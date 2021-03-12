Hyundai публикует первое изображение нового минивэна STARIA с роскошным футуристичным дизайном

12 марта 17:11 2021

Hyundai Motor публикует первые тизерные снимки STARIA – новой линейки минивэнов бренда. Изображения демонстрируют модификацию STARIA Premium – стандартную модель STARIA в топовой комплектации

Название STARIA состоит из слов «Star» (в переводе с английского языка – «звезда») и «Ria», указывающих на устремленность автомобиля в будущее и особенности его обтекаемого дизайна, отличиями которого стали изогнутый силуэт, а также четкие и минималистичные формы кузова.

Hyundai STARIA

STARIA воплощает стремление Hyundai занять лидирующие позиции в индустрии мобильности будущего и стать поставщиком интеллектуальных мобильных решений, объединенных фирменной концепцией «Прогресс для человечества». Минивэн STARIA оснащается разнообразными функциями, ориентированными на водителя, а также отличается футуристичными элементами дизайна, которые подарят водителю и пассажирам новые впечатления и помогут провести время в пути более продуктивно.

Hyundai STARIA

Минивэн STARIA получил футуристичный и необычный дизайн экстерьера, напоминающий космический корабль. Передняя часть автомобиля выделяется благодаря длинной горизонтальной полоске дневных ходовых огней и расположенному под ней блоку головных фар. Ассоциации с космическим кораблем также вызывают большие панорамные окна и низкая линия остекления, подчеркивающие свободное пространство в интерьере. Для максимального удобства и комфорта высота салона была подобрана так, чтобы новый минивэн стал идеальным автомобилем как для семейных, так и для деловых поездок.

Hyundai STARIA

«STARIA – это новая линейка минивэнов Hyundai, открывающая следующую эру мобильности, – заявил Ли Санг Юп (SangYup Lee), старший вице-президент и глава глобального дизайн-центра Hyundai. – STARIA подарит клиентам совершенно новые ощущения и преимущества благодаря самобытному дизайну».

Модификация STARIA Premium, которая будет доступна на отдельных рынках, выводит мобильность на качественно иной уровень. Эта версия минивэна будет оборудована премиальными опциями и эксклюзивными вариантами отделки, которые сделают внешний вид и оформление салона автомобиля еще роскошнее.

Hyundai STARIA

В ближайшие недели компания Hyundai Motor раскроет больше информации об особенностях дизайна минивэнов STARIA и STARIA Premium.

Hyundai STARIA

