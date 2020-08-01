Nissan принимает электроэнергию в счет оплаты за стоянку

\u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u041f\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043e\u043d\u0430 Nissan (\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439) \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439 Nissan \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438: \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u044e \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043a\u0443. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u041f\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043e\u043d\u0430 Nissan \u0432 \u0419\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044b \u2013 \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 Nissan \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u041f\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u0430\u043a Nissan \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u044f\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0444\u0435 Nissan Chaya Cafe, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u044e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Nissan LEAF \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044b \u0415 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435 Nissan Ariya. \u041f\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043e\u043d \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c 10 000 \u043a\u0432.\u043c. \u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432; \u043e\u043d \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0441\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0431\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u043e\u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430. \u00ab\u041f\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043e\u043d \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c, \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043e \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u2013 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Nissan \u041c\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e \u0423\u0447\u0438\u0434\u0430 (Makoto Uchida). \u2013 \u041f\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u0438\u0440 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043a \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, EV \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u00bb. \u042d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u044f Nissan \u0412 2010 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Nissan \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Nissan LEAF \u0441 \u043d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u0421 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 Nissan \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Nissan Energy Share \u0438 Nissan Energy Storage \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439 EV. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0431\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u2013 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u0444\u0435 \u0432 \u041f\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043e\u043d\u0435 Nissan, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u042f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0438 Nissan \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 LEAF \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u00ab\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432\u00bb, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0443 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u0445\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0430 EV, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Nissan NEXT \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 EV \u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0441 e-POWER. \u041a \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0443 2023 \u0444.\u0433. Nissan \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 1 \u043c\u043b\u043d. \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0434. \u0418\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Nissan \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 (Nissan Energy), \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u041f\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0412 \u0438\u0445 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 ProPILOT \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f Nissan \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u00ab\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0435\u00bb (Invisible-to-Visible \u2013 I2V), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438\u0437 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c. \u0412 \u0442\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u041f\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u044b\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u0441 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0411\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Nissan \u2013 \u041d\u0430\u043e\u043c\u0438 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043a\u0430 (Naomi Osaka). \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044e I2V \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u2013 \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u041f\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0431 (Mobility Hub), \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0438, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433 EV \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0438, \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 Nissan \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043e\u043d Nissan, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431-\u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0419\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0435, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441 1 \u0430\u0432\u0433\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e 23 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0443\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u041f\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043e\u043d\u0443, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0431-\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0443. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043e\u0431 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0432 Nissan \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0435.