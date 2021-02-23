Bentley на пути к производству экологичных электродвигателей из перерабатываемых материалов

Bentley \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430, \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0418\u0434\u0435\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 Bentley: \u043a 2026 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0440\u0435\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0437\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f RaRE (Rare-earth Recycling for E-machines \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0437\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445) \u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0423\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0411\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0435\u043c\u0430. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0440\u0435\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0437\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0438\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430: \u0438\u0445 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 RaRE \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0446\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e- \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0414-\u0440 \u041c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0430\u0441 \u0420\u0430\u0431\u0435 (Matthias Rabe), \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Bentley Motors, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442: \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u043f\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c \u0441 2026 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0430 \u0441 2030 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0430\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 RaRE \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041c\u044b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430\u00bb. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043e\u0439 OCTOPUS \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Bentley. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u0432 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043e\u0441\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0440\u0435\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0437\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0440\u0435\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0437\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u043d\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 OCTOPUS, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 RaRE \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 OZEV \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c Innovate UK. \u0423\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0438 \u0443 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u2013 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044f \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f: Bentley Motors \u2013 \u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. Hypromag \u2013 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0423\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0411\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0435\u043c\u0430, \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0438\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043a\u0430, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445. Unipart Powertrain Applications Ltd \u2013 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443. Advanced Electric Machines Research Ltd \u2013 \u0437\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions Ltd \u2013 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044c\u044e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0440\u0435\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0437\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Hypromag, \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439, \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c, \u0438\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044b. \u0423\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442 \u0411\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Hypromag \u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0438\u043a \u041c\u0430\u043d (Nick Mann), \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Hypromag, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 RaRE \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 Hypromag \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044b \u0441 \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u044b\u0440\u044c\u044f. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0431\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0438\u0437 \u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044f. \u041d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 Mkango Resources, \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0435\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0411\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0435 RaRE, \u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441. \u041c\u044b \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439\u00bb. \u0419\u043e\u043d \u0411\u0440\u0435\u0439 (Jon Bray), \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u043c OZEV: \u00ab\u041d\u0430\u043c \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u00bb.