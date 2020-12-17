Honda анонсирует новинки мототехники 2021 модельного года

17 декабря 10:11 2020

В 2021 году Honda представит на российском рынке девять новинок в сегменте мотоциклов, среди которых обновленные CB650R, CBR650R, CB1000R и спецверсия CB1000R Black Edition, NC750X, Gold Wing Tour и CRF300 RALLY 2021 модельного года, а также новые CMX1100 REBEL и PCX125

Подробная техническая информация и цены будут объявлены ближе к старту продаж моделей в следующем году.

Новый CMX1100 REBEL

Одной из главных премьер Honda на российском рынке в 2021 году станет новый CMX1100 REBEL – мотоцикл, который был создан для неспешных поездок, но позволяет прокатиться в быстром темпе по извилистой дороге. Он хорошо подойдет как тем, кто пересаживается с байков меньшего размера на более крупные модели, так и опытным водителям.

Новинка сочетает в себе неподвластный времени уникальный стиль и современный дизайн, имеет 64-киловаттный двухцилиндровый двигатель объемом 1084 куб. см. и передовую систему управления Throttle By Wire, которая включает четыре режима движения (три предустановленных и один пользовательский). Двигатель, установленный на CMX1100, изначально использовался на CRF1100L Africa Twin, но был перенастроен для повышения качества отклика и динамики в нижнем и среднем диапазонах работы двигателя. Уже в стандартной комплектации модель оснащена круиз-контролем, трансмиссия с двойным сцеплением доступна в качестве опции.

Новый PCX125

В 2021 году Honda вернется в сегмент скутеров на российском рынке, представив абсолютно новый PCX125. Предыдущая версия модели пользуется большой популярностью на европейском рынке, занимая второе место по объемам продаж в своем сегменте. Новое поколение скутера станет доступно также и для российских клиентов.

На PCX125 устанавливается четырехклапанный 9,2-киловаттный двигатель с водяным охлаждением, который дополняет система контроля тяги Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), повышающая управляемость и безопасность. Скутер обладает выразительным футуристическим дизайном, отличается комфортом, практичностью и высокой топливной экономичностью. На одном литре бензина он способен преодолеть расстояние в 47,6 км. Запас топливного бака составляет 8,1 литра. PCX125 получил USB-порт для зарядки электронных мобильных устройств, а также вместительное багажное отделение объемом 30,4 литра, расположенное под сиденьем.

CB650R 2021 модельного года

Обновленная версия популярного уличного нэйкеда серии Neo Sports Café – Honda CB650R, впервые вышедшего на рынок в 2019 году, получила ряд доработок, направленных на повышение управляемости и комфорта.

Главное отличие обновленной модели от ее предшественника – это установка вилки Showa Separate Function Big Piston диаметром 41 мм, что способствовало улучшенному поглощению ударов и повышенной управляемости. Экологический класс 649-кубового двигателя с максимальной мощностью 95 л. с. был повышен до Евро 5. Среди других значимых обновлений – усовершенствованный жидкокристаллический дисплей и разъем USB Type-C для зарядки мобильного устройства под задним сиденьем.

Мотоцикл будет предлагаться в одном из четырех цветов: Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, Candy Chromosphere Red, Mat Jeans Blue Metallic и новом Pearl Smoky Gray.

CBR650R 2021 модельного года

Модель спортбайка Honda CBR650R во многом получила обновления, схожие с теми доработками, которые прошел нэйкед CB650R. Они включают установку новой 41-миллиметровой вилки Showa Separate Function Big Piston, адаптацию двигателя под экологический класс Евро5, улучшенную считываемость информации с усовершенствованного жидкокристаллического дисплея и новые светоотражатели. Вместе с тем незначительным косметическим изменениям подверглись боковые накладки и панель крепления номерного знака.

Модель будет предлагаться в двух цветовых решениях: Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, в котором вызывающие красные линии заменены более сдержанными, выполненными в серебристом цвете акцентами, а также Grand Prix Red, дополненном, наоборот, более выразительной, контрастирующей черно-белой графикой.

CB1000R и CB1000R Black Edition 2021 модельного года

Флагман серии Neo Sports Café – супербайк Honda CB1000R получил еще более минималистичный и выразительный спортивный дизайн. В 2021 году на рынок также  выйдет его новая версия CB1000R Black Edition, отличающаяся окрасом Graphite Black, который придает модели более стремительный облик. Обе версии оснащены системой голосового управления со смартфона Honda Smartphone Voice Control, подключенной к новейшему цветному 5-дюймовому TFT-дисплею.

NC750X 2021 модельного года

Обновленный Honda NC750X, отлично приспособленный как для поездок по асфальту, так и по пересеченной местности, стал еще привлекательнее и практичнее.

Максимальная мощность двигателя объемом 750 куб. см. с жидкостным охлаждением была увеличена до 43 кВт, а вес мотоцикла снизился на 6 кг. Эти доработки сделали  NC750X еще более спортивным, что дополнительно удалось подчеркнуть с помощью более острых линий обвеса и уменьшенному в размерах обтекателю.

Известный во многом благодаря своей практичности NC750X стал еще удобнее в эксплуатации: объем центральной ниши для перевозки вещей был увеличен до 23 литров. Помимо этого, мотоцикл получил новую полноцветную жидкокристаллическую приборную панель и опциональный порт USB. В целях повышения комфорта сиденье стало ниже на 30 мм. Как и прежде, модель отличается низким расходом топлива – 28,3 км/л.

CRF300 RALLY 2021 модельного года

В 2021 году на рынке также появится туристический эндуро Honda CRF300 RALLY – более мощная и продвинутая версия модели CRF250 RALLY, дебютировавшей в 2017 году. CRF300 RALLY – легкий, компактный и очень маневренный мотоцикл, адаптированный для передвижения как в условиях пересеченной местности, так и в плотном городском потоке.

Помимо более объемного и производительного двигателя максимальной мощностью 20,1 кВт, обновленная версия отличается целым рядом других значительных изменений, включая доработанную раму, увеличенные ход подвески, дорожный просвет и объем топливного бака. Помимо этого, мотоцикл получил резиновые вставки на подножках, а шестая передача в трансмиссии удлинена для более расслабленного передвижения на крейсерской скорости. Также обновления затронули рулевое управление и жидкокристаллический дисплей. Снаряженная масса мотоцикла снизилась на 4 кг до 153 кг, что улучшило соотношение мощности к весу на 13%.

Gold Wing Tour 2021 модельного года

Honda Gold Wing Tour с момента своего появления в 1975 году всегда был идеальным средством передвижения на двух колесах. Это мотоцикл, который проделал огромный путь, увеличиваясь в физических размерах и наращивая мощность, сохраняя при этом прочную и непревзойденную репутацию воплощения роскоши, качества и комфорта.

В 2021 году на рынок выйдет еще более усовершенствованный Gold Wing Tour. Как и прежде, ключевые доработки будут направлены на то, чтобы мотоцикл стал еще более удобным для водителя и пассажира, совершающих поездки на большие расстояния.

