \u043d\u0435\u0451 \u0432\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Cullinan, \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0451\u043d \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0421\u043e\u0447\u0438 \u0434\u043e \u041a\u0430\u043c\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043a\u0438: \u044d\u0442\u043e \u042d\u043b\u044c\u0431\u0440\u0443\u0441, \u041a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u041f\u043e\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0430, \u0417\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0410\u043b\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0438 \u041a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0430. \u00ab\u041d\u0430\u0441 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u0438\u0449\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0440. \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u2013 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438\u00bb, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440 \u0417\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043d, \u0414\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Rolls-Royce Motor Cars \u0432 \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435\u00bb. \u042d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u043c \u2013 \u0430\u043b\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u044f \u043a \u043b\u0435\u0434\u044f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c: \u0447\u0451\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 Iced Black Diamond, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 Iced Gunmetal, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u044b\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 Midnight Sapphire \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0439 Premier Silver. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0430 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0432\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u0451\u043c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e Cullinan \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043a, \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u0441 \u0438\u043b\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043c\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0451\u043d \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c: Elbrus 5642 m, Krasnaya Polyana 2500 m, Klyuchevskaya Sopka 4750 m \u0438 Golden Mountains 4506 m. \u042d\u043b\u044c\u0431\u0440\u0443\u0441 \u2013 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0447\u0451\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e-\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 Arctic White, \u043e\u0442\u0441\u044b\u043b\u0430\u044f \u043a \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0435\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0443\u043b\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430. \u0421\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u00ab\u041a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u041f\u043e\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0430\u00bb \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043b\u043e-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0431\u0438\u0440\u044e\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0431\u0430. Cullinan Golden Mountains \u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043f\u0444\u0438\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0417\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0410\u043b\u0442\u0430\u044f, \u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0435-\u0436\u0451\u043b\u0442\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u044b\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e \u0438 \u043e\u0437\u0430\u0440\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0446\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0433\u043e\u0440. \u0427\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0451\u0440\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430 Diamond Black, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u041a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d \u0447\u0451\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430 Mugello Red, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0443\u043b\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430. \u0417\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0435\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440 \u2013 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0421\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043e\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u00ab\u0437\u0432\u0451\u0437\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0431\u0430\u00bb, \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 \u0433\u0435\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0451\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0443\u0448\u043b\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 48 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u00ab\u041a\u0430\u043a \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439 Bespoke, \u0442\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0432\u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u044e, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440 \u0417\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043d. \u2013 \u041d\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0442\u044b \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438\u00bb. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 Rolls-Royce \u0432 \u0413\u0443\u0434\u0432\u0443\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430.