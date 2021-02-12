Новый Citroën C3 Aircross – идеальный кроссовер для города и досуга

12 февраля 14:11 2021

С момента своего выхода в конце 2017 года C3 Aircross разошелся тиражом 330 000 экземпляров и демонстрирует уверенный рост в своем сегменте, отличающемся высоким накалом конкурентной борьбы

Клиентов в первую очередь привлекает его выразительный дизайн с широкими возможностями для индивидуализации, а также просторный салон и модульная архитектура, не имеющая аналогов. Привлекательность автомобиля для клиентов подтверждает тот факт, что большинство покупателей выбирали версии в богатой комплектации. Так, на комплектацию Shine приходится 62% продаж. Сочетание исключительной разносторонности с компактными внешними габаритами и просторным салоном делает C3 Aircross идеальным автомобилем для людей, предпочитающих активный образ жизни и ценящих комфорт, практичность, управляемость и маневренность. Обновленный кроссовер C3 Aircross получил дизайн с ярко выраженной индивидуальностью. Он стал более статусным и современным и выделяется на общем фоне возросшим комфортом салона и исключительной практичностью.

Венсан Кобе, генеральный директор Citroën:

«C3 Aircross современен и оригинален, это настоящий кроссовер с просторным салоном, модульной организацией пространства и технологиями, которые делают проще повседневную жизнь. Мы хотели развить эти сильные стороны и добиться большей зрелости, отразив это в дизайне и улучшенном комфорте. Результат говорит сам за себя! Угловатые формы передней части значительно изменили «лицо» автомобиля, новые сиденья обеспечивают более высокий уровень комфорта. Новый C3 Aircross обладает всеми качествами кроссовера Citroën и располагает всем необходимым для дальнейшего развития своего коммерческого успеха».

Более выразительный дизайн и расширенные возможности индивидуализации

В то время как для многих современных кроссоверов характерен заниженный силуэт, больше напоминающий седаны, C3 Aircross получил новый дизайн с объемным кузовом, просторным салоном и доминирующим положением на дороге благодаря внушительному дорожному просвету и большим колесам. Его уникальность подчеркивают защита нижней части кузова и колесных арок, передние и задние защитные панели, а также рейлинги на крыше. Когда C3 Aircross только появился на рынке, его дизайн и возможности индивидуализации подчеркивали новизну и свежесть модели. А сейчас для нового C3 Aircross наступил период зрелости. Сохранив свою оригинальность и дух кроссовера, он стал более совершенным, поднявшись на новый уровень и приобретя более уверенный характер, соответствующий ожиданиям клиентов.

Более выразительная передняя часть

Новый C3 Aircross обладает ещё более привлекательным дизайном с полностью переработанной передней частью, подчеркивающей характер модели и ее статус. Этот дизайн, вдохновленный концепт-каром CXPERIENCE и впервые представленный на новом C3 в 2020 году, воплощает новый стиль Citroën в 2021 году, характеризующийся яркой, стильной и неповторимой индивидуальностью.

Новая передняя часть сразу же обращает на себя внимание оригинальным исполнением фар. Обновлённые хромированные шевроны вытянуты к светодиодным фарам в духе Нового C3 и Нового C4 и выглядят более современно. Светодиодные фары обеспечивают прекрасное освещение и высокий уровень безопасности, внушая водителю чувство уверенности за рулём автомобиля. C3 Aircross также получил новую решетку радиатора с новым геометрическим рисунком и новую серебристо-серую защитную панель с цветными вставками, подчеркивающую надежность автомобиля.

Приподнятый силуэт, высокий горизонтальный капот, просторный салон, всесторонняя защита и сплошная линия остекления подчеркивают выразительный облик нового C3 Aircross, выделяющий его на общем фоне кроссоверов «B» класса.

Широкие возможности индивидуализации

Программа индивидуализации Нового C3 Aircross была усовершенствована в соответствии с интересами клиентов, желающих обладать уникальным и изысканным кроссовером.

При выборе внешнего вида доступны 70 возможных комбинаций:

  • 7 цветов кузова, 3 из них новые: Khaki Grey, Voltaic Blue и Polar White.
  • 4 пакета Color Pack, включая 2 новых цвета с высококлассными текстурными эффектами: Anodised Orange и Anodised Dark Blue. В состав пакетов входят оригинальные цветные вставки по краям передней защитной панели, на элементах наружных зеркал заднего вида и задних боковых стеклах. На них также располагаются новые боковые декоративные вставки, сочетающие в себе цветные решётки и новый узор с кубическими элементами, в соответствии с выбранным пакетом Color Pack. В частности, для пакетов Shiny Black и Anodised Dark Blue предусмотрены решётки на задних боковых окнах с зеркальным хромированием, для пакета Polar White – узор с кубическими элементами белого цвета, а для пакета Anodised Orange – с элементами оранжевого цвета.
  • 2 цвета крыши: белый или черный.

Для C3 Aircross предлагаются новые диски с ещё более выразительным дизайном размером 16 и 17 дюймов. Оба варианта доступны с алмазной огранкой или в полностью черном цвете, что позволяет клиентам выбирать между утончённым или брутальным видом.

Широкие возможности персонализации доступны и для салона. Для самых взыскательных клиентов на выбор предусмотрено 4 варианта отделки:

  • Стандартный вариант, свежий и привлекательный, включает в себя серую обивку сидений с текстурированной серой отделкой передней панели.
  • Вариант Urban Blue в спортивном стиле сочетает синюю ткань и синюю эко-кожу, декоративные элементы встречаются на верхних частях спинок с узором в виде шевронов и на передней панели с отделкой из искусственной кожи синего цвета.
  • Вариант Metropolitan Graphite, уютный и необычный, сочетает искусственную кожу графитового цвета с пестрой серой тканью и декоративными элементами в верхней части спинок и на передней панели с пестрой серой отделкой.
  • Утонченный вариант Hype Grey отличается сочетанием серо-зелёной кожи и черной искусственной кожи, серо-зелёный кожаный декор присутствует на передней панели и в верхней части спинок с узором в виде шевронов.

Изысканность вариантов Metropolitan Graphite и Hype Grey подчеркивает характерная для Citroën новая прострочка, не имеющая аналогов на рынке и выполненная в виде серии стилизованных шевронов. Эта прострочка впервые была использована на Новом C4.

Комфорт как образ жизни наших клиентов

Усовершенствованные комфортные сиденья

Новый C3 Aircross позволяет клиентам чувствовать себя как дома благодаря программе Citroën Advanced Comfort®, обеспечивающей еще более высокий комфорт в салоне автомобиля.

В дополнение к настройкам подвески, гарантирующие лучший в классе ездовой комфорт, свой вклад также вносят новые усовершенствованные сиденья, дебютировавшие на C5 Aircross. Эти сиденья предлагаются для интерьеров Urban Blue, Metropolitan Graphite и Hype Grey, и сфокусированы сразу на четырех аспектах комфорта: визуальный комфорт, тактильный комфорт, эргономический комфорт и динамический комфорт:

  • Визуальный комфорт обеспечивают уникальная форма сидений и выразительная прострочка Citroën, создающие приятное для глаз эстетическое восприятие.
  • Тактильный комфорт обеспечивают дополнительные 15 миллиметров пеноматериала – мягкость, которая чувствуется сразу, как только присаживаешься на сиденье.
  • Эргономический комфорт выражается в усиленной поддержке, обеспечиваемой широкими и комфортными сиденьями.
  • Динамический комфорт гарантирует ещё больше удобства в долгих поездках благодаря сочетанию утолщённого слоя структурированного вспененного материала и обивки высокой плотности в центральных частях сидений.

Лучший в классе просторный салон с модульной организацией просмотра

Салон нового C3 Aircross полностью сохранил лучшие в классе модульную архитектуру и простор, став еще более комфортным и практичным. При небольшой длине 4,16 м, гарантирующей безупречную маневренность, C3 Aircross со своим просторным салоном не имеет аналогов в своем сегменте.

Обладая исключительной для своего сегмента вместительностью с большим запасом пространства для ног и над головой, новый C3 Aircross отличается уникальными возможностями трансформации. Он оснащается продольной регулировкой положения двух независимых частей заднего сиденья с диапазоном 150 мм, а также функцией складывания сиденья переднего пассажира для удобной перевозки предметов длиной до 2,40 м – например, мебельных наборов или спортивного инвентаря. При сдвинутых в крайнее переднее положение сиденьях заднего ряда вместимость багажника увеличивается с 410 до 520 литров, а при полностью сложенных сиденьях – достигает 1289 литров.

Ещё одной особенностью нового C3 Aircross является салон, заполненный светом – благодаря большой площади остекления и панорамной стеклянной крыше, через которую свет наполняет всё внутреннее пространство.

C3 Aircross отличается высокой практичностью благодаря новой центральной консоли с тщательно продуманной компоновкой и большим отделением со шторкой в задней части, доступ к которому имеют как передние, так и задние пассажиры. Для всех пассажиров предусмотрены удобно расположенные отсеки и ниши для хранения: небольшая полка перед передним пассажиром, подстаканники в складной центральной части спинки заднего сиденья, карманы на спинках передних сидений и многочисленные отделения в нижней части центральной консоли.

Технологии, упрощающие жизнь и открывающие новые перспективы

Новый C3 Aircross оснащён полезными системами, обеспечивающими ещё более высокий уровень спокойствия и безопасности за рулём. Например, новый 9-дюймовый сенсорный экран с высокой чёткостью изображения и удобным пользовательским интерфейсом. Среди особенностей нового высококачественного дисплея – навигационная система Citroën Connect Nav, а также функция Mirror Screen, совестимая с Android Auto и Apple CarPlay. По желанию клиента автомобиль может быть оснащён беспроводной зарядкой для смартфонов и системой Citroën Connect Assist.

Новый C3 Aircross предлагается с 12-ю интуитивно понятными в управлении системами помощи водителю, которые делают повседневные поездки удобнее и безопаснее. В список систем обеспечения безопасности входят: цветной проекционный дисплей, отображающий информацию в непосредственном поле зрения водителя, а также система распознавания дорожных знаков и предоставления рекомендаций, система Active Safety Brake и система автоматического переключения ближнего и дальнего света фар. Системы C3 Aircross дарят максимальное удобство в повседневной эксплуатации, обеспечивая бесключевой доступ в автомобиль и запуск двигателя, помощь при парковке, а также обзор ситуации позади автомобиля на сенсорном экране с помощью камеры с функцией Top Rear Vision.

Проявить характер кроссовера и преодолеть большинство ландшафтов новому C3 Aircross позволяет система Grip Control® с функцией Hill Assist Descent, благодаря которой никакая ситуация не застигнет водителя врасплох – вне зависимости от внешних условий. Система даёт водителям возможность регулировать тягу на передних колесах в зависимости от условий местности, а также поддерживать постоянную скорость при спуске даже на самых крутых склонах.

Новый кроссовер C3 Aircross доступен с экономичными и мощными бензиновыми двигателями PureTech и дизельными агрегатами BlueHDi: PureTech 110 с 6-ступенчатой механической КПП, PureTech 130 с автоматической КПП EAT6, BlueHDi 110 с 6-ступенчатой механической КПП и BlueHDi 120 с автоматической КПП EAT6.

Технические характеристики

Длина: 4160 мм

Ширина: 1760 мм

Высота: 1640 мм

Колесная база: 2600 мм

Объем багажника: 410 л-520 л, макс. 1289 л

