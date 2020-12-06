Hyundai представляет систему маркировки оригинальных запасных частей

Hyundai \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433 \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u0430\u0433\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Hyundai, \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u00ab\u0425\u0435\u043d\u0434\u044d \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0421\u041d\u0413\u00bb \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445 Hyundai, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 Hyundai \u0438 \u0443\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u0412 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u044f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u044b, \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0438. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0435\u0440 \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0434, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0447-\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 10-\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0434 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 Hyundai, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d QR-\u043a\u043e\u0434, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Hyundai. \u0412 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u00ab\u0425\u0435\u043d\u0434\u044d \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0421\u041d\u0413\u00bb \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Hyundai \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0424\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041c\u0438\u0440 \u0425\u0451\u043d\u0434\u044d\u00bb, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 Google Play \u0438\u043b\u0438 App Store. \u0423 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438.