Абсолютно новый Toyota Land Cruiser обрастает деталями
04 апреля 18:11 2021
В сети появились новые подробности о преемнике легендарного Land Cruiser. Внедорожник действительно будет суровым

Toyota Land Cruiser нового поколения, судя по всему, не утратит и толики своих внедорожных способностей. На это намекают скриншоты заводских документов, опубликованные в Instagram-аккаунте landcruiserupdates. Модель с индексом 300 можно будет, в том числе, дооснастить лебёдкой.

Чертежи Land Cruiser 300, слитые в сеть, дают представление о моторной гамме многообещающей новинки. В продажу автомобиль поступит с 4,0-литровым бензиновым V6, с новой твин-турбо «шестеркой» и с дизельным движком. Судя по документам, покупателям предложат широкую гамму колёсных дисков размерностью от 17 до 20 дюймов. Капот модели станет более рельефным, радиаторная решётка увеличится в размерах. Оптика также претерпит существенные изменения.

Как сообщает quto.ru, презентация нового Land Cruiser должна состояться в текущем году – ориентировочно, в течение весны. К лету 2021 года «живые» автомобили уже могут появиться у дилеров Toyota. Концептуально брутальный внедорожник не изменится.

На опубликованных изображениях можно заметить, что Land Cruiser 300 оснастят рельефным капотом в стиле «двухсотого», который в местах стыковки с новыми передними крыльями получит слегка измененный дизайн. Кроме того, новый внедорожник оборудуют крупной решеткой радиатора, а также более узкими задними фонарями, конструкция которых приведет к изменению дизайна крышки багажника.

Для Land Cruiser 300 будут доступны колесные диски диаметром от 17 до 20 дюймов. В качестве моторной гаммы указаны 4.0-литровый бензиновый V6, а также турбомотор объемом 3.5 литра. Почему в списке агрегатов не числится дизель, неизвестно. Интересной деталью стала надпись на одном из слайдов, выполненная на русском языке: в левом верхнем углу написано «ка радиатора».

Премьера Toyota Land Cruiser 300 ожидается в середине апреля нынешнего года. Серийное производство внедорожника нового поколения планируют запустить в мае, а первые автомобили доберутся до дилерских центров к лету.

В конце февраля в Японии на заводе Toyota сфотографировали кузов, дверь и шасси нового Land Cruiser 300. Из изображений можно сделать вывод, что внедорожник сохранит рамную архитектуру и форм-фактор предшественника.

