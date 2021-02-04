Lada: выгодные предложения февраля

Lada: выгодные предложения февраля
04 февраля 19:11 2021

В течение февраля продолжают действовать фирменные акции Lada и условия государственных программ, позволяющие приобрести новый автомобиль на максимально выгодных условиях

Госпрограммы предусматривают 10-процентную выгоду при покупке автомобиля в кредит:

  • по программе «Первый автомобиль» для покупателей, приобретающих автомобиль впервые;
  • по программе «Семейный автомобиль» для семей с одним несовершеннолетним ребенком и более (в том числе находящихся под опекой или под попечительством);
  • работникам медицинских организаций государственной системы здравоохранения;
  • по программе льготного кредитования для тех, кто продает свое автотранспортное средство возрастом свыше 6 лет в счет уплаты части первоначального взноса (со сроком владения более 1 года).

Также действует программа поддержки продаж автомобилей LADA CNG в соответствии с правилами предоставления субсидий из федерального бюджета производителям техники, использующей природный газ в качестве моторного топлива. Приобретая битопливный автомобиль Vesta или Largus у официального дилера LADA, можно получить выгоду размером 138 000 рублей.

В течение февраля продолжают действовать собственные программы LADA:

  • Trade-In: в зависимости от модели, выгода до 30 тысяч рублей при сдаче поддержанного автомобиля в зачет нового.
  • LADA FINANCE: выгода в 10 тысяч рублей при покупке автомобиля по собственной программе кредитования;
  • LADA Leasing: выгода от 30 до 40 тысяч рублей при покупке автомобиля в лизинг;
  • Автомобили 2020 года выпуска: выгода от 10 до 50 тысяч рублей. Также дополнительная выгода в 10 тысяч рублей предлагается при покупке автомобиля LADA Niva.

Выгоды по госпрограммам могут суммироваться с собственными программами поддержки продаж LADA. Подробнее об условиях предоставления выгоды – на сайте lada.ru и у дилеров LADA.

