Volkswagen приступает к реализации новой стратегии: автономное вождение доступным к 2030 году

11 марта 14:11 2021

  • Стратегия ACCELERATE: Volkswagen уверенно справляется с вызовами будущего: цифровой трансформацией, построением новых бизнес-моделей и развитием автономного вождения

  • Интеграция программного обеспечения и цифровой опыт клиентов должны стать ключевыми компетенциями

  • Бизнес-модели, созданные на основе анализа данных, позволят привлечь дополнительные источники дохода

  • Volkswagen планирует сделать автономное вождение доступным к 2030 году

  • Утверждены финансовые цели: операционная рентабельность продаж не ниже 6% начиная с 2023 года и дальнейшее снижение постоянных и материальных затрат

Volkswagen ускоряет процесс перехода к электрической мобильности с упором на программное обеспечение. Марка намеревается системно и своевременно подготовиться к глубоким изменениям в автомобильной промышленности за счет реализации недавно представленной стратегии ACCELERATE.

Ранее марка Volkswagen начала активно расширять свое присутствие на рынке электромобилей. Сегодня она усиливает работу над другими важнейшими вызовами будущего, где ключевыми компетенциями станут интеграция программного обеспечения в автомобили и цифровой опыт клиентов. Внедряя бизнес-модели на основе анализа данных, компания стремится привлечь новые группы клиентов и задействовать дополнительные источники дохода. Кроме того, до конца десятилетия Volkswagen планирует сделать автономное вождение доступным для широкой аудитории.

«Электрическая мобильность была только началом: настоящий прорыв еще впереди. Благодаря стратегии ACCELERATE мы ускоренными темпами приблизимся к цифровому будущему, – отметил главный исполнительный директор марки Volkswagen Ральф Брандштеттер. – В ближайшие годы Volkswagen ждут беспрецедентные изменения».

Еще в 2016 году марка Volkswagen начала масштабную трансформацию в рамках стратегии TRANSFORM 2025+, которая ознаменовала собой самую мощную в истории отрасли кампанию, посвященную электрической мобильности. Новая стратегия ACCELERATE призвана превратить Volkswagen в «самую привлекательную марку на рынке экологически безопасной мобильности». При ускорении процесса трансформации Volkswagen учитывает три стратегических фактора эффективности: «ценности марки», «масштабируемые платформы» и «ценная компания». Каждому из факторов соответствуют конкретные меры и амбициозные цели.

Интеграция программного обеспечения должна стать ключевой компетенцией Volkswagen

Большие объемы продаж позволят марке обеспечить достаточную масштабируемость программного обеспечения в рамках концерна. Таким образом, ключевыми компетенциями Volkswagen должны стать интеграция программного обеспечения в автомобили и цифровой опыт клиентов. В связи с этим Volkswagen инициирует развитие клиентоориентированной цифровой экосистемы, начало которой должны положить электромобили семейства ID.

Для решения поставленной задачи было создано новое проектное подразделение ID.Digital, которое будет производить беспроводное обновление (“over-the-air”) ПО. Это поможет автомобилям не отставать от развития технологий на протяжении всего срока эксплуатации и становиться все лучше благодаря новым функциям. Ожидается, что автопарк из более чем 500.000 автомобилей с широкими возможностями подключения к сети появится на дорогах уже через два года, в течение которых Volkswagen сможет получать обратную связь в отношении новых функций непосредственно от клиентов.

Бизнес-модель 2.0: новые клиенты и дополнительные источники дохода

Преобразуя автомобиль в программный продукт, марка Volkswagen создает условия для использования новых бизнес-моделей на основе анализа данных. Такие бизнесмодели уменьшат барьеры, ограничивающие доступ к индивидуальной мобильности, и позволят предлагать клиентам очень привлекательные пакеты услуг.

Таким образом, Volkswagen намеревается получать дополнительную прибыль на протяжении всего срока эксплуатации автомобиля за счет услуг, связанных с зарядкой и энергоснабжением, программных функций, приобретаемых по мере необходимости, или автономного вождения.

Компания также значительно упростит структуру своего модельного ряда: количество предлагаемых комплектаций автомобилей следующих поколений станет гораздо меньше. Индивидуальная конфигурация больше не будет устанавливаться с помощью аппаратного обеспечения при покупке автомобиля. Автомобиль будет сразу оснащен практически всем необходимым, и клиент сможет в любое время добавлять необходимые функции посредством встроенной цифровой экосистемы. Это позволит значительно упростить производственные процессы.

Четкий план по увеличению прибыльности

Марка Volkswagen планирует до 2025 года вложить около 16 миллиардов евро в проекты, связанные с развитием электрической мобильности, переходом на производство гибридов и с цифровой трансформацией. Для обеспечения достаточного финансирования этих крупномасштабных инвестиций компания намерена систематически работать над повышением собственной эффективности с помощью стратегии ACCELERATE. Ожидается, что к 2023 году показатель операционной рентабельности марки достигнет запланированных 6% и надолго закрепится на этом уровне.

Особое внимание будет уделено поддержанию устойчивости к колебаниям рынка. С этой целью Volkswagen планирует до 2023 года снизить фиксированные затраты на 5%, ежегодно увеличивать производительность предприятий на 5%, оптимизировать материальные затраты на 7% и в долгосрочной перспективе добиться прибыльности всех регионов.

Ускоренная реализация кампании, посвященной электрической мобильности

Volkswagen стремится более активно расширять свое присутствие на рынке электромобилей: в планах к 2030 году увеличить долю такого транспорта до более 70% от объема продаж марки в Европе, что в два раза больше предыдущего целевого показателя (35%).

Volkswagen продолжит оптимизировать модульную матрицу электрического привода (MEB), работая над ускорением, зарядной мощностью и запасом хода. Марка также планирует направить усилия на создание платформы для следующего поколения мощных и производительных электромобилей с небольшой площадью поперечного сечения передней части. Она получила название Scalable Systems Platform (Платформа масштабируемых систем). Эта платформа впервые найдет свое применение в 2026 году в рамках флагманского проекта Volkswagen под названием Trinity.

Параллельно с ускоренным развитием электрической мобильности будут расширяться и линейки автомобилей с двигателем внутреннего сгорания. У всех основных моделей марки, включая Golf, Tiguan, Passat, Tayron и T-Roc, появятся преемники. Ральф Брандштеттер отметил: «В течение какого-то времени нам еще потребуются двигатели внутреннего сгорания, однако они должны быть максимально эффективными. Поэтому следующее поколение основных моделей, каждая из которых пользуется популярностью во всем мире, будет оснащаться самым современным гибридным приводом plug-in с запасом хода на электротяге до 100 километров».

Модель Trinity для развития автономного вождения

Клиенты впервые смогут лично увидеть результаты работы Volkswagen на примере реального автомобиля в 2026 году. Ожидается, что модель Trinity задаст новую планку для трех областей: технологий, бизнес-модели 2.0 и новых подходов к производству на заводе в Вольфсбурге.

Trinity получит систему автономного вождения уровня «2+» на старте продаж и систему 4-го уровня в будущем. «Trinity станет своего рода машиной времени для наших клиентов. Она сэкономит их время и избавит от стресса. Однако эта технология не должна становиться привилегией избранного круга богатых людей, поэтому мы масштабируем ее, чтобы сделать доступной для широкой аудитории», – отметил Ральф Брандштеттер.

При ежегодном объеме продаж на уровне 6 миллионов автомобилей компания получит необходимые средства для масштабирования технологий автономного вождения, развитие которых представляет собой достаточно сложный процесс, и сможет внедрить эти технологии по всему миру. С момента появления Trinity в 2026 году Volkswagen займет лидирующую позицию в рамках концерна, организовав сеть из всех автомобилей Volkswagen с широкими сетевыми возможностями. С ее помощью автомобили будут непрерывно обмениваться информацией, например данными о дорожной обстановке, возможных препятствиях или происшествиях на маршрутах. Это позволит марке создать самообучающуюся систему, в состав которой войдут миллионы автомобилей, а ее преимуществами смогут воспользоваться клиенты всех компаний концерна.

Ральф Брандштеттер отметил: «Volkswagen стоит на пороге серьезных изменений. Мы станем воплощением не только экологичной электрической мобильности, но и потрясающего цифрового опыта клиентов, новых бизнес-моделей и автономного вождения, доступного для многих людей. На протяжении последних нескольких лет мы создавали прочный фундамент. Теперь с помощью стратегии ACCELERATE мы придадим цифровой трансформации марки новый импульс».

