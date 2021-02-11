Jaguar XJ и Range Rover Evoque вошли в тройку лидеров рейтинга Residual Value-2021 в своих сегментах

11 февраля 18:11 2021

Представительский седан Jaguar XJ и внедорожник Range Rover Evoque вошли в тройку лидеров в своих сегментах в рейтинге сохранности остаточной стоимости, составленного по результатам ежегодного исследования аналитического агентства «Автостат»

В седьмом исследовании Residual Value были определены индексы остаточной стоимости автомобилей, продаваемых на российском рынке в 2020 году, по сегментам в классах Standard и Premium. Анализ проводился на основе ежемесячного мониторинга цен на автомобили, в том числе, на автомобили с пробегом. Для расчета индексов использовалась стоимость нового автомобиля в 2017 году и при его перепродаже в 2020 году.

При составлении рейтинга рассматривали легковые автомобили 49 брендов, около 270 моделей и 1700 модификаций (с учетом типа кузова, объема двигателя и типа трансмиссии). По итогам исследования в премиальном классе представительский седан Jaguar XJ занял третью строчку в сегменте F с показателем сохранности стоимости 49,96%. Компактный внедорожник Range Rover Evoque в сегменте SUV (C) с результатом 68,14% также оказался на третьем месте.

Компания Jaguar Land Rover одной из первых подняла вопрос сохранения остаточной стоимости автомобилей на российском рынке и с 2014 года регулярно проводит внутренние исследования по данной теме, принимая комплексные меры по повышению остаточной стоимости модельного ряда.

Полные итоги исследования агентства «АВТОСТАТ» доступны по ссылке.

