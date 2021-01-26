Mitsubishi показала первые кадры нового Outlander

Mitsubishi \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Outlander \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u041c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f 16 \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f \u0432 15:00, \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC). \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 Mitsubishi \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 OUTLANDER \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0441\u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041e\u043f\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043d\u044f\u0445 \u0414\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0435\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 OUTLANDER \u0443\u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 PAJERO\/MONTERO cross country. \u0418\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0414\u041d\u041a MITSUBISHI MOTORS \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u201cI-Fu-Do-Do\u201d, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u00ab\u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439\u00bb \u0438 \u00ab\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439\u00bb. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 OUTLANDER \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u044e \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC). \u041c\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0438 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u041c\u044b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e OUTLANDER\u00bb, - \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u041a\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043e \u0425\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e OUTLANDER.