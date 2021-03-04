Škoda Octavia стал победителем всемирного конкурса «Женский автомобиль года 2020» в номинации «Семейный автомобиль»

Škoda Octavia стал победителем всемирного конкурса «Женский автомобиль года 2020» в номинации «Семейный автомобиль»
04 марта 22:11 2021

 Škoda Octavia занял первое место в номинации «Семейный автомобиль» во всемирном конкурсе «Женский автомобиль года 2020» (2020 Women’s World Car of the Year Awards)

Это первая победа для чешского бренда в премии, жюри которой состоит исключительно из женщин – профессиональных автомобильных журналисток. Будучи победителем в одной из девяти категорий, мировой бестселлер ŠKODA теперь участвует в борьбе за главный титул. Победитель конкурса «Женский автомобиль года 2020» будет объявлен в Международный женский день, 8 марта. Жюри премии состоит из 48 журналисток, которые представляют 38 стран со всего мира от Аргентины до Новой Зеландии.

По сравнению со своей предшественницей ŠKODA OCTAVIA четвертого поколения выделяется еще более эмоциональным дизайном и динамичными пропорциями, невероятно просторным салоном и высоким уровнем комфорта и безопасности пассажиров. Как и любой другой автомобиль ŠKODA, новая OCTAVIA сочетает в себе превосходную функциональность и ряд интеллектуальных решений и возможностей, что делает легендарную модель чешского бренда идеальным семейным автомобилем. На российском рынке новая OCTAVIA доступна в расширенных комплектациях Active Plus, Ambition Plus и Style Plus, оснащение которых стало значительно богаче, чем прежде. В качестве силовых агрегатов предусмотрены бензиновые моторы объемом от 1,4 до 2,0 л, развивающие от 110 л.с до 190 л.с.

Škoda Octavia

Конкурс «Женский автомобиль года» впервые был проведен в 2011 году. Его жюри состоит исключительно из женщин, которые работают в крупнейших автомобильных СМИ. В этом году в его состав входят 48 журналисток из 38 стран мира. Они выбирали лучшие модели из тех, премьера которых состоялась с января по декабрь 2020 года. В каждой из девяти номинаций конкурса было выбрано по три автомобиля-финалиста, один из которых впоследствии был объявлен победителем. Выиграв в категории «Семейный автомобиль», новая OCTAVIA теперь участвует в борьбе за главный титул. Победитель конкурса «Женский автомобиль года 2020» будет объявлен в Международный женский день, 8 марта. Среди критериев оценки автомобиля, которыми руководствуются члены жюри – безопасность, качество, цена, дизайн, комфорт и экологичность.

Новая OCTAVIA продолжает завоевывать международные награды

Победа в одной из номинаций всемирного конкурса «Женский автомобиль года» стала еще одним достижением для новой OCTAVIA, уже завоевавшей впечатляющий набор наград. В феврале 2021 года модель, являющаяся «сердцем» чешского бренда, была названа самым популярным импортным автомобилем в компактном классе в конкурсе «Лучшие автомобили 2021 года по выбору читателей», учрежденным авторитетным немецким изданием Auto, motor und sport. В четвертом квартале 2020 года OCTAVIA завоевала целую серию трофеев на ключевых экспортных рынках, включая Австрию, Германию и Швейцарию. Эксперты британского издания Auto Express по достоинству оценили качества новой OCTAVIA в роли семейного автомобиля и в октябре присудили ей сразу два титула в рамках собственного конкурса «Автомобиль года». Тогда лифтбек чешского автопроизводителя получил звания лучшего «Нового автомобиля» и «Компактного семейного автомобиля». Наконец, читатели немецкого автомобильного журнала AUTO Straßenverkehr еще в июне 2020 года назвали новую OCTAVIA лучшим семейным автомобилем года в номинации «Лучший дизайн» в ценовой категории до 25 000 евро.

Škoda Octavia

