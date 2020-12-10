Миллионный автомобиль Mitsubishi был продан в России

Миллионный автомобиль Mitsubishi был продан в России
10 декабря 07:11 2020

ММС Рус, официальный дистрибьютор автомобилей Mitsubishi в России, рада сообщить о выдаче миллионного автомобиля Mitsubishi в России

Торжественное вручение состоялось в Москве в официальном дилерском центре «Рольф – Юг».

Обладателем юбилейного автомобиля стал Сергей Медведев из Егорьевка Московской области. Для себя и своей семьи он выбрал Mitsubishi Outlander в комплектации Ultimate 2,4 4WD. Помощь в покупке автомобиля оказал АО МС Банк Рус.

Свой выбор он объяснил так:

«Я много времени провожу за рулем. Автомобиль для меня – второй дом. Я использую его и для работы, и для отдыха, поэтому для меня важны, в первую очередь надежность и комфорт. Это мой третий автомобиль Mitsubishi, первые два тоже были Outlander. В нём я чувствую себя абсолютно уверенным на любой дороге».

Ключи от нового автомобиля, а также подарки владельцу вручил г-н Осаму Иваба, Президент и главный исполнительный директор ООО «ММС Рус»:

«Для нас это событие – важная веха. Вот уже 29 лет мы стремится отвечать на все запросы наших клиентов в России, совершенствовать наши автомобили и технологии именно для вас. И сейчас число владельцев Mitsubishi достигло миллиона. Мы гордимся тем, что у нас не просто миллион клиентов – у нас миллион друзей!»

