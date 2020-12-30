Renault открыла новый дилерский центр в Борисоглебске

Renault открыла новый дилерский центр в Борисоглебске
30 декабря 13:11 2020

Renault открыла второй дилерский центр, выполненный в новой дизайн-концепции Renault Evolution, – «АКБ» в Борисоглебске

Он стал четвертым по счету в Воронежской области, где бренд занимает пятое место по объему продаж.

Согласно новым стандартам оформления в пространство нового шоурума интегрированы оригинальные элементы визуализации, такие как: digital-тотем, brand-wall и ТВ-модуль с 55” монитором touch-screen, где клиент может сконфигурировать свой новый автомобиль и подобрать необходимые аксессуары. Новая палитра – с оранжевым, красным и фиолетовым цветами – и отделка с применением искусственного камня в интерьере меняют привычный вид дилерского центра Renault.

Новый шоурум входит в единый комплекс «АКБ» с административно-техническими помещениями. Шоурум площадью 206 м2 позволяет разместить постоянную экспозицию из 3 автомобилей. Современный и стильный салон оснащен интерактивными панелями с 3D-конфигуратором, уютными зонами ожидания с Wi-Fi, комфортной зоной выдачи новых машин. Общая площадь сервисной зоны составляет 279 м² и оборудована 6 постами электрики, шиномонтажа, развал-схождения и др. Ожидая в салоне выдачу автомобиля, клиенты могут отслеживать статус проведения сервисных работ в режиме реального времени.

К услугам клиентов предлагается широкий спектр дополнительных услуг (автокредитование, автострахование, лизинг, trade-in и др.).

Развитие дилерской сети является одним из приоритетов Renault Россия. Она полностью соответствует международным стандартам бренда с точки зрения визуальной идентификации и внутреннего оформления, а также продажи автомобилей и обслуживания клиентов.

