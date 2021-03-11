Volkswagen приступает к реализации новой стратегии: автономное вождение доступным к 2030 году

\u0421\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u044f ACCELERATE: Volkswagen \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e: \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \t \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \t \u0411\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \t Volkswagen \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a 2030 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \t \u0423\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0438: \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435 6% \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 2023 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442 Volkswagen \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043a \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441 \u0443\u043f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 ACCELERATE. \u0420\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Volkswagen \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u044f\u044f \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u044b \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0434\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u044f Volkswagen \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438. \u00ab\u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c: \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0432 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 ACCELERATE \u043c\u044b \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen \u0420\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0444 \u0411\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440. \u2013 \u0412 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b Volkswagen \u0436\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0446\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00bb. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u0432 2016 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Volkswagen \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 TRANSFORM 2025+, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u044f ACCELERATE \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c Volkswagen \u0432 \u00ab\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Volkswagen \u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438: \u00ab\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438\u00bb, \u00ab\u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b\u00bb \u0438 \u00ab\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00bb. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 Volkswagen \u0411\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 Volkswagen \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c Volkswagen \u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 ID. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 ID.Digital, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 (\u201cover-the-air\u201d) \u041f\u041e. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c. \u041e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a \u0438\u0437 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c 500.000 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 Volkswagen \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0411\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c 2.0: \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u041f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442, \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Volkswagen \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0430\u0442 \u0431\u0430\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b, \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u044b \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, Volkswagen \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044b\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0431\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430: \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435. \u0418\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0430\u043f\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c, \u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u044b. \u0427\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d \u043f\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044b\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Volkswagen \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e 2025 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 16 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0430\u0440\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u044b, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 ACCELERATE. \u041e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a 2023 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 6% \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435. \u041e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430. \u0421 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e Volkswagen \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e 2023 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430 5%, \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 5%, \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430 7% \u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044b\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432. \u0423\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Volkswagen \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439: \u0432 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u043a 2030 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043b\u044e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 70% \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f (35%). Volkswagen \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0443 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 (MEB), \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 Scalable Systems Platform (\u041f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c). \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 2026 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 Volkswagen \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Trinity. \u041f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0423 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f Golf, Tiguan, Passat, Tayron \u0438 T-Roc, \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u0420\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0444 \u0411\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00ab\u0412 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e-\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u044b \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c plug-in \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0433\u0435 \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u00bb. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Trinity \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b Volkswagen \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 2026 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u041e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Trinity \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0441\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439: \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439, \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 2.0 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u0412\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0444\u0441\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0435. Trinity \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u00ab2+\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 4-\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c. \u00abTrinity \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c \u0435\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438\u00bb, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0420\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0444 \u0411\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435 6 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441, \u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443. \u0421 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Trinity \u0432 2026 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 Volkswagen \u0437\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430, \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Volkswagen \u0441 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0421 \u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443, \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430. \u0420\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0444 \u0411\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00abVolkswagen \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041c\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0441\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 ACCELERATE \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043c \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043c\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0441\u00bb. 