Genesis объявляет о долгосрочном партнерстве с отелем The Ritz-Carlton, Moscow
30 марта 17:11 2021
Genesis сообщает о заключении долгосрочного партнерства с отелем The Ritz-Carlton, Moscow

Соглашение, подписанное в начале 2021 года, направлено на реализацию совместных стратегических проектов и развитие двустороннего сотрудничества.

С марта 2021 года гостей и посетителей отеля внутри хорошо узнаваемой монументальной въездной арки встречает экспозиция автомобилей модельного ряда бренда Genesis: динамичный спорт-седан G70, роскошный бизнес-седан G80, инновационный кроссовер GV80, а также флагманский седан G90. В ближайшем будущем к экспозиции присоединятся новинки модельного ряда Genesis – новый кроссовер GV70, а также обновленный седан G70. На летней террасе легендарного ресторана на крыше отеля, с панорамным видом на исторический центр Москвы, будет представлен первый кроссовер бренда Genesis – GV80.

Genesis

Помимо этого, в рамках партнерства будут активированы новые программы для клиентов, а также произошел ребрендинг ресторана на крыше в «O2 Lounge by Genesis». При предъявлении ключа от любого автомобиля Genesis гостям ресторана будет предоставлена скидка 10% на меню и напитки.

В начале марта отель The Ritz-Carlton, Moscow представил обновленные номера и люксы, которые предполагают гораздо больше, чем роскошные интерьеры. Современное техническое оснащение включает панели удаленного управления освещением, комплиментарный доступ в Интернет, плоскоэкранные телевизоры Samsung 55 дюймов в номерах с возможностью подключения личных устройств, в том числе к беспроводным музыкальным колонкам Bang & Olufsen, а также новые современные ART TV Samsung The Frame 65 дюймов с произведениями искусства вместо выключенного экрана и современные фены Dyson в люксах Карлтон.

Genesis

Бренд Genesis представлен на рынке линейкой моделей, воплощающих философию «атлетичной элегантности», и отличающихся высочайшим уровнем комфорта, великолепной управляемостью и инновационными техническими решениями.

Спорт-седан Genesis G70 представляет собой модель с наиболее энергичным характером и эффектным, запоминающимся дизайном и интерьером с ярко выраженной ориентацией на водителя, а также динамичными двигателями, развивающими от 197 до 247 лошадиных сил. Бизнес-седан Genesis G80 сочетает в себе прогрессивный дизайн, передовые технологии, высочайшее качество отделки салона и впечатляющие динамические характеристики. Модель, удостоенная престижной награды Good Design Awards® за выдающийся дизайн, гарантирует максимальную безопасность и комфорт пассажиров с помощью целого ряда электронных помощников.

Genesis

Genesis GV80 объединяет в себе комфорт престижного седана и внедорожные возможности кроссовера в рамках философии «Красоты свободного пространства». Недавно автомобиль удостоился высшей награды Страхового Института безопасности дорожного движения (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ за исключительную безопасность и прочность конструкции. На вершине модельного ряда Genesis расположился флагманский седан G90, отличающийся высочайшим уровнем отделки, гарантирующими непревзойденный комфорт и максимально богатым оснащением.

Познакомиться с ключевыми новинками бренда Genesis можно во флагманском шоуруме Genesis Lounge, расположенном на территории делового центра «Москва-Сити». Бренд-пространство Genesis работает с июня 2019 года и стало популярной площадкой, а также местом диалога с известными медийными личностями и автомобильными экспертами.

Genesis

Автомобили Genesis в России доступны не только для покупки, но и предлагаются в формате сервиса премиальной подписки Genesis Mobility. Сервис Genesis Mobility имеет целый ряд преимуществ, поскольку в тарифы уже включено полное страхование автомобиля без франшизы, техническое обслуживание, консьерж-сервис и возможность использования автомобиля как на территории России, так и за её пределами. Это позволяет пользователям сервиса Genesis Mobility почувствовать себя полноценными владельцами автомобиля, не беспокоясь о сопутствующих вопросах эксплуатации.

Genesis

