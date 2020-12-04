Обновленный Jaguar F-PACE SVR 21 модельного года: еще быстрее, изысканнее и роскошнее

\u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 F-PACE SVR, \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Jaguar, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Jaguar SV \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 F-PACE \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Pivi Pro, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435 SUV \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041c\u0430\u0439\u043a\u043b \u0432\u0430\u043d \u0434\u0435\u0440 \u0417\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 (Michael van der Sande), \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations: \u00ab\u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a F-PACE SVR \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0438\u043c\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e Jaguar SV. \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f 21 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445, \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 SUV \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 F-PACE SVR \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435\u00bb. \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 F-PACE SVR \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f 5,0-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c 550-\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c V8 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u043c. \u0423 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 20 \u041d\u043c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u2013 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043e\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 700 \u041d\u043c. \u041f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0434\u043e 4,0 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 3 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u2013 \u0434\u043e 286 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0423\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 CO2 \u0441 281 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c \u0434\u043e 275 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u044e \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043e 12,2 \u043b\/100 \u043a\u043c. \u041a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e F-PACE SVR \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435 \u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430-\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 Jaguar XE SV Project 8, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0438. \u0420\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b EVA 2.0. \u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c Dynamic \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0418\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b Jaguar SV \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0447\u0435, \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446 \u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0445. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c Dynamic Launch \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0438\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430. \u0423\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 F-PACE SVR \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0443\u0449\u0435\u0440\u0431\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c. \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0418\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0442\u0443\u043b\u043e\u043a \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445. \u0414\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 Comfort \u0438 Dynamic \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0442\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 F-PACE SVR, \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 395-\u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 396-\u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e-\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0445\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 SVR, \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439, \u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u043a\u0443\u0443\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u0423\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0443\u044e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. 5,0-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 V8 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u043b \u0411\u0430\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0442 (Paul Barritt), \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440 F-PACE SVR, Jaguar SV: \u00ab\u041a\u0430\u043a \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u044b \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f F-PACE SVR, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0435. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0430\u043b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430, \u0438 \u043c\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c. \u0422\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 F-PACE SVR \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Intelligent Driveline Dynamics \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441. Intelligent Driveline Dynamics \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0443. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0430, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441 \u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f Adaptive Dynamics \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u0414\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u044b, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0430\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438 100 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0443, \u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 500 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0443. Adaptive Dynamics \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f Configurable Dynamics \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u044b Comfort \u0438\u043b\u0438 Dynamic. \u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 Dynamic \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043c, Adaptive Dynamics \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0444\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0428\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e F-PACE \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 JaguarDrive Control \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 Auto Vehicle Hold. JaguarDrive Control \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u044b \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u00bb(Comfort), \u00ab\u042d\u043a\u043e\u00bb(Eco), \u00ab\u0414\u043e\u0436\u0434\u044c\/\u043b\u0435\u0434\/\u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u00bb(Rain-Ice-Snow) \u0438 \u00ab\u0414\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439\u00bb(Dynamic), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u044b, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 Adaptive Dynamics. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Auto Vehicle Hold \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 Automatic Hill Hold. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438, \u0434\u0435\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c \u0433\u0430\u0437\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u042d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e F-PACE SVR \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f SV \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0435. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 35%, \u0430 \u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u0441 0,37 C\u0445 \u0434\u043e 0,36 C\u0445. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0441 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u043c SVR \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0425-\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u0423\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e 550-\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f F-PACE SVR. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0423\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445 \u043a \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0436\u0435, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0435 Jaguar XE SV Project 8. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u043a \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e, \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0443 F-PACE SVR. \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439 SV, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0441 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 Double J, \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 Pixel LED, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u044b\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Adaptive Driving Beam \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043a \u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435\u0444\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0447\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445 \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430, \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 Chicane, \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c I-PACE, \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f SVR \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0430, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 F-PACE SVR \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 22-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0430\u043c\u0438 Gloss Black \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Satin Grey. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a. \u0414\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u043c SVR. \u0414\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0421\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0430\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0439, \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 Windsor. 12,3-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0412 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438, \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u043e. \u041e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0438\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0435\u0447 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u2013 \u0442\u0438\u0441\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f SVR. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 Drive Selector, \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435\u0444\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0438\u0441\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u043c SVR, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c. \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0436\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440, \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 Mars Red SVR. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u043f\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0446\u0438\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435. \u0420\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c Drive Selector \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b JaguarDrive Control \u0441 \u0440\u0438\u0444\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0412 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044c\u044e \u2013 11,4-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 HD-\u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 Pivi Pro. \u042d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u0443\u0441 \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c. \u0420\u044f\u0434 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e \u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044c\u0435 \u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 Cabin Air Ionisation \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 Nanoe \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0445\u0438, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 PM2.5, \u0443\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043c\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u044b. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Cabin Air Ionisation \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0443 \u00ab\u041e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c\u00bb, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0412 F-PACE SVR 21 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 Electronic Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0423\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 Pivi Pro \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e 11,4-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e HD-\u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043c. \u041e\u043d \u043d\u0430 48% \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e 10-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0423\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 90% \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0433 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, F-PACE SVR \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 12,3-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e. \u0414\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0448\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0442\u0430\u0445\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430, \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u041e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Pivi Pro \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0435\u0435 \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0412 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 Apple CarPlay\u00ae \u0438 Android Auto\u2122, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 Bluetooth \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e. \u041e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430, \u0430 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0430. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041f\u041e (SOTA), \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Pivi Pro \u043a \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f SIM-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0430 LTE-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435, \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u043c. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0435\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u0443\u043c\u0430 Active Road Noise Cancellation \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0444\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0438\u0437\u0432\u043d\u0435,\u00a0 \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447 Activity Key \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0423\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 F-PACE SVR \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f Clear Exit Monitor, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430, \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430. \u0410\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0434\u043e \u0438\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 3D-\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0412\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 (Junction View), \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435 (3D Perspective View) \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0443 (ClearSight Plan View).