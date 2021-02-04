Lada: выгодные предложения февраля

\u0412 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 Lada \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0413\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 10-\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442: \t\u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u00ab\u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u00bb \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435; \t\u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u00ab\u0421\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u00bb \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 (\u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c); \t\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0437\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f; \t\u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u043b\u044c\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 6 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0430 (\u0441\u043e \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 1 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430). \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 LADA CNG \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0443\u0431\u0441\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u044e\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u0430\u0437 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0438\u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Vesta \u0438\u043b\u0438 Largus \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430 LADA, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c 138 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b LADA: \tTrade-In: \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e 30 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e. \tLADA FINANCE: \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 10 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f; \tLADA Leasing: \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0442 30 \u0434\u043e 40 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433; \t\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430: \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0442 10 \u0434\u043e 50 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 10 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f LADA Niva. \u0412\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 LADA. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0431 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u2013 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 lada.ru \u0438 \u0443 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 LADA.