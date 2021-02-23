Bentley на пути к производству экологичных электродвигателей из перерабатываемых материалов

Bentley на пути к производству экологичных электродвигателей из перерабатываемых материалов
23 февраля 15:41 2021

Bentley объявляет о запуске трехлетнего исследовательского проекта, цель которого – повышение экологической безопасности электродвигателей

Идея проекта соответствует общей стратегии Bentley: к 2026 году сформировать модельный ряд исключительно из гибридных и электрических моделей. В случае успеха впервые во вспомогательных электродвигателях начнут применять переработанные магниты из редкоземельных металлов.

В основе исследования RaRE (Rare-earth Recycling for E-machines – переработка редкоземельных металлов для их использования в электрических автомобилях) лежит методика, разработанная специалистами Университета Бирмингема. Она предполагает извлечение из отработанного электрооборудования магнитов из редкоземельных металлов. Также в проекте предусмотрены масштабирование этого процесса и производство новых перерабатываемых магнитов из извлеченного материала: их будут использовать во вспомогательных электродвигателях.

Помимо обеспечения экологических преимуществ, проект RaRE упростит производство оригинальных электродвигателей, а также поможет наладить цепочку поставок в Великобритании для крупно- и мелкосерийного производства необходимых компонентов.

Д-р Матиас Рабе (Matthias Rabe), член правления Bentley Motors, ответственный за инженерное обеспечение, комментирует:

«Мы активизировали нашу работу по электрификации модельного ряда и планируем с 2026 года предлагать только гибридные и электрические модели, а с 2030 года – полностью электрические. Для этого необходимо проработать все аспекты будущей электрической мобильности, в том числе способы экологичного получения материалов и компонентов.

Проект RaRE полностью изменит процесс переработки электрооборудования и обеспечит производство оригинальных низковольтных электродвигателей для различного применения. Мы уверены, что полученные результаты станут фундаментом экологически безопасных систем электропривода».

Проект будет реализован параллельно с программой OCTOPUS марки Bentley. Программа нацелена на совершенствование силовых передач, в основе которых лежат полностью интегрированные электрооси без использования магнитов из редкоземельных металлов.

Разрабатываемая система электропривода превзойдет по характеристикам новейшие электродвигатели с постоянными магнитами. При этом в ней не будет ни магнитов из редкоземельных металлов, ни медных обмоток. Это экономичное решение, позволяющее перерабатывать уже отслужившие материалы.

Как и программа OCTOPUS, проект RaRE финансируется британской организацией OZEV и реализуется в сотрудничестве с агентством Innovate UK. Участие в проекте принимают следующие партнерские компании, и у каждой – своя функция:

Bentley Motors – сформулирует технические требования и разработает методику испытания, а также поможет на этапах разработки и производства.

Hypromag – масштабирует процессы рециклинга, разработанные специалистами Университета Бирмингема, и наладит производство магнитов методом спекания из извлеченного порошка, отвечающих условиям использования во вспомогательных электродвигателях.

Unipart Powertrain Applications Ltd – масштабирует производственные каналы для соответствия мощностей и процессов серийному автомобильному производству.

Advanced Electric Machines Research Ltd – займется разработкой и проектированием электродвигателей.

Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions Ltd – будет извлекать из компьютерных жестких дисков компоненты, содержащие магниты из редкоземельных материалов, и передавать их компании Hypromag, сотрудники которой, в свою очередь, извлекут сами магниты.

Университет Бирмингема – предоставит компании Hypromag сплавы, которые вместе с переработанными материалами будут использованы для производства спеченных магнитов.

Ник Ман (Nick Mann), управляющий производством компании Hypromag, отметил:

«Проект RaRE – это поразительная возможность доказать значимость и потенциал магнитного материала, полученного в результате короткого цикла переработки. Технологии переработки Hypromag позволяют производить неодимовые магниты с существенно меньшими затратами на выбросы углеродсодержащих веществ, чем при использовании исходного сырья. Кроме того, при этом методе производства ослабевает зависимость от поставок из Китая. На данный момент в тесном сотрудничестве с компанией Mkango Resources, нашим крупнейшим акционером, мы работаем над расширением деятельности. Быть партнером в проекте RaRE, наряду с авторитетными, инновационными и широко известными компаниями, – это большая честь для нас. Мы сможем обменяться соответствующими технологиями и произвести магниты для передовых компонентов роскошных автомобилей».

Йон Брей (Jon Bray), менеджер по исследованиям и разработкам OZEV:

«Нам очень приятно поддерживать этот инновационный проект, так как мы всеми силами стремимся выдвинуть Великобританию на передовые позиции в области разработки, производства и эксплуатации автомобилей без вредных выбросов».

