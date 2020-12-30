Renault открыла новый дилерский центр в Борисоглебске

Renault \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 Renault Evolution, - \u00ab\u0410\u041a\u0411\u00bb \u0432 \u0411\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0431\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u041e\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u0432 \u0412\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0436\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436. \u0421\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a: digital-\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043c, brand-wall \u0438 \u0422\u0412-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c \u0441 55\u201d \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c touch-screen, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u044b. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u2013 \u0441 \u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0436\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c, \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u2013 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043d\u044f \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 Renault. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441 \u00ab\u0410\u041a\u0411\u00bb \u0441 \u0430\u0434\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e-\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0428\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c\u044e 206 \u043c2 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438\u0437 3 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441 3D-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u0443\u044e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 Wi-Fi, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d. \u041e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 279 \u043c\u00b2 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 6 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0448\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0436\u0430, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043b-\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u0440. \u041e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438. \u041a \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0430\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433 (\u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433, trade-in \u0438 \u0434\u0440.). \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 Renault \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432.