В России ожидается старт продаж новой линейки моторных масел для гибридных двигателей Kixx Hybrid

07 декабря 19:11 2020

Бренд смазочных материалов Kixx компании GS Caltex представил новую линейку моторных масел, разработанных в Корее специально для гибридных автомобилей

Масла Kixx HYBRID, созданные в соответствии с самыми передовыми корейскими технологиями, в ближайшее время будут доступны в России.

Сегодня технологии устойчивого развития выходят на первый план во многих ключевых отраслях. Объединяя высокую эффективность и ответственное отношение к экологии, мировой рынок гибридных автомобилей демонстрирует уверенный рост.

«Возросший спрос на экологичные и, в частности, гибридные транспортные средства, выявил необходимость в инновационных подходах к созданию моторных масел, качество и характеристики которых отвечали бы самым современным мировым требованиям. Запуск новой линейки масел Kixx HYBRID станет отправной точкой для дальнейшего расширения ассортимента продукции Kixx, ориентированной на владельцев экологичных автомобилей», — прокомментировала г-жа Ен Джун Чой, начальник отдела маркетинга смазочных материалов GS Caltex.

Kixx HYBRID

Масла Kixx HYBRID полностью соответствуют последним международным отраслевым стандартам API SP, установленным Американским институтом нефти (API). В их состав входят высококачественные базовые масла, а также специальные присадки, обеспечивающие экономичный расход топлива и дополнительную защиту двигателя от износа.

Линейка Kixx HYBRID создана с учетом всех особенностей функционирования гибридных двигателей. Так, низкий уровень вязкости — 0W-16 и 0W-20 — обеспечивает повышенную защиту деталей двигателя от износа за счет более быстрой и плавной циркуляции при запуске, а превосходные антиокислительные свойства и стабильность к сдвигу способствуют увеличению интервалов замены масла.

Kixx HYBRID

Вывод новой линейки масел Kixx HYBRID на российский рынок — очередной важный шаг к расширению присутствия компании GS Caltex в России и повышению узнаваемости бренда среди потребителей автомобильной продукции.

Напомним, что ранее Kixx запустил рекламную кампанию «Создан в Корее — работает в России», которая рассказала российским автовладельцам об инновационных характеристиках бренда. Кроме того, в прошлом году GS Caltex стала официальным спонсором московского хоккейного клуба «Спартак» — члена Континентальной Хоккейной Лиги. Компания продолжает сотрудничество со «Спартаком» в сезоне 2020–2021 гг.

Для получения дополнительной информации о моторных маслах Kixx посетите официальный сайт.

Kixx HYBRID

