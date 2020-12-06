Hyundai представляет систему маркировки оригинальных запасных частей

06 декабря 14:11 2020

Hyundai постоянно заботится о клиентах компании, предоставляя высококачественные товары и широкий спектр финансовых и сервисных услуг

В качестве нового шага по оказанию поддержки владельцам автомобилей Hyundai, в 2020 году компания «Хендэ Мотор СНГ» запускает систему защиты оригинальных запасных частей в виде специальной маркировки. Приобретая запасные части в официальных дилерских центрах Hyundai, каждый клиент может пройти онлайн-проверку на официальном сайте Hyundai и убедиться в их подлинности.

В настоящий момент осуществляется маркировка запасных частей, используемых для периодического технического обслуживания, и деталей с высокой долей контрафакта на рынке. В линейку товаров с защитной маркировкой включены воздушные, салонные, топливные и масляные фильтры, свечи зажигания и тормозные диски и колодки.

Специальный двухслойный стикер содержит в себе уникальный код, необходимый для идентификации подлинности проверяемой запасной части. Для проверки пользователю необходимо удалить скретч-слой и ввести уникальный 10-значный код в поле проверки на сайте Hyundai, после чего отобразится информация о подлинности проверяемой детали. Для быстрой проверки предусмотрен QR-код, при сканировании которого осуществляется переход в мобильную версию системы проверки.

Система маркировки призвана обеспечить безопасность при использовании оригинальных запасных частей для владельцев автомобилей Hyundai. В дальнейшем компания «Хендэ Мотор СНГ» планирует маркировать все запасные части и детали, продающиеся у официальных дилеров Hyundai на территории Российской Федерации. Сервис по проверке оригинальности запасных частей будет также доступен в приложении «Мир Хёндэ», доступном для скачивания в Google Play или App Store. У пользователей мобильного приложения останется уникальная возможность получать полную и персонализированную информацию о продуктах и услугах компании.

