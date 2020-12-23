Jeep прекратил продажу кроссовера Cherokee в РФ

Jeep Cherokee, фото: xcar.com.cn

Jeep прекратил продажу кроссовера Cherokee в РФ
23 декабря 09:11 2020

Российские дилеры прекратили продажи легендарного внедорожника Jeep Cherokee

Как сообщает пресс-служба производителя, складские запасы по модели Jeep Cherokee в РФ подошли к концу. Поставок машин новой генерации из Америки пока не предвидится, так как в США до сих пор осуществляется выпуск внедорожника предыдущего поколения.

В начале следующего года в продажу выйдет модернизированная версия Jeep Cherokee, которая доберется и до России, сообщает njcar.ru.

Jeep Cherokee

Jeep Cherokee, фото: xcar.com.cn

На данный момент российская линейка бренда представлена 4 моделями: Renegade, Compass, Grand Cherokee и Wrangler. Впрочем, некоторое время назад представители компании уже сообщали о выводе на рынок РФ трех совершенно новых моделей и модификаций в 2021 году.

Jeep Cherokee

Jeep Cherokee, фото: xcar.com.cn

Так, в январе 2021 года начнутся продажи спецверсии Jeep Wrangler, которая выпущена к юбилею авто. Такой модификации досталось “имя” 80th Anniversary Edition. Помимо этого, в IV квартале 2021-го в РФ привезут Jeep Grand Cherokee новой генерации и модернизированный Jeep Compass, который может похвастаться пересмотренным обликом, интерьером и даже оформлением салона.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
CherokeeJeep
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Volkswagen научил новый Touareg видеть в темноте

Volkswagen научил новый Touareg видеть в темноте 0

Скорой помощи могут разрешить таранить мешающие проезду машины

Скорой помощи могут разрешить таранить мешающие проезду машины 18

VW Golf с отмотанным на 200 тысяч пробегом

VW Golf с отмотанным на 200 тысяч пробегом 2

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.