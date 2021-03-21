Немцы представили «спортивный» вариант Volkswagen Transporter

Volkswagen \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0443\u0441\u0430 Transporter T6.1 \u0421\u0443\u0434\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0443, \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0431\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c GTI, \u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0446\u044b \u0441\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 Sportline \u043a \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 Onliner. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u0422\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u00bb Highline. \u0411\u0443\u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440 \u0441 \u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u00ab\u044e\u0431\u043a\u0430\u043c\u00bb. \u0421\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0439\u043b\u0435\u0440, \u0430 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b 18-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c. \u041d\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u2014 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430. \u0412\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c, \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u04226.1 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f, \u0445\u043e\u0442\u044f \u043e\u043d \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u2014 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435. \u041f\u043e\u0434 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 2-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 204 \u043b. \u0441. \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0441 \u00ab\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c\u00bb DSG. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d \u0434\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438 \u2014 8,9 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b. \u0423 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e Sportline \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0430\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u04226.1 \u0441 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043c.