Немцы представили «спортивный» вариант Volkswagen Transporter

Немцы представили «спортивный» вариант Volkswagen Transporter
21 марта 16:11 2021

Volkswagen представила уникальную версию своего коммерческого микроавтобуса Transporter T6.1

Судя по внешнему обвесу, машину можно было бы назвать GTI, но немцы скромно добавили Sportline к официальному названию, сообщает Onliner.

Автомобиль построен на базе топовой версии «Транспортера» Highline. Бус получил новый бампер с имитацией больших воздухозаборников. По периметру кузова нашлось место «юбкам». Сзади нарисовался стильный спойлер, а штатные диски были заменены 18-дюймовыми с новым дизайном. Ну и вишенка на торте — фирменная красная полоска на решетке радиатора.

Volkswagen Transporter T6.1

Впрочем, в спорткар Т6.1 не превратился, хотя он по-прежнему — один из самых быстрых серийных бусов в Европе. Под капотом расположен штатный 2-литровый турбодизель мощностью 204 л. с. Мотор работает в паре с «роботом» DSG. Разгон до сотни — 8,9 секунды. У машины занижена подвеска, что должно положительно сказаться на управляемости.

Volkswagen Transporter T6.1

Примечательно, что Sportline будет серийной версией. Но только для Великобритании. Там клиентам предложат как грузовую, так и пассажирскую версии Т6.1 с таким обвесом.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
TransporterVolkswagen
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Nissan объявляет комплектации нового Nissan Qashqai

Nissan объявляет комплектации нового Nissan Qashqai

Продажи Mitsubishi Motors в России выросли на 38%

Продажи Mitsubishi Motors в России выросли на 38% 2

Сон – главный стратег-дизайнер KIA в Китае

Сон – главный стратег-дизайнер KIA в Китае 0

Напишите комментарий

5 комментариев

  1. Alexander Rybakov
    21 марта, 16:32 #1 Alexander Rybakov

    Ну и куда на нём, на пузотёре-то?

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.