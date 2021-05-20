Volkswagen начинает испытания беспилотника-фургона от компании MOIA

20 мая 15:21 2021
Первые беспилотные автомобили из семейства ID. BUZZ появятся на дорогах Мюнхена уже этим летом

  • В Германии, недалеко от аэропорта Мюнхена, строится второй испытательный полигон компании Argo — по образцу уже существующего трека Argo в Пенсильвании.
  • Автомобили с автономным управлением позволят повысить безопасность дорожного движения, в том числе и в крупных городах Германии
  • Беспилотный фургон марки Volkswagen Коммерческие
    автомобили с 4-м уровнем автоматизации оснащен лидаром, радаром и камерами.
  • Коммерческое использование начнется в 2025 году: фургоны пополнят автопарк поставщика услуг мобильности MOIA в Гамбурге

Событие появления беспилотника станет значимым результатом международного сотрудничества, в рамках которого марка Volkswagen Коммерческие автомобили играет важную роль в разработке технологий автономного вождения с 4-м уровнем автоматизации для беспилотных фургонов. Легкие коммерческие автомобили, как пассажирские, так и грузовые, идеально подходят для внедрения технологии автономного вождения, отмечают представители концерна.

«Выпуск модели ID.BUZZ с автономным управлением поможет расширить спектр сервисов коммерческих и пассажирских перевозок, начиная с 2025 года, — рассказал Кристиан Зенгер, возглавляющий этот проект в концерне Volkswagen. — В результате жители ряда городов смогут ездить на автомобилях с автономным управлением, которые будут самостоятельно доставлять их к месту назначения. Кроме того, благодаря нашим сервисам с использованием беспилотных автомобилей будет намного проще доставлять товары и грузы».

Чтобы внедрить новую технологию в электромобили ID. BUZZ AD, марка Volkswagen Коммерческие автомобили создала особый отдел и заключила партнерское соглашение с компанией Argo Al, которая занимается разработкой систем автономного вождения.

«В начале этого года компания Argo уже внедрила систему автономного вождения в один из прототипов Volkswagen, чтобы приступить к его тестированию на дорогах Германии, — отметил Брайан Салески, основатель и генеральный директор Argo Al. — Хочу подчеркнуть, что Argo Al обладает огромным опытом в разработке и тестировании систем для городских беспилотных автомобилей. Отделения компании работают в шести городах США. Мы с нетерпением ждем испытаний нашей системы на европейских дорогах в конце этого года, которые начнутся на новом полигоне неподалеку от аэропорта Мюнхена».

В Volkswagen Коммерческие автомобили и Argo AI считают, что безопасность беспилотного автомобиля можно обеспечить с помощью комбинации датчиков, включая лидар, радар и камеры. Argo AI недавно представила свой новый лидар — Argo Lidar, который видит объекты на расстоянии 400 метров. Этот лидар собственной разработки Argo AI с режимом Гейгера способен обнаруживать мельчайшие частицы света — одиночные фотоны, что позволяет ему распознавать объекты с низкой отражательной способностью.

«Эта технология и будет интегрирована в систему автономного вождения на коммерческих автомобилях Volkswagen», — уточняет Салески.

Марка планирует выпустить данную технологию в коммерческое использование для сервисов, оказывающих транспортные услуги. MOIA, дочерняя компания концерна Volkswagen, первой получит беспилотные фургоны ID. BUZZ AD в 2025 году.

«Наша компания имеет большой опыт в области транспортных услуг и управления автопарком, — отмечает генеральный директор MOIA Роберт Генрих. —  За очень короткое время мы создали крупнейшую в Европе сеть электромобилей для совместных поездок и обеспечили мобильность миллионам пассажиров. Накопленный опыт мы вложим в наше трехстороннее сотрудничество с маркой Volkswagen Коммерческие автомобили и компанией Argo AI. Первым городом, где начнут курсировать беспилотные фургоны ID. BUZZ, станет Гамбург».

На сегодняшний день MOIA — это крупнейший в Гамбурге сервис совместных поездок с числом сотрудников более 1 200 человек. Автономное вождение является важным этапом развития для компании.

