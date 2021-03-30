Группа Geely Auto четвертый год подряд остается лидером продаж

\u0413\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0430 Geely Auto \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0437\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u0412\u044b\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 92,1 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0430\u0440\u0434\u0430 \u044e\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0439, \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044b\u043b\u044c \u2013 5,57 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0430\u0440\u0434\u0430 \u044e\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044b\u043b\u044c, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0437\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 5,53 \u043c\u043b\u0440\u0434 \u044e\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0441, \u0432\u044b\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0430, \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 Geely \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u044f\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430. Geely Auto Group \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 1 320 217 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0443\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0434. \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Lynk & Co, \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 Geely, \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 175 000 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 37% \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u0417\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Lynk & Co \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 460 000 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a. \u042d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0445 Geely Auto, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 73 000 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 25% \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0417\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0431\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442 \u0434\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 30 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0418\u043c\u0438\u0434\u0436 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Lynk & Co. \u0412 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0435 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0410 \u0432 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 Lynk & Co \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0410\u0437\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e-\u0422\u0438\u0445\u043e\u043e\u043a\u0435\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u041d\u0430 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434 Geely Auto Group \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0432 1,53 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e Lynk & Co \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 16% \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, Geely \u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b BMA \u0438 CMA, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a Xingyue L \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b CMA, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u044b. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435, Lynk & Co \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0443, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435 SPA (Scalable Product Architecture). Geely Auto \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u044c \u043d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0434\u0435\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0444\u043e\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u0435 \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u0420\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0430 Geely Auto \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Zeekr. \u0421 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c Zeekr \u0433\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0410\u043d \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0433\u0443\u0439 \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0438 CEO Geely Auto Group \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f Geely Auto Group. \u041f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044e CEO Geely Auto Group \u0437\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0413\u0430\u043d \u0426\u0437\u044f\u044e\u044d.