Volkswagen начинает испытания беспилотника-фургона от компании MOIA

\u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 ID. BUZZ \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u041c\u044e\u043d\u0445\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \t\u0412 \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u041c\u044e\u043d\u0445\u0435\u043d\u0430, \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0433\u043e\u043d \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Argo \u2014 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0446\u0443 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0430 Argo \u0432 \u041f\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \t\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \t\u0411\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441 4-\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438. \t\u041a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 2025 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443: \u0444\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 MOIA \u0432 \u0413\u0430\u043c\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0435 \u0421\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Volkswagen \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 4-\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432. \u041b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435, \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430. \u00ab\u0412\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 ID.BUZZ \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043e\u043a, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 2025 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u2014 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u041a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0430\u043d \u0417\u0435\u043d\u0433\u0435\u0440, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435 Volkswagen. \u2014 \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0435\u0437\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0445 \u043a \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043c \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u044b\u00bb. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 ID. BUZZ AD, \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Volkswagen \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 Argo Al, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u00ab\u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Argo \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432 Volkswagen, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u2014 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0411\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0430\u043d \u0421\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Argo Al. \u2014 \u0425\u043e\u0447\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e Argo Al \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u0421\u0428\u0410. \u041c\u044b \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0436\u0434\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0443 \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u041c\u044e\u043d\u0445\u0435\u043d\u0430\u00bb. \u0412 Volkswagen \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438 Argo AI \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0440, \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0440 \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b. Argo AI \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0440 \u2014 Argo Lidar, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0438 400 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0440 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 Argo AI \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0413\u0435\u0439\u0433\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u044b \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u2014 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u044b \u0441 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u00ab\u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 Volkswagen\u00bb, \u2014 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0421\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438. \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0438. MOIA, \u0434\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430 Volkswagen, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044b ID. BUZZ AD \u0432 2025 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u00ab\u041d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433 \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u043c, \u2014 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 MOIA \u0420\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0442 \u0413\u0435\u043d\u0440\u0438\u0445. \u2014\u00a0\u00a0\u0417\u0430 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0443\u044e \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u043c\u044b \u0432\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0439 Volkswagen \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 Argo AI. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044b ID. BUZZ, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0413\u0430\u043c\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u00bb. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c MOIA \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0413\u0430\u043c\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a \u0441 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 1 200 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438.