Миллионный автомобиль Mitsubishi был продан в России

\u041c\u041c\u0421 \u0420\u0443\u0441, \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044c\u044e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Mitsubishi \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Mitsubishi \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0422\u043e\u0440\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0435 \u0432 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u00ab\u0420\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0444 \u2013 \u042e\u0433\u00bb. \u041e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0435\u0439 \u041c\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0415\u0433\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0438 \u043e\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b Mitsubishi Outlander \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Ultimate 2,4 4WD. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u0410\u041e \u041c\u0421 \u0411\u0430\u043d\u043a \u0420\u0443\u0441. \u0421\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043e\u043d \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0441\u043d\u0438\u043b \u0442\u0430\u043a: \u00ab\u042f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0436\u0443 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u2013 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043c. \u042f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b, \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u044b\u0445\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b, \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Mitsubishi, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 Outlander. \u0412 \u043d\u0451\u043c \u044f \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435\u00bb. \u041a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0443 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0433-\u043d \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0443 \u0418\u0432\u0430\u0431\u0430, \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u041e\u041e\u041e \u00ab\u041c\u041c\u0421 \u0420\u0443\u0441\u00bb: \u00ab\u0414\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u2013 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0445\u0430. \u0412\u043e\u0442 \u0443\u0436\u0435 29 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0441. \u0418 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 Mitsubishi \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043b\u043e \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041c\u044b \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0437\u0435\u0439!\u00bb