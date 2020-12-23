Jeep прекратил продажу кроссовера Cherokee в РФ

\u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 Jeep Cherokee \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u044b \u043f\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Jeep Cherokee \u0432 \u0420\u0424 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u043a \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0443. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043a \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0410\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u0421\u0428\u0410 \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0443 \u0432\u044b\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f Jeep Cherokee, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u043e \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 njcar.ru. \u041d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 4 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438: Renegade, Compass, Grand Cherokee \u0438 Wrangler. \u0412\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c, \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0420\u0424 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0432 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u0432 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Jeep Wrangler, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043a \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c "\u0438\u043c\u044f" 80th Anniversary Edition. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432 IV \u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435 2021-\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0420\u0424 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0437\u0443\u0442 Jeep Grand Cherokee \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Jeep Compass, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430.