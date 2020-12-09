Испортившего видеокамеру «Безопасного региона» мужчину задержали в Сергиевом Посаде

\u0412 \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u041f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0443\u0436\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0443, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u00ab\u0411\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u00bb, \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u0437\u0434 \u0436\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430, \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0411\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u043b\u043e\u0443\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0420\u0418\u0410\u041c\u041e. \u00ab\u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u00ab\u0411\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u00bb \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0441\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 55 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044c\u044f\u00bb, - \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0437\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044c\u044f - \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0420\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d \u041a\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0432. \u0418\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430. \u041e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u044b\u043c. \u041c\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u044b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0443\u0436\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0441\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0431\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0435 \u00ab\u041a\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u00bb.