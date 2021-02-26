Lexus LX обладает самой высокой остаточной стоимостью в сегменте

26 февраля 12:41 2021

Три модели Lexus вновь подтвердили высокий уровень сохранности остаточной стоимости в рамках седьмой ежегодной премии «Сохранность остаточной стоимости 2021» (Residual Value 2021), организованной аналитическим агентством «АВТОСТАТ»

Среди премиальных внедорожников верхнюю строчку рейтинга Residual Value 2021 уже второй год подряд занимает флагман Lexus LX с показателем сохранности остаточной стоимости 82,77%. В России внедорожник стал поистине легендарным автомобилем, обладающим выдающейся надёжностью, мощностью и традиционным для бренда уровнем комфорта.

Lexus RX получил «серебро» в категории премиальных среднеразмерных кроссоверов с показателем 82,17%. Родоначальник сегмента пятый год подряд традиционно сохраняет титул самого продаваемого автомобиля в своём классе, в том числе и на вторичном рынке. Покупатели ценят RX за то, что модель объединила в себе захватывающее управление и высочайший уровень комфорта.

В тройке лидеров рейтинга премиальных кроссоверов расположился инновационный кроссовер Lexus NX с результатом 81,94%. Модель уже четвёртый год подряд находится в тройке призёров своего сегмента и пользуется вниманием благодаря уникальному дизайну, вдохновлённому бриллиантом, а также технологиям, обеспечивающим одинаково высокий уровень комфорта в поездках по городу и за его пределами.

Премия Residual Value ежегодно присуждается аналитическим агентством «АВТОСТАТ» по итогам исследования рынка, охватывающего легковые автомобили, кроссоверы и внедорожники более чем 49 брендов с учётом примерно 1 700 модификаций (включая тип кузова, объём двигателя и тип трансмиссии). Для составления рейтинга Residual Value 2021 использовался анализ рублёвой цены нового автомобиля в 2017 году (с учётом доли определенной комплектации в общем объёме продажи модели на рынке) и цены его перепродажи через три года, в 2020 году. На основании этих данных были подготовлены индексы остаточной стоимости и сформированы рейтинги моделей по сегментам.

«Lexus традиционно пользуется признанием российских автолюбителей. Этому способствуют высочайшее качество сборки в Японии, превосходные материалы и тончайшее внимание к деталям, свойственные бренду. Мы высоко ценим выбор наших покупателей и их смелость выражать свою индивидуальность с помощью автомобилей Lexus, которые способны пройти любую проверку временем», — рассказал управляющий директор по продажам и маркетингу бренда Lexus в России Виктор Каюрин.

Неизменное лидерство Lexus в авторитетном рейтинге обусловлено исключительным качеством и вдохновляющими технологиями, которые обеспечивают автомобилям бренда высокую степень востребованности на вторичном рынке и сохранение высокой остаточной стоимости на протяжении длительного времени.

1 комментарий

  1. Dmitry Matveev
    27 февраля, 11:09 #1 Dmitry Matveev

    если, конечно, не угонят…. 🤦

