Porsche Engineering разрабатывает интеллектуальный автомобиль будущего с использованием технологий игровых движков
20 апреля 12:11 2021
Компания Porsche Engineering – специализирующееся на оказании технологических услуг дочернее предприятие Porsche – использует игровые движки из мира компьютерных игр для разработки интеллектуального автомобиля будущего

Игровые движки применяются для создания фотореалистичных изображений и симуляции физически точного поведения объектов в компьютерных играх и видеоиграх. Помимо прочего, Porsche Engineering использует эти пакеты программного обеспечения для виртуальной разработки и тестирования функций высокоавтоматизированного вождения. Это сокращает временные и финансовые затраты на разработку и делает мобильность еще безопаснее. Также игровые движки используются в пользовательском конфигураторе Porsche в рамках розничных продаж автомобилей.

«Мы используем множество технологий для разработки и тестирования интеллектуального автомобиля будущего с широкими сетевыми функциями, – говорит технический директор Porsche Engineering Дирк Лаппе. – Игровые движки играют в этом ключевую роль наряду с технологиями искусственного интеллекта. Они тренируют системы помощи водителю, симулируя работу реальных датчиков. Благодаря этому мы можем подробно разобрать все возможные сценарии и непредвиденные ситуации».

Алгоритмы работы систем помощи водителю требуют продолжительной настройки и проверки – и при этом не все тестируемые события можно воспроизвести во время тест-драйвов. Симуляция поездок с помощью игровых движков имеет важное преимущество: ее можно воспроизводить снова и снова так часто, как это необходимо, и каждую поездку можно контролировать вплоть до мельчайших деталей. Помимо полностью реальных и виртуальных тестов Porsche Engineering также проводит смешанные испытания: например, автомобиль можно заставить реагировать на виртуальные объекты.

Использование игровых движков не ограничивается обучением систем помощи водителю: при проектировании автомобилей они используются для сокращения количества реальных прототипов и экономии времени и средств. В этих целях Porsche Engineering использует программное обеспечение для визуального проектирования собственной разработки, которое на базе данных CAD с помощью очков дополненной или виртуальной реальности позволяет быстро и с минимальными затратами получить ответы на необходимые вопросы – например, какое расположение компонентов будет оптимальным.

Игровые движки также в будущем позволят дополнительно улучшить процесс розничной покупки автомобилей. Porsche в настоящее время тестирует так называемый автомобильный конфигуратор для виртуальной реальности. В будущем клиенты Порше Центров смогут увидеть практически фотореалистичное трехмерное изображение своих сконфигурированных автомобилей на игровом ПК с подключенными очками виртуальной реальности.

Внедрение новых методов разработки позволяет дебютировать в автомобильной промышленности представителям новых профессий.

«Будущее мобильности формируют программисты с опытом разработки компьютерных игр – наряду с инженерами-механиками и специалистами по искусственному интеллекту, – продолжает Лаппе. – Для создания умных автомобилей с широкими сетевыми возможностями необходимо сочетать опыт разработки автомобилей мирового класса с опытом разработки программного обеспечения. Мы – фанаты автомобилей, которые также обожают программировать».

