Honda анонсирует новинки мототехники 2021 модельного года

\u0412 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 Honda \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 CB650R, CBR650R, CB1000R \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f CB1000R Black Edition, NC750X, Gold Wing Tour \u0438 CRF300 RALLY 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 CMX1100 REBEL \u0438 PCX125 \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u043a \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 CMX1100 REBEL \u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440 Honda \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0432 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 CMX1100 REBEL \u2013 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a, \u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435. \u041e\u043d \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0431\u0430\u0439\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 64-\u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 1084 \u043a\u0443\u0431. \u0441\u043c. \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Throttle By Wire, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439). \u0414\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 CMX1100, \u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 CRF1100L Africa Twin, \u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0423\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 PCX125 \u0412 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 Honda \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u043a\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0432 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 PCX125. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0430 PCX125 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 9,2-\u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438 Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0421\u043a\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u041d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u043d \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 47,6 \u043a\u043c. \u0417\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 8,1 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430. PCX125 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b USB-\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 30,4 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435\u043c. CB650R 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u044d\u0439\u043a\u0435\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Neo Sports Caf\u00e9 \u2013 Honda CB650R, \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0432 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u0438\u043b\u043a\u0438 Showa Separate Function Big Piston \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c 41 \u043c\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u042d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441 649-\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 95 \u043b. \u0441. \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043e \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e 5. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u2013 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0435\u043c USB Type-C \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435\u043c. \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432: Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, Candy Chromosphere Red, Mat Jeans Blue Metallic \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c Pearl Smoky Gray. CBR650R 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0431\u0430\u0439\u043a\u0430 Honda CBR650R \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u043d\u044d\u0439\u043a\u0435\u0434 CB650R. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 41-\u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u043b\u043a\u0438 Showa Separate Function Big Piston, \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e5, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0441\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u0430. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445: Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 Grand Prix Red, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u043d\u0430\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e-\u0431\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439. CB1000R \u0438 CB1000R Black Edition 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0424\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Neo Sports Caf\u00e9 \u2013 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0431\u0430\u0439\u043a Honda CB1000R \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d. \u0412 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u00a0\u0432\u044b\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f CB1000R Black Edition, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044f \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u043c Graphite Black, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a. \u041e\u0431\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430 Honda Smartphone Voice Control, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 5-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 TFT-\u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044e. NC750X 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Honda NC750X, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a \u043f\u043e \u0430\u0441\u0444\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0443, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0435. \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 750 \u043a\u0443\u0431. \u0441\u043c. \u0441 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e 43 \u043a\u0412\u0442, \u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 6 \u043a\u0433. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438\u00a0 NC750X \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e. \u0418\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 NC750X \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438: \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0438\u0448\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043e 23 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442 USB. \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430 30 \u043c\u043c. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435, \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u2013 28,3 \u043a\u043c\/\u043b. CRF300 RALLY 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0412 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0440\u043e Honda CRF300 RALLY \u2013 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 CRF250 RALLY, \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0432 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. CRF300 RALLY \u2013 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b, \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0435. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 20,1 \u043a\u0412\u0442, \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044b\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u043c\u0443, \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u043a\u0430. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0436\u043a\u0430\u0445, \u0430 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 4 \u043a\u0433 \u0434\u043e 153 \u043a\u0433, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0443 \u043d\u0430 13%. Gold Wing Tour 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 Honda Gold Wing Tour \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 1975 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u0445. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u044c, \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0444\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0435\u043f\u0443\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u0412 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0432\u044b\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Gold Wing Tour. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435, \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f.