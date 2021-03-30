Genesis объявляет о долгосрочном партнерстве с отелем The Ritz-Carlton, Moscow

Genesis \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c The Ritz-Carlton, Moscow \u0421\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0421 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044a\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Genesis: \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442-\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d G70, \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d G80, \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 GV80, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d G90. \u0412 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043a \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 Genesis \u2013 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 GV70, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d G70. \u041d\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0441 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u044b, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Genesis - GV80. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u0432 \u00abO2 Lounge by Genesis\u00bb. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Genesis \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043a\u0430 10% \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0442\u043a\u0438. \u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c The Ritz-Carlton, Moscow \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043b\u044e\u043a\u0441\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u0432 \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442, \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0440\u044b Samsung 55 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043a \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c Bang & Olufsen, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 ART TV Samsung The Frame 65 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0435\u043d\u044b Dyson \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u043a\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u0442\u043e\u043d. \u0411\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 Genesis \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u044e \u00ab\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb, \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442-\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d Genesis G70 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442 197 \u0434\u043e 247 \u043b\u043e\u0448\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u043b. \u0411\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d Genesis G80 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b Good Design Awards\u00ae \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. Genesis GV80 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u00bb. \u041d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b \u0421\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0418\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0442\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ \u0437\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 Genesis \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d G90, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438, \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u041f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Genesis \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0448\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435 Genesis Lounge, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u00ab\u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0430-\u0421\u0438\u0442\u0438\u00bb. \u0411\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434-\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Genesis \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0430 \u0441 \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Genesis \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 Genesis Mobility. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 Genesis Mobility \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u0442\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0444\u044b \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0444\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0448\u0438\u0437\u044b, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0436-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0435\u0451 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 Genesis Mobility \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438.