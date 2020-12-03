Lexus представляет новую кредитную программу «Комфорт+» с низкими ежемесячными платежами и гарантией обратного выкупа

03 декабря 10:11 2020

Lexus запускает новую кредитную программу «Комфорт+»

Теперь можно приобрести новый премиальный автомобиль Lexus, воспользовавшись преимуществами низких ежемесячных платежей и гарантией обратного выкупа автомобиля. Например, при покупке Lexus NX по программе «Комфорт+» ежемесячный платеж составит 16 300 рублей в месяц, при этом владельцу будет гарантирована возможность обратного выкупа автомобиля официальным дилером бренда.

Благодаря таким сильным сторонам бренда, как мастерство исполнения и высокое качество автомобилей, собираемых в Японии, Lexus традиционно обладает высокой остаточной стоимостью. Данное преимущество позволяет придать уверенности владельцам Lexus в будущем, что и позволило в свою очередь разработать кредитную программу «Комфорт+».

Выгодные условия и уверенность в будущем

Новое предложение сочетает лучшее качество кредита — низкий ежемесячный платёж и гарантию обратного выкупа. Владельцы Lexus могут снизить ежемесячную нагрузку на свой бюджет и уверенно спланировать финансовое будущее на ближайшие несколько лет, перераспределив личные средства и потратить их, например, на долгожданный отдых или на покупки, ранее которые было принято решение отложить на более долгий срок.

Кредитная программа рассчитана на комфортный период в три года. Для удобства клиентов полная стоимость автомобиля делится на минимальный первоначальный взнос от 20%, регулярные платежи и финальный остаточный платёж, который может составлять до 60% от общей стоимости нового Lexus.

Удобные варианты участия в программе

На этапе внесения финального платежа официальный дилерский центр предоставляет покупателям три опции. Клиент может закрыть кредит самостоятельно и пользоваться приобретением без ограничений. Также он может поменять купленную машину на другую модель Lexus. В таком случае текущую модель выкупит официальный дилерский центр по гарантированной выкупной стоимости, установленной при заключении с клиентом соглашения о выкупе автомобиля. Полученная сумма будет использована для погашения задолженности клиента перед банком, а разницу можно будет использовать для первоначального взноса за новую покупку. Третий вариант предполагает выкуп автомобиля официальным дилером по гарантированной выкупной стоимости, установленной в соглашении о выкупе, а полученная сумма будет использована для погашения кредита. Многообразие вариантов помогает каждому клиенту выбрать персонализированное решение.

Гарантия комфорта клиентов

Предвосхищая ожидания клиентов, официальные дилерские центры Lexus берут на себя обязательство выкупить автомобиль по стоимости, указанной в договоре. Чтобы сохранить возможность воспользоваться гарантией обратного выкупа, клиент заключает соглашение о том, что обязуется обслуживать автомобиль в официальных сервисах Lexus и иметь пробег не более 80 тысяч километров. Размер гарантированной минимальной выкупной стоимости автомобиля в рамках программы «Комфорт +» составляет 70%, что выше максимального размера остаточного платежа. Воспользовавшись новым кредитным решением, клиенты Lexus получают полную прозрачность и гарантию финансовой безопасности сделки.

В программе участвуют два премиальных кроссовера: Lexus NX и Lexus RX. Приобрести автомобили бренда с помощью нового финансового инструмента клиенты могут в любом официальном дилерском центре Lexus на территории России.

Более подробную информацию о кредитной программе «Комфорт+» можно узнать на официальном сайте по ссылке.

