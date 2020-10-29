Условия гарантии на пикап Great Wall Wingle 7

\u0425\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0439\u043b \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0420\u0443\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043f GWM\u00a0Wingle 7, \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0413\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430 Haval, \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e 36 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0438\u043b\u0438 150 000 \u043a\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430 (\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435). \u0413\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f GWM Wingle 7 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 36 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0438\u043b\u0438 150 000 \u043a\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043a\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 6 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 Haval \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 12 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0435\u0432 (\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439) \u0441\u043e \u0434\u043d\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0434\u043d\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430. \u041f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 GWM Wingle 7 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Great Wall. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u00a0Haval\u00a0\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 2 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 143 \u043b.\u0441., \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 Borg Warner \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0439. \u041e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0432 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043d\u0438\u0449\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u044b\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 (\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430, \u0431\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a). \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u00a0Haval\u00a0\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435.