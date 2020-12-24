Maserati награждена за лучшее мероприятие в 2020 году

Maserati награждена за лучшее мероприятие в 2020 году
24 декабря 20:11 2020

Беспрецедентное событие для автомобильного рынка, достойное высокого международного признания: компания Maserati получила Гран-при Best Event Awards World 2020

Этим вечером мероприятие “MMXX: Time to be Audacious”, в сентябре отметившее начало новой эры марки премьерой нового суперкара MC20, получило главную награду Bea World Festival – The International Festival of Events and Live Communication, международного конкурса, который выбирает лучшие события и места года.

Событие “MMXX: Time to be Audacious” было разработано и проведено для Maserati компанией FeelRouge Worldwide Shows, которая получила приз как лучшее ивент-агентство года.

«Наша марка подняла обороты и отметила начало новой эры – прокомментировал CEO Maserati Давиде Грассо (Davide Grasso). И мы сделали это в стиле Maserati: смело, постоянно двигаясь вперед и фокусируясь на нашей цели. Мы создали беспрецедентное событие для индустрии, позволившее получить настоящий опыт общения с брендом, который передал дух семьи Maserati и ценности марки.

Компания Maserati находится в процессе перемен, которые касаются наших основ, так как мы закладываем фундамент собственного будущего – продолжил господин Грассо. И даже в эти непростые времена нас ведет за собой страсть, уникальность нашего дизайна и инновационность, которая у нас в природе. С помощью этого мероприятия мы продемонстрировали свою дерзкую натуру».

«Компания Maserati дала нам чудесную возможность лучшим образом проявить свою креативность и рабочие навыки – сообщила Валентина Салюцци (Valentina Saluzzi), СЕО компании FeelRouge Worldwide Shows. Эти важные награды отмечают окончание первого жизненного цикла FeelRouge, которая сегодня отмечает свое пятилетие и энергично готовится к будущему и новым вызовам вместе со своими партнерами и компанией Balich Worldwide Shows».

Помимо главного приза событие Maserati, благодаря своему двойному сценарию (одновременно виртуальному и реальному), вошло в топ-три по количеству дополнительных наград, победив в номинации «Цифровой/Гибридный опыт знакомства с брендом» (Digital/Hybrid Brand Experience), получив «серебро» в категориях «Цифровое/Гибридное клиентское мероприятие» (Digital/Hybrid B2C) и «Использование технологий» (Use of Technology) и «бронзу» в номинации «Цифровая трансформация» (Digital Transformation).

«MMXX: Time to be Audacious»

Мероприятие состояло из трех частей: живое представление, виртуальный опыт и настоящее путешествие по индивидуальности Maserati, включавшее ключевые достопримечательности Модены. Идея события предполагала получение уникального для автомобильного сегмента опыта общения, который позволил отметить начало новой эры Maserati.

19 сентября в среду мероприятие было проведено как в реальности, с 500 гостями на автодроме Модены, так и в виртуальном пространстве, с двумя аналогичными событиями в Нью-Йорке и Токио, идущими параллельно. Шоу, повествующее захватывающую историю с помощью увлекательных поворотов сюжета, было создано вдохновлять и должно было избежать стандартных форматов празднества, а также привычных сценариев, используемых для запуска автомобилей. Это было настоящее погружение в душу бренда, воспевающее ее и празднующее полное обновление идентичности компании.

Maserati

Высокий темп представления погружал зрителя в бесконечный поток, включавший живые выступления, визуальные иллюзии и элементы дополненной реальности, которые проектировались на впечатляющий экран общей площадью 630 кв. м. Сценарий мероприятия направлял внимание гостей, присутствовавших на гоночной трассе и посетивших его виртуально при помощи онлайн-трансляции к новому, современному видению Maserati, готовя их к кульминационному моменту: мировой премьере MC20.

На следующий день вся Модена превратилась в сцену для этого особенного мероприятия Maserati. Исторический завод на проспекте Чиро Менотти, Лаборатория инноваций Maserati (Maserati Innovation Lab), городской анатомический театр и главные площади – все они стали местом для рассказа фантастической истории, объединяющей прошлое, настоящее и будущее марки.

