Продажи Ford Transit в январе выросли в более чем 2,5 раза

\u0421\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u0434 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430: \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e 909 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 Ford Transit, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 157% \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u044c \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 Ford Transit \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442, \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0438\u0443\u043c\u0444\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u043f\u043b\u044e\u0441 157%. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Ford Transit \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443, \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0422\u041e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435. \u00a0\u00ab\u041f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0432 157%. Ford Transit \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0438 \u0421\u0415\u041e \u00ab\u0421\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u0434\u00bb \u0410\u0434\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0428\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432. \u2013 \u041d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044b \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439\u00bb. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0438 \u00ab\u0421\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u0434\u00bb \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439: Ford Transit \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 Ford Credit \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442 9000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439\/\u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446, \u0432\u0437\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e 210\u00a0000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0434-\u0438\u043d, \u0441\u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 \u0434\u043e 150\u00a0000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c Ford Transit, \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0443\u0431\u0441\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u0441\u0443\u0431\u0441\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043e 10% \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 467 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f Ford Transit \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u00a0\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u044b \u0438\u00a0\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u00a0\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u00a0\u0448\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0430\u043c, \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u00a0\u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u00a0\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u00a0\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Ford Transit \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u00ab\u0421\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u0434\u00bb \u0432 \u0415\u043b\u0430\u0431\u0443\u0433\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043f\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435. \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0443\u0441 \u0438 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043a \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0431\u0430\u0437\u044b, \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 Ford Transit \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 141 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f. Ford Transit 2021