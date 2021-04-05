УАЗ представляет многофункциональный фургон на базе Профи

05 апреля 19:11 2021
УАЗ совместно с партнерской компанией «Автодом» представляет новый универсальный автомобиль для оперативных и экстренных служб различного назначения, а также частных лиц

Коммерческий УАЗ Профи в очередной раз демонстрирует свою концептуальную многогранность. Новый функциональный фургон, производимый на базе модели c двухрядной кабиной ульяновской компанией «Автодом», предназначен для выполнения широкого спектра служебных и персональных задач. Потенциальная сфера применения – от транспортного средства специального назначения и мобильной лаборатории до практичного LCV.

Никаких изменений в конструкции базового шасси – стеклопластиковый модуль на стальном несущем каркасе устанавливается на стандартные места рамы УАЗ Профи. Износостойкое внутреннее покрытие и напольная бакелитовая влагозащитная фанера эффективно предохраняют интерьер от физических воздействий. Передняя часть корпуса оснащена регулируемым воздухозаборником, в стойках предусмотрены резьбовые точки крепления для монтажа необходимой аппаратуры и фиксации груза. Все возможное электрооборудование и светотехника подключаются в штатный разъем электропроводки модели УАЗ.

Фургон представлен в двух вариантах исполнения – с задней подъемной дверью или с открывающимися по трем сторонам корпуса створками (все элементы оснащены амортизационными упорами и замками). Внутренний объем составляет 5 м3. В списке опций фигурируют комплект рейлингов и поперечин для установки багажника на крышу с нагрузкой до 50 кг; теплоизоляция модуля; комплект напольных такелажных реек и колец или рым-болтов по углам корпуса для закрепления груза.

В перспективе возможно появление туристической версии фургона с модулем, оборудованным двумя съемными спальными местами (также предполагают использование в качестве лежаков на открытом воздухе), платяным шкафом, ночными светильниками, лампами индивидуального освещения, дополнительными шторками для трех открывающихся створок.

Пятиместный многофункциональный фургон оснащается проверенным двигателем ЗМЗ Про (149,6 л.с.), надежной пятиступенчатой «механикой» и полным приводом c понижающим рядом в раздаточной коробке. Автомобиль успешно завершил программу испытаний и получил ОТТС. Модель изготавливается на мощностях ульяновского предприятия «Автодом». Приобрести новый УАЗ можно будет как в официальных дилерских центрах бренда, так и напрямую у компании-производителя.

