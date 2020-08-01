Nissan принимает электроэнергию в счет оплаты за стоянку

01 августа 18:11 2020

При посещении нового Павильона Nissan (который открылся для гостей) владельцы электромобилей смогут заплатить за стоянку электроэнергией от своих батарей

Nissan дает покупателям еще одну причину любить свои электромобили: возможность оплачивать стоянку не деньгами, а электроэнергией.

Впервые в мире владельцы электромобилей смогут отдавать энергию от своих батарей обратно в сеть в качестве оплаты за стоянку. Это можно делать при посещении выставочного Павильона Nissan в Йокогаме, который завтра открывается для широкой публики.

Система оплаты – лишь одна из многих инноваций, с которыми покупатели Nissan могут ознакомиться в Павильоне, построенном для того, чтобы наглядно демонстрировать, как Nissan помогает людям двигаться к лучшему миру. Посетители могут поесть в кафе Nissan Chaya Cafe, использующем энергию, которую вырабатывают электромобили Nissan LEAF и солнечные батареи. Кроме того, они могут полюбоваться виртуальными эффектами, позволяющими ощутить волнующую атмосферу гонок Формулы Е для электромобилей или отправиться в поездку на новом электрическом кроссовере Nissan Ariya.

Павильон имеет площадь 10 000 кв.м. и не выделяет токсичных выбросов; он оборудован солнечными батареями и снабжается гидроэлектроэнергией из возобновляемого источника.

«Павильон – это место, где покупатели могут увидеть, почувствовать и вдохновиться нашим представлением о ближайшем будущем общества, – заявил генеральный директор компании Nissan Макото Учида (Makoto Uchida). – По мере того как мир переходит к электрической мобильности, EV будут интегрироваться в жизнь общества различными способами, выходящими за рамки транспорта».

Энергия Nissan

В 2010 году компания Nissan представила первый в мире массовый электромобиль Nissan LEAF с нулевым уровнем токсичных выбросов. С того времени Nissan в сотрудничестве с правительствами и бизнес-структурами со всего мира расширяет использование электромобилей. Разработанные компанией системы Nissan Energy Share и Nissan Energy Storage позволяют хранить, перераспределять и повторно использовать электричество, полученное от батарей EV. Примером может служить электроснабжение жилых домов или предприятий – таких как кафе в Павильоне Nissan, автономное от электросетей.

В Японии Nissan также заключил с местными властям контракты на использование электромобилей LEAF в качестве «мобильных аккумуляторов», которые могут обеспечивать подачу энергии в зонах стихийных бедствий. В результате другого партнерства компания использует батареи, отработавшие свой срок на EV, для питания уличных фонарей.

В рамках плана трансформации Nissan NEXT компания намеревается расширять свою глобальную линейку EV и гибридных автомобилей, в том числе с e-POWER. К концу 2023 ф.г. Nissan планирует продавать свыше 1 млн. электрифицированных автомобилей в год.

Инновации Nissan

Кроме энергетических технологий (Nissan Energy), гости Павильона смогут ознакомиться с другими инновациями. В их числе передовая система помощи при вождении ProPILOT и созданная Nissan система «превращения невидимого в видимое» (Invisible-to-Visible – I2V), которая комбинирует информацию из реального и виртуального миров, чтобы помогать водителям.

Nissan

В театре Павильона дети и взрослые могут сыграть партию в теннис с чемпионкой турнира Большого шлема и представителем бренда Nissan – Наоми Осака (Naomi Osaka). Это позволит им испытать технологию I2V и почувствовать, как она может сделать вождение удобнее, легче и интереснее – когда система появится на автомобилях.

Перед Павильоном находится транспортный хаб (Mobility Hub), предлагающий разнообразные услуги, в том числе каршеринг EV и прокат велосипедов. Эти услуги, организованные Nissan и местными властями, призваны повысить свободу передвижения.

Nissan

Павильон Nissan, расположенный рядом с глобальной штаб-квартирой компании в Йокогаме, будет открыт для широкой публики с 1 августа по 23 октября. Чтобы совершить виртуальный тур по Павильону, посетите веб-страницу.

Чтобы узнать больше об экологически чистых автомобилях в Nissan и соответствующих технологиях, перейдите по этой ссылке.

