Группа Geely Auto четвертый год подряд остается лидером продаж
30 марта 19:11 2021
Группа Geely Auto объявила финансовые результаты за минувший год

Выручка составила 92,1 миллиарда юаней, чистая прибыль – 5,57 миллиарда юаней, а прибыль, полученная акционерами, зафиксирована в размере 5,53 млрд юаней.

Несмотря на кризис, вызванный пандемией коронавируса, в 2020 году Geely построила надежную финансовую структуру, продолжая следовать своему обязательству инвестировать в исследования и разработку интеллектуальной мобильности и электромобилей для ускорения технологической трансформации бизнеса.

Geely Auto Group продолжает поддерживать высокую конкурентоспособность на местном рынке, реализовав в общей сложности 1 320 217 автомобилей, удерживая абсолютное лидерство среди всех китайских автомобильных брендов четвертый год подряд.

Марка Lynk & Co, входящая в состав холдинга Geely, в прошлом году реализовала свыше 175 000 автомобилей, что на 37% больше по сравнению с 2019 годом. За четыре года с момента запуска бренда Lynk & Co новыми владельцами этих автомобилей стали более 460 000 человек.

Экспортные продажи автомобилей брендов, принадлежащих Geely Auto, достигли почти 73 000 единиц, что на 25% больше, чем по итогам предыдущего года. Зарубежная экспансия расширила охват до почти 30 рынков. Имидж компании и его влияние непрерывно укрепляются во всех странах присутствия.

Развивается глобальное продвижение бренда Lynk & Co. В ряде европейских городов марка разворачивает новую бизнес-модель, предлагающую европейским пользователям услуги и сервис высокого качества. А в 2021 году Lynk & Co представит свой план развития в Азиатско-Тихоокеанском регионе.

На 2021 год Geely Auto Group поставила цель глобальных продаж в 1,53 миллиона единиц, включая продукцию Lynk & Co и других брендов группы, что на 16% больше, чем годом ранее.

Кроме того, Geely инициировала переход на новые модульные архитектуры BMA и CMA, расширяя совместимость между продуктами и создавая дополнительную ценность для пользователей. В 2021 году компания запустит ряд новых моделей, в том числе внедорожник Xingyue L на базе архитектуры CMA, а также седан, который будет представлен в ближайшие месяцы. Помимо запуска своей первой модели в Европе, Lynk & Co готова представить новинку, построенную на лидирующей в классе модульной архитектуре SPA (Scalable Product Architecture).

Geely Auto планирует продолжить эффективную работу над контролем выбросов углерода в окружающую среду в стремлении достичь нулевого уровня. Более того, деятельность компании будет сфокусирована на борьбе с глобальным изменением климата за счет развития семейства электромобилей в массовом и премиальном сегментах, а также существенного увеличения доли продаж электротранспорта.

Ранее группа Geely Auto объявила о создании нового бренда интеллектуальных электромобилей Zeekr. С запуском Zeekr господин Ан Конгуй с должности президента и CEO Geely Auto Group переходит на пост председателя Geely Auto Group. Позицию CEO Geely Auto Group займет господин Ган Цзяюэ.

