Volkswagen ID.4 признан лучшим автомобилем года

24 апреля 14:11 2021
Volkswagen ID.4 признан «Лучшим автомобилем 2021 года» на международном конкурсе World Car Awards. Престижную премию присуждает профессиональное жюри: более 90 автожурналистов из 24 стран выбирают лучшие инновации на мировом рынке

«Победа ID.4 в номинации World Car of the Year вызывает у нас особую гордость, – отметил Ральф Брандштеттер (Ralf Brandstätter), главный исполнительный директор марки Volkswagen Легковые автомобили. – Не только потому, что это одна из самых престижных автомобильных наград в мире, но и потому, что жюри по достоинству оценило наши инновационные идеи и работу нашей команды. Первая модель ID., вышедшая на ключевых рынках Европы, Китая и США, символизирует продвижение наших решений в области электрической мобильности по всему миру».

К участию в конкурсе World Car of the Year допускаются модели, ежегодный объем производства которых достигает 10.000 единиц и которые представлены как минимум на двух континентах.

«Звание лучшего автомобиля года – символ успеха всей нашей команды, работающей над моделями ID., – отметил Томас Ульбрих (Thomas Ulbrich), член правления марки Volkswagen, ответственный за техническое развитие. – Мы преуспели в создании автомобиля, который знаменует собой фундаментальные изменения в области электрической мобильности в самом важном сегменте автомобильного рынка – классе компактных кроссоверов. Предлагая рынку ID.3, ID.4, а также будущие модели семейства ID., Volkswagen делает современную электрическую мобильность доступной каждому покупателю».

Volkswagen ID.4

Жюри отметило экологичность ID.4 и инновационные технологии, реализованные в новом электромобиле. В их числе устанавливаемый по заказу передовой проекционный дисплей с функцией дополненной реальности. Он выводит на ветровое стекло самую важную информацию, в том числе стрелки – указатели поворотов из навигационной системы. При этом создается эффект трехмерного дисплея, так как информация представлена в виде несимметрично расположенных изображений, охватывающих область на расстоянии от трех до десяти метров перед автомобилем. Таким образом, дисплей идеально интегрируется в реальный окружающий мир. При включенном адаптивном круиз-контроле или ассистенте Travel Assist (в качестве дополнительной опции) проекционный дисплей выделяет автомобиль, движущийся перед ID.4, яркой меткой, начиная с определенной скорости.

Кроссовер ID.4 также задает новую планку в области цифровых технологий. Их использование позволяет регулярно выполнять беспроводное обновление (over the air) программного обеспечения и подключать новые функции. Volkswagen начнет предоставлять подобные сервисы уже летом 2021 года – впервые в массовом сегменте.

Став лучшей на 17-м по счету конкурсе World Car of the Year, модель ID.4 продолжила череду побед Volkswagen. При этом автомобиль хорошо приняли не только критики, но и покупатели. В 2021 году Volkswagen планирует реализовать около 150.000 автомобилей ID.4 по всему миру. Программа развития электрической мобильности Volkswagen – это ключевой элемент корпоративной стратегии ACCELERATE. Немецкая марка стремится выпускать на рынок по крайней мере одну полностью электрическую новинку каждый год.

В этом году церемония награждения World Car Awards прошла в онлайн-формате из-за ограничений, вызванных пандемией COVID-19.

Все победители World Car Awards от концерна Volkswagen:
2009: Golf (Лучший автомобиль года)
2010: Polo (Лучший автомобиль года)
2011: up! (Лучший автомобиль года)
2013: Golf (Лучший автомобиль года)
2021: ID.4 (Лучший автомобиль года)

