Volkswagen ID.4 признан лучшим автомобилем года

Volkswagen ID.4 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d \u00ab\u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0435 World Car Awards. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0436\u044e\u0440\u0438: \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 90 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0436\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 24 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0430 ID.4 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 World Car of the Year \u0432\u044b\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0443\u044e \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0420\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0444 \u0411\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440 (Ralf Brandst\u00e4tter), \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen \u041b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438. \u2013 \u041d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0436\u044e\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c ID., \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u044b, \u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0438 \u0421\u0428\u0410, \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u00bb. \u041a \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0435 World Car of the Year \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 10.000 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u00ab\u0417\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 ID., \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0422\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0441 \u0423\u043b\u044c\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0445 (Thomas Ulbrich), \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435. \u2013 \u041c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u2013 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0443 ID.3, ID.4, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 ID., Volkswagen \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e\u00bb. \u0416\u044e\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u043e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c ID.4 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435. \u0412 \u0438\u0445 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041e\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u2013 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0434\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u0440. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 Travel Assist (\u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438) \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 ID.4, \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 ID.4 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439. \u0418\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 (over the air) \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438. Volkswagen \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044b \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435. \u0421\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 17-\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0435 World Car of the Year, \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c ID.4 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434 Volkswagen. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0412 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 Volkswagen \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 150.000 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 ID.4 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Volkswagen \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 ACCELERATE. \u041d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0446\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043f\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0446\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f World Car Awards \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0432\u044b\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0435\u0439 COVID-19. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 World Car Awards \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430 Volkswagen: 2009: Golf (\u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430) 2010: Polo (\u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430) 2011: up! (\u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430) 2013: Golf (\u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430) 2021: ID.4 (\u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430)