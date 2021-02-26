Lexus LX обладает самой высокой остаточной стоимостью в сегменте

\u0422\u0440\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Lexus \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u00a0\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u044c\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u0421\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 2021\u00bb (Residual Value 2021), \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u00ab\u0410\u0412\u0422\u041e\u0421\u0422\u0410\u0422\u00bb \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 Residual Value 2021 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d Lexus LX \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 82,77%. \u0412 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0451\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. Lexus RX \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u00ab\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u043e\u00bb \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u00a0\u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c 82,17%. \u0420\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u043b \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0451\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435, \u0432\u00a0\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0438\u00a0\u043d\u0430\u00a0\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u041f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442 RX \u0437\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u00a0\u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u0412 \u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Lexus NX \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c 81,94%. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0451\u0440\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0451\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443, \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u00a0\u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u044f Residual Value \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u00ab\u0410\u0412\u0422\u041e\u0421\u0422\u0410\u0422\u00bb \u043f\u043e\u00a0\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430, \u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438\u00a0\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c 49 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0451\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e 1\u00a0700 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 (\u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0438\u043f \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0451\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0442\u0438\u043f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438). \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 Residual Value 2021 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0451\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 (\u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0451\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0451\u043c\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435) \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u041d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043a\u0441\u044b \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c. \u00abLexus \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u042f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c, \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443. \u041c\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Lexus, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043c\u00bb, \u2014 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0443 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Lexus \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0412\u0438\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u041a\u0430\u044e\u0440\u0438\u043d. \u041d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Lexus \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u00a0\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438.