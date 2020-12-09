Испортившего видеокамеру «Безопасного региона» мужчину задержали в Сергиевом Посаде

09 декабря 16:11 2020

В Сергиевом Посаде задержали мужчину, испортившего видеокамеру системы «Безопасный регион», она была установлена на входе в подъезд жилого дома, говорится в сообщении пресс-службы Главного управления региональной безопасности Московской области

Быстро найти злоумышленника удалось благодаря записи, сообщает РИАМО.

«Система видеонаблюдения «Безопасный регион» в настоящее время включает в себя свыше 55 тысяч видеокамер, расположенных в муниципальных образованиях Подмосковья», – отметил зампредседателя правительства Подмосковья – руководитель Главного управления региональной безопасности области Роман Каратаев.

Роман Каратаев - заместитель Председателя Правительства Московской области – руководитель Главного управления региональной безопасности Московской области

Известно, что нарушитель не был жителем дома. Он приходил в гости к знакомым. Мотивы своих действий мужчина объяснять отказался. Против него возбудили уголовное дело по статье «Кража».

  1. Виталий Монахов
    09 декабря, 18:25 #1 Виталий Монахов

    Кража и порча это же два разных понятия

