Jaguar XJ и Range Rover Evoque вошли в тройку лидеров рейтинга Residual Value-2021 в своих сегментах

\u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d Jaguar XJ \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a Range Rover Evoque \u0432\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u00bb \u0412 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u044c\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Residual Value \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043a\u0441\u044b \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445 Standard \u0438 Premium. \u0410\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435, \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043a\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 49 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 270 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 1700 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 (\u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438). \u041f\u043e \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d Jaguar XJ \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 F \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 49,96%. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a Range Rover Evoque \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 SUV (C) \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c 68,14% \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Jaguar Land Rover \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u0441 2014 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043f\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u00ab\u0410\u0412\u0422\u041e\u0421\u0422\u0410\u0422\u00bb \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0435.