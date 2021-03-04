Škoda Octavia стал победителем всемирного конкурса «Женский автомобиль года 2020» в номинации «Семейный автомобиль»

\u00a0\u0160koda Octavia \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u0421\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u00bb \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0435 \u00ab\u0416\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 2020\u00bb (2020 Women\u2019s World Car of the Year Awards) \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438, \u0436\u044e\u0440\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0436\u0435\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043d \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0436\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043a. \u0411\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0447\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0439, \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440 \u0160KODA \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u043b. \u041f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430 \u00ab\u0416\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 2020\u00bb \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0436\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c, 8 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u0416\u044e\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 48 \u0436\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043a, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 38 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u0410\u0440\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043e \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0417\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0439 \u0160KODA OCTAVIA \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0160KODA, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f OCTAVIA \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u041d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f OCTAVIA \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 Active Plus, Ambition Plus \u0438 Style Plus, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0447\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442 1,4 \u0434\u043e 2,0 \u043b, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 110 \u043b.\u0441 \u0434\u043e 190 \u043b.\u0441. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441 \u00ab\u0416\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u00bb \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d \u0432 2011 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u0436\u044e\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0436\u0435\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043d, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0421\u041c\u0418. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 48 \u0436\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0438\u0437 38 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0435\u0445, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0441 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u044c 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f-\u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430, \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0412\u044b\u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0432 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u0421\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u00bb, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f OCTAVIA \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u043b. \u041f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430 \u00ab\u0416\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 2020\u00bb \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0436\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c, 8 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0432 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0436\u044e\u0440\u0438 \u2013 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430, \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f OCTAVIA \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b \u041f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430 \u00ab\u0416\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u00bb \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 OCTAVIA, \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434. \u0412 \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0435 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044f \u00ab\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0446\u0435\u043c\u00bb \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0435 \u00ab\u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439\u00bb, \u0443\u0447\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0446\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Auto, motor und sport. \u0412 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 OCTAVIA \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0442\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0435\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0410\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u044e, \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u0428\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0446\u0430\u0440\u0438\u044e. \u042d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Auto Express \u043f\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 OCTAVIA \u0432 \u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430 \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u00bb. \u0422\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u0444\u0442\u0431\u0435\u043a \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u00ab\u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u00bb \u0438 \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u00bb. \u041d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, \u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0446\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0436\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430 AUTO Stra\u00dfenverkehr \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0432 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e OCTAVIA \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u00bb \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e 25 000 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e.