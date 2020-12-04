Обновленный Jaguar F-PACE SVR 21 модельного года: еще быстрее, изысканнее и роскошнее

Обновленный Jaguar F-PACE SVR 21 модельного года: еще быстрее, изысканнее и роскошнее
04 декабря 12:11 2020

Обновленный F-PACE SVR, самый яркий и динамичный из кроссоверов Jaguar, стал быстрее, а также получил более спортивный дизайн экстерьера, еще более роскошный интерьер и новейшие технологии беспроводного подключения

Подразделение Jaguar SV сделало флагманскую версию модели F-PACE более управляемой и отзывчивой на действия водителя. Эти усовершенствования были дополнены новейшими технологиями информационно-развлекательной системы Pivi Pro, которой оснащаются все SUV компании.

Майкл ван дер Занде (Michael van der Sande), руководитель подразделения Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations:

«Первый вышедший на рынок F-PACE SVR очень точно отвечал ожиданиям наших клиентов и был хорошо принят ими. Этот кроссовер стал самым продаваемым автомобилем за всю историю Jaguar SV. Версия 21 модельного года продолжает этот успех, внесенные в нее многочисленные обновления поднимают планку качества в сегменте высокопроизводительных SUV на более высокий уровень. Благодаря широкому спектру технических усовершенствований, внесенных командой наших опытных инженеров, а также за счет значительных улучшений интерьера и экстерьера, обновленный F-PACE SVR стал еще более привлекательным, чем когда-либо ранее».

Впечатляющая динамика и высочайший уровень комфорта

F-PACE SVR оснащается 5,0-литровым 550-сильным бензиновым двигателем V8 с наддувом. У обновленной версии максимальная мощность двигателя осталась прежней, но на 20 Нм увеличился максимальный крутящий момент – теперь он составляет 700 Нм. Повышение тяги сократило время разгона автомобиля до 100 км/ч до 4,0 секунд и повысило максимальную скорость на 3 км/ч – до 286 км/ч. Усовершенствования силовой установки также снизили уровень выбросов CO2 с 281 г/км до 275 г/км и повысили экономию топлива до 12,2 л/100 км.

Коробка передач обновленного F-PACE SVR теперь имеет такой же гидротрансформатор, как у седана-рекордсмена Jaguar XE SV Project 8, способного выдерживать повышенные нагрузки.

Jaguar F-PACE SVR 2021

Работа трансмиссии и систем, влияющих на динамику автомобиля, также была оптимизирована за счет обновления новой электронной архитектуры EVA 2.0. Режим Dynamic получил уникальные настройки для большего удовольствия от спортивного вождения. Инженеры Jaguar SV откалибровали программное обеспечение, чтобы повысить точность реакции дроссельной заслонки, сделали подвеску жестче, оптимизировали рулевое управление и снизили уровень содержания вредных частиц в выхлопных газах.

Новый режим Dynamic Launch использует инерцию трансмиссии для поддержания потока мощности, идущего к колесам во время переключения передач, что способствует более резкому ускорению кроссовера с места. Управление F-PACE SVR стало комфортнее без ущерба динамическим характеристикам.

Внедрение новой электронной системы усиления рулевого управления позволило повысить точность реакции на поворот руля и улучшить связь между автомобилем и водителем. Измененные настройки управления работой амортизаторов и установка новых втулок обеспечили более плавное движение автомобиля на низких скоростях. Доработки режимов Comfort и Dynamic сделали различие между ними более ощутимыми, чтобы прочувствовать и преимущества спортивного характера F-PACE SVR, и комфорт от вождения.

Jaguar F-PACE SVR 2021

Передние 395-миллимитровые и задние 396-миллимитровые двойные тормозные диски, новые калибровки тормозной системы и усилитель обеспечивают по-спортивному более короткий ход педали. Такая настройка характерна для высокопроизводительной модели SVR, несмотря на то, что в тормозной системе используется электрический, а не вакуумный усилитель. Улучшенная аэродинамика автомобиля и система охлаждения тормозных механизмов повышают эффективность тормозов, придавая водителю еще большую уверенность.

5,0-литровый бензиновый V8 с наддувом работает в паре с восьмиступенчатой автоматической коробкой с быстрым переключение передач, которая обеспечивает более высокую плавность хода и оптимизирует работу трансмиссии в зависимости от дорожных условий.

Пол Барритт (Paul Barritt), главный программный инженер F-PACE SVR, Jaguar SV: «Как команда мы очень гордимся F-PACE SVR, поэтому каждый раз нам невероятно трудно сделать его еще совершеннее. Переход на новую электронную платформу дал возможность пересмотреть настройки каждого отдельного компонента, и мы воспользовались этой возможностью, чтобы сделать вождение еще более впечатляющим. Тысячи внесенных нами изменений выводят F-PACE SVR на новый уровень».

Полный привод и управляющая им система Intelligent Driveline Dynamics входят в стандартную комплектацию. Система распределяет крутящий момент между передней и задней осями для обеспечения устойчивости и управляемости автомобиля при низкой тяговой силе какого-либо из колес. Intelligent Driveline Dynamics также может передавать весь крутящий момент на задние колеса, чтобы повысить динамику автомобиля, и использует программное обеспечение, которое позволяет прогнозировать ситуацию, почти мгновенно перераспределяя тягу. Задний электронно-управляемый дифференциал, работа которого также была перенастроена, улучшает сцепные свойства колес и эффективность двигателя.

Технология Adaptive Dynamics корректирует работу амортизаторов, чтобы повысить устойчивость, управляемость и плавность хода. Для этого она постоянно анализирует данные, поступающие от акселератора, рулевого управления и тормозной системы. Датчики высоты, расположенные по углам автомобиля, измеряют движение кузова по вертикали 100 раз в секунду, а сигналы, поступающие от датчиков рулевого управления, считываются с частотой 500 раз в секунду. Adaptive Dynamics использует эти входные данные для непрерывной регулировки жесткости амортизаторов, чтобы обеспечить водителя и пассажиров максимальным комфортом и безопасностью.

Технология Configurable Dynamics позволяет водителю настраивать автомобиль в соответствии со своими предпочтениями, а также выбирать режимы Comfort или Dynamic. В зависимости от выбранных настроек корректируется работа дроссельной заслонки, коробки передач, рулевого управления и подвески. В режиме Dynamic контролировать автомобиль водителю также помогают секундомер и акселерометр. Вместе с тем, Adaptive Dynamics непрерывно оптимизирует демпфирующие свойства амортизаторов в зависимости от дорожных условий и действий водителя, повышая комфорт и управляемость.

Jaguar F-PACE SVR

Шасси нового F-PACE теперь контролируется новейшей системой JaguarDrive Control и функцией Auto Vehicle Hold. JaguarDrive Control имеет режимы «Комфорт»(Comfort), «Эко»(Eco), «Дождь/лед/снег»(Rain-Ice-Snow) и «Динамичный»(Dynamic), которые водитель может установить вручную. Эти режимы, выбираемые с помощью нового поворотного переключателя, расположенного рядом с новым селектором переключения передач, изменяют настройки рулевого управления, трансмиссии, дроссельной заслонки и системы управления подвеской Adaptive Dynamics.

Система автоматического удержания автомобиля Auto Vehicle Hold обеспечивает больший комфорт по сравнению с обычной системой Automatic Hill Hold. Новая технология удерживает тормоза в течение неограниченного периода времени, деактивируя их только тогда, когда водитель нажимает на педаль газа, чтобы начать движение.

Jaguar F-PACE SVR

Экстерьер, выполненный в гоночном стиле

Дизайн нового F-PACE SVR создан инженерами, вдохновленными опытом участия SV в автоспорте. Автомобиль получил новые воздухозаборники и вентиляционные отверстия для охлаждения тормозов и трансмиссии, что позволило улучшить аэродинамические характеристики. Подъемная сила была снижена на 35%, а коэффициент аэродинамического сопротивления – с 0,37 Cх до 0,36 Cх. Кроме того, внесенные в экстерьер изменения придали кроссоверу более целеустремленный вид.

Обновленный бампер с новой решеткой радиатора с логотипом SVR имеет Х-образную форму и похожие на лопасти элементы, пересекающие нижние боковые вентиляционные отверстия и воздухозаборники. Увеличенный нижний воздухозаборник способствует более эффективному охлаждению 550-сильного двигателя F-PACE SVR. Новый дизайн не только улучшает технические характеристики, но еще и придает кроссоверу спортивный внешний вид за счет визуально заниженной передней части автомобиля.

Увеличенные боковые отверстия направляют воздух к колесным аркам, что способствует лучшему охлаждению тормозов. Сетка на них такая же, как и на радиаторной решетке Jaguar XE SV Project 8. Новый вытянутые элементы бампера направляют дополнительный поток воздуха к тормозам и двигателю, визуально делая автомобиль шире и ниже и добавляя динамичности облику F-PACE SVR. Дополнительные диагональные элементы под нижним бампером, разработанные в сотрудничестве с командой SV, отвечающей за аэродинамические характеристики, повышают функциональность кроссовера, а также создают видимость прижатого к дороге кузова автомобиля.

Новые сверхтонкие полностью светодиодные сдвоенные фары с дневными ходовыми огнями в форме Double J, опционально доступные с технологией Pixel LED, обеспечивают более яркий и насыщенный свет. Система адаптивного головного освещения Adaptive Driving Beam осуществляет мониторинг дороги впереди, автоматически изменяет направление и создает различные диаграммы светового луча, выбирая разные сегменты светодиодов, чтобы улучшить видимость и минимизировать риск ослепления других водителей.

Более длинный капот с расширенным рельефным выступом и вентиляционными отверстиями, помогающими отводить горячий воздух из моторного отсека, завершают дизайн передней части экстерьера.

Новые узкие задние фонари со светодиодами в форме изогнутой графической линии Chicane, впервые представленные на полностью электрическом I-PACE, акцентируют внимание на ширине автомобиля. Новый дизайн экстерьера завершает обновленный логотип SVR и четыре выхлопных патрубка, интегрированных в нижний бампер.

Обновленный F-PACE SVR также доступен с новыми 22-дюймовыми коваными легкосплавными колесными дисками с пятью спицами Gloss Black со вставками цвета Satin Grey. Серый тон сочетается с другими элементами внешней отделки, такими как боковые воздухозаборники и накладки колесных арок. Диски также отмечены логотипом SVR.

Jaguar F-PACE SVR

Детально проработанный интерьер

Для того чтобы усилить динамичный характер салона и его органов управления, интерьер был существенно переработан с применением материалов более высокого качества.

Сиденья и дверные панели отделаны алькантарой, элементы центральной части салона обтянуты роскошной кожей Windsor. 12,3-дюймовая виртуальная приборная панель имеет отделку из алькантары с черной прострочкой. В стандартной комплектации в отделке используются алюминиевые декоративные накладки, в качестве опции доступно углеродное текстурное волокно.

Опционально устанавливаемые узкие спортивные сиденья обтянуты полуанилиновой кожей с фирменной ромбовидной вышивкой в области плеч и на задней поверхности кресла, а также имеют уникальную перфорацию на спинке. На подголовниках этих сидений – тисненый логотип SVR.

Новый переключатель коробки передач Drive Selector, отделанный рельефной кожей с фирменным тиснением и логотипом SVR, соответствует характеру автомобиля и в то же время отражает внимание к деталям. Внешняя сторона рулевого колеса имеет такую же кожаную отделку, как и селектор, и внутри украшен уникальной строчкой Mars Red SVR. Приятные на ощупь подрулевые лепестки из цинкового сплава обеспечивают более комфортное управление трансмиссией в ручном режиме.

Рядом с переключателем Drive Selector расположена кнопка запуска двигателя и новый металлический поворотный селектор системы JaguarDrive Control с рифленой кромкой.

В основе тщательно продуманного роскошного интерьера с новой спортивной центральной консолью – 11,4-дюймовый сенсорный HD-экран с изогнутым стеклом, через который осуществляется управление интуитивно понятной информационно-развлекательной системой Pivi Pro. Экран интегрирован в элегантный корпус из магниевого сплава. Центральная консоль располагает улучшенным отсеком для хранения мелких вещей, а также может быть опционально оснащена беспроводным зарядным устройством.

Ряд передовых технологий помогает заботиться о здоровье и хорошем самочувствии всех пассажиров. Система ионизации воздуха Cabin Air Ionisation с технологией Nanoe удаляет аллергены и неприятные запахи, улучшая качество воздуха в салоне. Теперь система также оснащена функцией фильтрации PM2.5, улавливающей сверхмелкие частицы. Для активации Cabin Air Ionisation достаточно нажать кнопку «Очистить», расположенную на дисплее информационно-развлекательной системы.

Jaguar F-PACE SVR

Передовые технологии беспроводного подключения

В F-PACE SVR 21 модельного года установлена электронная платформа Electronic Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0), которая поддерживает ряд новых технологий, позволяющих автомобилю всегда быть подключенным к сети и получать самые последние обновления программного обеспечения.

Управление передовой информационно-развлекательной системой Pivi Pro осуществляется с помощью нового 11,4-дюймового сенсорного HD-экрана с изогнутым стеклом. Он на 48% больше прежнего 10-дюймового экрана, предлагает повышенную четкость и увеличенную в три раза яркость. Упрощенная структура меню позволяет водителю получать доступ и просматривать до 90% общих задач непосредственно с домашнего экрана при помощи одного или двух касаний.

Чтобы водитель мог быстро получить доступ к важной информации, F-PACE SVR также оснащен новой 12,3-дюймовой виртуальной приборной панелью высокой четкости с усовершенствованной графикой и настраиваемой компоновкой меню. Дисплей способен отображать полноэкранную навигационную карту с пошаговыми инструкциями, привычные циферблаты спидометра и тахометра, список контактов и другую информацию. Опциональный проекционный дисплей предоставляет водителям все необходимые данные, минимально отвлекая их от дороги.

Система Pivi Pro имеет собственный резервный источник питания, обеспечивающий ее мгновенный запуск и готовность навигации к работе, как только водитель оказывается за рулем. В стандартной комплектации новая интуитивно понятная информационно-развлекательная система включает Apple CarPlay® и Android Auto™, а также позволяет пассажирам подключать два телефона через Bluetooth одновременно.

Опциональная беспроводная зарядка, позволяющая быстро заряжать смартфон, дополнена усилителем телефонного сигнала, а внешняя антенна системы обеспечивает более четкое звучание голоса во время разговора.

Среди новых удобных технологий также представлена технология беспроводного обновления ПО (SOTA), гарантирующая, что автомобиль всегда будет использовать новейшее программное обеспечение. Это избавит владельца от необходимости посещать дилерский центр для установки обновлений.

Подключение Pivi Pro к интернету обеспечивается новой встроенной технологией с двумя SIM-картами, использующей два LTE-модема, которые позволяют системе, не снижая производительность, выполнять одновременно несколько функций, таких как потоковая передача медиаданных и загрузка обновлений беспроводным путем. Современные технологии беспроводной связи также гарантируют минимизацию возможных сбоев при передаче данных, так как подключаются к оператору связи с наиболее сильным сигналом.

Jaguar F-PACE SVR

Первая в сегменте технология активного подавления дорожного шума Active Road Noise Cancellation непрерывно отслеживает вибрации, возникающее во время движения, и вычисляет противофазу звуковой волны, необходимую для устранения звуков, проникающих в салон извне,  что повышает комфорт пассажиров.

Для большего удобства ключ Activity Key второго поколения можно носить с собой вместо обычного ключа и использовать для блокировки, разблокировки дверей и запуска автомобиля. Устройство в виде браслета имеет часы и работает без подзарядки семь дней.

Обновленный F-PACE SVR также предлагает широкий ряд технологий помощи водителю. Среди них функция Clear Exit Monitor, которая предупреждает пассажиров переднего и заднего ряда, собирающихся выйти из салона, о приближении автомобиля или велосипеда. Адаптивный круиз-контроль автоматически поддерживает дистанцию до идущего впереди транспортного средства.

Новейшая система 3D-камер кругового обзора, использующая самые передовые технологии, обеспечивает повышенную функциональность и способствует улучшенному обзору окружающего пространства при маневрировании. Выбор настроек включает общий вид (Junction View), вид в трехмерной перспективе (3D Perspective View) и вид сверху (ClearSight Plan View).

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
F-PACE SVRJaguar
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Российский завод Hyundai Motor в седьмой раз поддержал Сестрорецкий полумарафон

Российский завод Hyundai Motor в седьмой раз поддержал Сестрорецкий полумарафон

Honda показала новый хетчбек Gienia

Honda показала новый хетчбек Gienia 4

Hyundai Santa Fe сама откроет багажник

Hyundai Santa Fe сама откроет багажник 1

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.