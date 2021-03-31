Bentley – 200 000 автомобилей

Bentley – 200 000 автомобилей
31 марта 18:11 2021
Просмотров: 9

Bentley отметила выпуск 200 000-го роскошного автомобиля за свою более чем 100-летнюю историю

Собранный несколько дней назад на заводе в Крю Bentayga Hybrid встречали старейший автомобиль Bentley EXP 2 и команда самых опытных сотрудников компании. Это событие стало кульминацией насыщенного 20-летного периода, в течение которого Bentley Motors существенно изменилась благодаря невероятному успеху инновационных моделей Continental GT и Bentayga.

Значимость этого достижения дополнительно подчеркивает тот факт, что 200 000-й выпущенный автомобиль стал также 155 582-м автомобилем, произведенным в Крю с 2003 года. Именно этот год, когда была представлена модель Continental GT, положил начало новой эре развития марки. Каждый день мастера Bentley собирают по 85 автомобилей – 20 лет назад такое количество машин собирали за месяц.

Bentley

В период с 1919 года, когда была основана компания Bentley, до 2002 года выпущено 44 418 автомобилей, из которых 38 933 собраны в Крю. Среди них было множество легендарных моделей, таких как Bentley Blower, R-Type Continental, Mulsanne, Arnage, Azure. Кажется невероятным, но 84% автомобилей, реализованных на рынке Великобритании, до сих пор остаются в строю.

Успех Bentley Continental GT, самого роскошного Gran Turismo, сопровождается внушительной инвестиционной программой, реализуемой в Крю с 2003 года. В январе текущего года специалисты марки собрали по индивидуальному заказу 80 000-й автомобиль этой модели.

Bentley

Эдриан Холлмарк (Adrian Hallmark), председатель правления и глава Bentley Motors отмечает:

«Выпуск 200 000-го автомобиля – это еще шаг на пути развития марки с 1919 года. Презентация в 2003 году модели Continental GT стала поворотным моментом в истории Bentley. Из 200 000 выпущенных автомобилей на долю этой модели приходится 80 000 единиц. Она не только заложила основу нового класса, но и изменила облик марки.

Наш прогресс значительно ускорился с 2003 года. Сейчас мы уже входим в новый период развития в соответствии со стратегией Beyond100. Наша цель – сделать марку Bentley мировым лидером в области роскошной устойчивой мобильности».

Отметить знаменательное событие рядом с моделями Bentayga Hybrid и EXP 2 пригласили сотрудников, многие годы работающих на заводе в Крю. Среди них – Стив Уорд (Steve Ward), он пришел работать в компанию в 1977 году, последовав примеру своего отца, а тот, в свою очередь, начал карьеру в компании за 42 года до этого.

Bentley

Стив занимает должность инженера по комплексному анализу автомобилей, поэтому имеет самое непосредственное отношение ко всем моделям марки, разработанным с 1980 года. Он лично проводил тестирование многих моделей в разных странах мира и был свидетелем трансформации современных моделей Bentley.

Bentley

Continental GT – это самый совершенный высокоскоростной роскошный автомобиль, ставший ориентиром для целого сегмента. 23 марта состоялась презентация нового Bentley Continental GT Speed – самого быстрого автомобиля за всю историю марки, сочетающего в себе непревзойденный уровень комфорта и роскоши.

Bentley

Успеху Continental GT следует и Bentayga, предлагая клиентам неповторимый опыт вождения и истинную роскошь, характерные для Bentley. Эта модель, представленная в 2015 году, преодолела производственный рубеж в 25 000 автомобилей. Bentayga не только заложила основу сегмента роскошных автомобилей класса SUV, но и стала самым скоростным автомобилем своего класса в мире. Ожидается, что в течение десятилетия модель Bentayga побьет производственный рекорд модели Continental GT и станет самой продаваемой моделью Bentley за всю историю марки.

Bentley

С 2005 года компания также выпустила 40 000 автомобилей Flying Spur, самого популярного роскошного спортивного седана в мире.

Bentley

В ноябре 2020 года руководство Bentley Motors представило революционную стратегию Beyond100, в которой сформулированы амбициозные планы марки. Так, к 2030 году компания Bentley планирует стать углеродно-нейтральной. К этому времени завод в Крю будет оказывать исключительно положительное влияние на окружающую среду.

Bentley

С 2026 года модельный ряд Bentley будет состоять исключительно из электрифицированных моделей – гибридных или полностью электрических. С 2030 года модельный ряд будет состоять только из электромобилей. Стратегия Beyond100, уникальная по своей инновационности и масштабу, определяет пути развития марки и предусматривает трансформации во всех направлениях деятельности Bentley, закладывая основу для следующего столетия успешной истории британской марки.

Bentley

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Bentley
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Mustang сдался на троечку

Mustang сдался на троечку 0

NextEV представил 1360-сильный электромобиль

NextEV представил 1360-сильный электромобиль 0

Mercedes-Benz А на Пикнике

Mercedes-Benz А на Пикнике 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.