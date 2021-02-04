Продажи Ford Transit в январе выросли в более чем 2,5 раза

Продажи Ford Transit в январе выросли в более чем 2,5 раза
04 февраля 20:41 2021

Соллерс Форд сообщает о продажах в январе 2021 года: в России было реализовано 909 новых Ford Transit, что на 157% больше, чем годом ранее. Это лучший показатель за всю историю продаж в России за январь

Продажи Ford Transit продолжают стремительный рост, демонстрируя триумфальный результат в начале 2021 года – плюс 157%. Автомобили Ford Transit востребованы во всех сферах бизнеса, благодаря своему качеству, надежности, удобству обслуживания и низкой стоимости владения, а стоимость ТО является одной из самых низких в сегменте.

 «Приятно и спортивно волнительно начинать год с колоссальным приростом продаж в 157%. Ford Transit выбирают и покупают, а значит доверяют надежности и качеству наших автомобилей, отлично зарекомендовавших себя в работе – говорит Президент и СЕО «Соллерс Форд» Адиль Ширинов. – Наша команда продолжит развитие прямых отношений с конечными клиентами для максимальной интеграции и понимания потребностей наших заказчиков с целью совместного определения эффективной формулы взаимоотношений».

Разработанные финансовые услуги «Соллерс Форд» позволяют приобретать клиентам автомобили с максимальной выгодой: Ford Transit можно приобрести по программе Ford Credit с выплатой от 9000 рублей/месяц, взять в лизинг с выгодой до 210 000 рублей, либо купить по программе трейд-ин, сэкономив на покупке до 150 000 рублей.

Покупателям Ford Transit, на данный момент, доступна также программа государственного субсидирования лизинга, позволяющая стать владельцем автомобиля с субсидией до 10% от стоимости, а выгоде составить до 467 000 рублей.

Сегодня Ford Transit используются по всей России для доставки почты и товаров, они работают в службе скорой медицинской помощи, развозят детей по школам, осуществляют городские и междугородние перевозки и эффективно решают задачи малого и среднего бизнеса.

Производство Ford Transit налажено на заводе «Соллерс Форд» в Елабуге по технологии полного цикла, что позволяет предлагать российским покупателям современный продукт, полностью кастомизированный под покупателя и адаптированный к эксплуатации в российских условиях, по конкурентной цене. Линейка базовых версий включает цельнометаллический фургон, автобус и шасси, автомобили доступны к заказу с тремя вариантами длины базы, двумя вариантами высоты крыши и всеми типами привода, включая полный. На сегодняшний день полная гамма специальных версий автомобилей на базе Ford Transit насчитывает 141 различную модификацию специального и социального назначения и продолжает пополняться.

