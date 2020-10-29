Условия гарантии на пикап Great Wall Wingle 7

Условия гарантии на пикап Great Wall Wingle 7
29 октября 14:11 2020

Хавейл Мотор Рус предлагает гарантийные условия на новый пикап GWWingle 7, отражающие полную уверенность компании в качестве и долговечности автомобиля

Гарантийный срок на новый автомобиль, приобретенный у официального дилера Haval, составляет до 36 месяцев или 150 000 км пробега (в зависимости от того, что наступит ранее).

Гарантия на лакокрасочное покрытие для GWM Wingle 7 составляет 36 месяцев или 150 000 км пробега. При этом гарантия от сквозной коррозии действительна в течение 6 лет независимо от пробега.

Все новые оригинальные запасные части, установленные на автомобили или переданные без установки официальными дилерскими центрами Haval в России, обеспечиваются гарантией на 12 месяцев (кроме быстроизнашиваемых деталей) со дня их установки или со дня их продажи без ограничения пробега.

Пятиместный GWM Wingle 7 стал первым на российском рынке пикапом компании Great Wall. Автомобили появятся в салонах официальных дилерских центров Haval в конце октября. Модель оснащается дизельным турбированным двигателем объемом 2 литра и мощностью 143 л.с., шестиступенчатой механической коробкой передач, а также системой полного привода с раздаточной коробкой Borg Warner и понижающей передачей.

Особое внимание уделено защитным покрытиям автомобиля, в число которых входят усиленное антикоррозийное покрытие днища, противоскользящее и антивандальное напыление грузового отсека, а также защитное внутреннее покрытие кузова (пола, бортов, колесных арок).

Great Wall Wingle 7

Более детальную информацию о модели и гарантийных условиях на автомобили Haval можно узнать на официальном сайте.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Great WallWingle 7
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Jawa готовит юбилейную новинку

Jawa готовит юбилейную новинку 0

Карлоса Гона подозревают в присвоении более 3 млн долларов из фонда Renault

Карлоса Гона подозревают в присвоении более 3 млн долларов из фонда Renault

Honda произвела рекордное количество автомобилей

Honda произвела рекордное количество автомобилей 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.