Новый Citroën C3 Aircross – идеальный кроссовер для города и досуга

\u0421 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 C3 Aircross \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0436\u043e\u043c 330 000 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u044b \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0441 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430, \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e Shine \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f 62% \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436. \u0421\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 C3 Aircross \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438 \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442, \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 C3 Aircross \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0441 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u041e\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u0412\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0430\u043d \u041a\u043e\u0431\u0435, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Citro\u00ebn: \u00abC3 Aircross \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d \u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c. \u041c\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0435. \u0420\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f! \u0423\u0433\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u00ab\u043b\u0438\u0446\u043e\u00bb \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 C3 Aircross \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Citro\u00ebn \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430\u00bb. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0412 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443\u044d\u0442, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b, C3 Aircross \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435. \u041a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 C3 Aircross \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0443 \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0410 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e C3 Aircross \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0421\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0443\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043e\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 C3 Aircross \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043c CXPERIENCE \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c C3 \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c Citro\u00ebn \u0432 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0444\u0430\u0440. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b \u043a \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0444\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0432 \u0434\u0443\u0445\u0435 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e C3 \u0438 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e C4 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e. \u0421\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0451\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. C3 Aircross \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443\u044d\u0442, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d, \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0448\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e C3 Aircross, \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u00abB\u00bb \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430. \u0428\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e C3 Aircross \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b 70 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439: \t7 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, 3 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435: Khaki Grey, Voltaic Blue \u0438 Polar White. \t4 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430 Color Pack, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f 2 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438: Anodised Orange \u0438 Anodised Dark Blue. \u0412 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0430\u044f\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0445. \u041d\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0451\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0437\u043e\u0440 \u0441 \u043a\u0443\u0431\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c Color Pack. \u0412 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 Shiny Black \u0438 Anodised Dark Blue \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0451\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0441 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430 Polar White \u2013 \u0443\u0437\u043e\u0440 \u0441 \u043a\u0443\u0431\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430 Anodised Orange \u2013 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0436\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430. \t2 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0438: \u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439. \u0414\u043b\u044f C3 Aircross \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c 16 \u0438 17 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432. \u041e\u0431\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u0430\u043b\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u0428\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e 4 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438: \t\u0421\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442, \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438. \t\u0412\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442 Urban Blue \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0442\u043a\u0430\u043d\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u044e\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e-\u043a\u043e\u0436\u0443, \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0441 \u0443\u0437\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0448\u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430. \t\u0412\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442 Metropolitan Graphite, \u0443\u044e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0443 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043a\u0430\u043d\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439. \t\u0423\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442 Hype Grey \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e-\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438, \u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e-\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0451\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0441 \u0443\u0437\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0448\u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432. \u0418\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 Metropolitan Graphite \u0438 Hype Grey \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f Citro\u00ebn \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430, \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c C4. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0423\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 C3 Aircross \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 Citro\u00ebn Advanced Comfort\u00ae, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0412 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442, \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u044f\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f, \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 C5 Aircross. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Urban Blue, Metropolitan Graphite \u0438 Hype Grey, \u0438 \u0441\u0444\u043e\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0430\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430: \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442, \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442: \t\u0412\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430 Citro\u00ebn, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0437 \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435. \t\u0422\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 15 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u2013 \u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0448\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435. \t\u042d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0435, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0438. \t\u0414\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0449\u0451\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0421\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e C3 Aircross \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043b \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435 4,16 \u043c, \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, C3 Aircross \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435. \u041e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0433 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 C3 Aircross \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041e\u043d \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c 150 \u043c\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e 2,40 \u043c \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043c\u0435\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0434\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 410 \u0434\u043e 520 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u0445 \u2013 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 1289 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0415\u0449\u0451 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e C3 Aircross \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d, \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u2013 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0451 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e. C3 Aircross \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043e \u0448\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u044b. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0448\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f: \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f, \u043a\u0430\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u044b \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 C3 Aircross \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0451\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0451\u043c. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 9-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0451\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043e\u043c. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Citro\u00ebn Connect Nav, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f Mirror Screen, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0441 Android Auto \u0438 Apple CarPlay. \u041f\u043e \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0451\u043d \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 Citro\u00ebn Connect Assist. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 C3 Aircross \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 12-\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0435\u0435. \u0412 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442: \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Active Safety Brake \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0444\u0430\u0440. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b C3 Aircross \u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 Top Rear Vision. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0448\u0430\u0444\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 C3 Aircross \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Grip Control\u00ae \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 Hill Assist Descent, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0445 \u2013 \u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u0451\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 C3 Aircross \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0441 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 PureTech \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 BlueHDi: PureTech 110 \u0441 6-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u041a\u041f\u041f, PureTech 130 \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u041a\u041f\u041f EAT6, BlueHDi 110 \u0441 6-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u041a\u041f\u041f \u0438 BlueHDi 120 \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u041a\u041f\u041f EAT6. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0414\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430: 4160 \u043c\u043c \u0428\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430: 1760 \u043c\u043c \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430: 1640 \u043c\u043c \u041a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0430: 2600 \u043c\u043c \u041e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430: 410 \u043b-520 \u043b, \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441. 1289 \u043b