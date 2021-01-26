Mitsubishi показала первые кадры нового Outlander

26 января 15:11 2021

Mitsubishi выпустила видео о том, как новый Outlander проходит окончательную настройку и тестирование

Мировая премьера автомобиля состоится 16 февраля в 15:00, на ней компания также представит последние усовершенствования фирменной системы Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC). Последние достижения технологий полного привода Mitsubishi обеспечат водителю за рулем флагманского внедорожника уверенность и безопасность в любых погодных и дорожных условиях.

Новый OUTLANDER прошел многочисленные испытания, финальные калибровки были проведены в самых суровых дорожных и погодных условиях. Переработанный и переосмысленный во всех отношениях автомобиль будет больше и мощнее, чем предыдущие поколения.

Опираясь на опыт, приобретённый в ходе многих лет соревнований в пустынях Дакара и на скользких грунтовых и заснеженных дорогах мировых раллийных трасс, новый OUTLANDER унаследовал достижения внедорожника PAJERO/MONTERO cross country. Инженеры сосредоточились на создании автомобиля, воплощающего в себе ДНК MITSUBISHI MOTORS и концепцию продукта “I-Fu-Do-Do”, что означает «подлинный» и «величественный». Новый OUTLANDER призван обеспечить высочайший уровень маневренности и превосходные ходовые качества.

Mitsubishi Outlander

«Мы использовали все накопленные нами знания о вождении по дорогам и бездорожью из многолетнего опыта участия в ралли гонках и применили их для усовершенствования новой платформы нашей системы Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC). Мы также специально разработали новый селектор режимов движения, чтобы обеспечить уверенное вождение в любое время и в любых погодных условиях. Мы уверены, что многие наши клиенты по достоинству оценят улучшенные ходовые характеристики нового OUTLANDER», – отметил Кентаро Хонда, главный инженер нового OUTLANDER.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
MitsubishiOutlander
  Categories:
ВидеоНовости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Премьера Mitsubishi e-evolution

Премьера Mitsubishi e-evolution 0

Собянина просят не эвакуировать машины

Собянина просят не эвакуировать машины 6

Список наиболее аварийных мест в Москве

Список наиболее аварийных мест в Москве 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.