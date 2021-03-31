Bentley – 200 000 автомобилей

Bentley \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a 200 000-\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c 100-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0421\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e Bentayga Hybrid \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Bentley EXP 2 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u044b\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e 20-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e Bentley Motors \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0443 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Continental GT \u0438 Bentayga. \u0417\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e 200\u00a0000-\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 155 582-\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e \u0441 2003 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u0434, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Continental GT, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0440\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 Bentley \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e 85 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u2013 20 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446. \u0412 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u0441 1919 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Bentley, \u0434\u043e 2002 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043e 44 418 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 38 933 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043a Bentley Blower, R-Type Continental, Mulsanne, Arnage, Azure. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u043d\u043e 84% \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u044e. \u0423\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445 Bentley Continental GT, \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Gran Turismo, \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043e\u0439, \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e \u0441 2003 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0412 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0443 80 000-\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u042d\u0434\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d \u0425\u043e\u043b\u043b\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a (Adrian Hallmark), \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 Bentley Motors \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442: \u00ab\u0412\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a 200 000-\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0448\u0430\u0433 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0441 1919 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0432 2003 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Continental GT \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 Bentley. \u0418\u0437 200 000 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u044e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f 80 000 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u0448 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0441 2003 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0421\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043c\u044b \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 Beyond100. \u041d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c \u2013 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0443 Bentley \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb. \u041e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 Bentayga Hybrid \u0438 EXP 2 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u2013 \u0421\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u0423\u043e\u0440\u0434 (Steve Ward), \u043e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0432 1977 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0446\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u043e\u0442, \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b \u043a\u0430\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430 42 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e. \u0421\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441 1980 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041e\u043d \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Bentley. Continental GT \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430. 23 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Bentley Continental GT Speed \u2013 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438. \u0423\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0443 Continental GT \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438 Bentayga, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u044c, \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f Bentley. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 2015 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u0435\u0436 \u0432 25 000 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. Bentayga \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 SUV, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435. \u041e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Bentayga \u043f\u043e\u0431\u044c\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Continental GT \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e Bentley \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u0421 2005 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430 40 000 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Flying Spur, \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435. \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Bentley Motors \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u044e Beyond100, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u043a 2030 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Bentley \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e-\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u041a \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443. \u0421 2026 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 Bentley \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u2013 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445. \u0421 2030 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u044f Beyond100, \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0443, \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Bentley, \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438.