Maserati награждена за лучшее мероприятие в 2020 году

\u0411\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0446\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f: \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Maserati \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0413\u0440\u0430\u043d-\u043f\u0440\u0438 Best Event Awards World 2020 \u042d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u201cMMXX: Time to be Audacious\u201d, \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0440\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 MC20, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443 Bea World Festival \u2013 The International Festival of Events and Live Communication, \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0421\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u201cMMXX: Time to be Audacious\u201d \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f Maserati \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 FeelRouge Worldwide Shows, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442-\u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u00ab\u041d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0440\u044b \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b CEO Maserati \u0414\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0413\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e (Davide Grasso). \u0418 \u043c\u044b \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 Maserati: \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0438 \u0444\u043e\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u041c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0446\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b \u0434\u0443\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0438 Maserati \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Maserati \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u044b \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u043b \u0433\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0413\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e. \u0418 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435. \u0421 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0437\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443\u00bb. \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Maserati \u0434\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0447\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u044b\u043a\u0438 \u2013 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0412\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0421\u0430\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0446\u0438 (Valentina Saluzzi), \u0421\u0415\u041e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 FeelRouge Worldwide Shows. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 FeelRouge, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 Balich Worldwide Shows\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 Maserati, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438\u044e (\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443), \u0432\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043f-\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434, \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0432 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u0426\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439\/\u0413\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c\u00bb (Digital\/Hybrid Brand Experience), \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432 \u00ab\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u043e\u00bb \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u00ab\u0426\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435\/\u0413\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435\u00bb (Digital\/Hybrid B2C) \u0438 \u00ab\u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439\u00bb (Use of Technology) \u0438 \u00ab\u0431\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0437\u0443\u00bb \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u0426\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u00bb (Digital Transformation). \u00abMMXX: Time to be Audacious\u00bb \u041c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439: \u0436\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Maserati, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b. \u0418\u0434\u0435\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0440\u044b Maserati. 19 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0441 500 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435, \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u041d\u044c\u044e-\u0419\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u0422\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043e, \u0438\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e. \u0428\u043e\u0443, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0443\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u044e\u0436\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0432, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0434\u0443\u0448\u0443 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u043b \u0437\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0436\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c\u044e 630 \u043a\u0432. \u043c. \u0421\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e Maserati, \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u043a \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443: \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 MC20. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u0441\u044f \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f Maserati. \u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0435 \u0427\u0438\u0440\u043e \u041c\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0442\u0442\u0438, \u041b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 Maserati (Maserati Innovation Lab), \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0440 \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u2013 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0435, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438.