Уникальный Dawn от Rolls-Royce в коллаборации с архитектором Кенго Кумой

27 апреля 19:11 2021
Просмотров: 9

Rolls-Royce Dawn, созданный в результате коллаборации Rolls-Royce и Кенго Кума в единственном экземпляре, соединил в себе особенности двух миров: роскошных автомобилей и архитектурных сооружений

Автомобиль воплотил в себе эстетику новой резиденции класса люкс «Кита» в центре Токио, спроектированную Кенго Кумой по заказу всемирно известного девелопера элитной недвижимости Westbank.

Уникальный Dawn от Bespoke предназначен для эксклюзивного использования владельцем многоуровневого пентхауса «Чайный дом Кита» (The Kita Tea House), который расположен на верхнем этаже комплекса в тихом районе Китасандо. Своё название пентахаус получил в честь чайного домика на крыше здания, с которой открывается вид на Вечный лес храма Мейдзи и национальный стадион Японии, возведённый по проекту Кенго Кумы.

Резиденция «Кита» раскрывает знаковую особенность стиля Кенго Кумы – вызов, брошенный взаимоотношениям между интерьером и экстерьером. Модель Dawn со складным верхом идеально вписывается в эту концепцию – Dawn предлагает уютное приватное пространство, в котором вы всегда сохраняете связь с внешним миром.

Дизайн Dawn передаёт японскую утончённость, которая проявляется в точности и чистоте линий в архитектуре комплекса. Чёткость и ясность создают атмосферу спокойствия, в дизайне детали проступают мягко и ненавязчиво. При этом и Dawn, и комплекс «Кита» визуально безошибочно узнаваемы и имеют щедрые пропорции, что нарушает привычные японские нормы: они обманчиво нейтральны, но глубоко атмосферны, практичны по своей сути, но чрезвычайно комфортны.

Rolls-Royce

Кузов Dawn окрашен в многогранный цвет Silver Haze, который перекликается с серебристо-серыми несущими конструкциями в структуре здания. В лучах солнца проступает бронзовый отлив – аллюзия к бронзовым решёткам koshi на фасаде здания и акцентам в интерьере. Дизайн дополняют матовый серебристый капот и чёрная декоративная линия вдоль кузова. Отделка деревом королевского грецкого ореха с открытыми порами стирает границы между экстерьером и интерьером, стилистически перекликаясь со входной группой пентхауса.

В передней панели дизайнеры Rolls-Royce впервые использовали цветовой переход. По всей ширине интерьера используется эффект деграде – горизонтальный переход от серого Piano Selby Grey к чёрному Piano Black, отражая смелый микс материалов здания. Так, фасад комплекса сочетает люминесцентный мрамор Bianco Carrara с серыми вкраплениями, светло-серый оттенок матовой нержавеющей стали и плитку из тёмного гранита и металла.

Rolls-Royce

Переднюю панель украшает логотип резиденции «Кита» из нержавеющей стали – изящный пример инкрустации от коллектива Rolls-Royce Bespoke. В композиции обыгран дизайн уникальных стальных панелей, которыми украшено здание. Тот же решётчатый мотив прослеживается в вышивке на подголовниках кресел и панели между задними сиденьями. Финальными штрихами стали специально спроектированные в ателье Bespoke часы и зонтики, цвет которых специально подобран к интерьеру.

Rolls-Royce

«Я впервые выступил консультантом по проекту подобного рода и горжусь тем, что сделал это для компании Rolls-Royce, с которой мы разделяем уважение к традиционному мастерству и стремление получить лучшее из натуральных материалов, – поделился Кенго Кума. – Rolls-Royce смог отразить в эстетике автомобиля всю сущность резиденции «Кита», позволяя владельцу «Чайного дома» проникнуться атмосферой города. Для меня огромная честь увидеть этот автомобиль на своей родине в Токио».

Rolls-Royce

