Nissan расширяет функционал онлайн-услуг

01 декабря 19:31 2020

Nissan объявляет старт онлайн-продаж программы «Сервисный контракт» через свой официальный сайт напрямую от Nissan клиенту

Ранее в 2018 году была запущена продажа «Сервисных контрактов» через сайты официальных дилеров Nissan. Теперь владельцы автомобилей Nissan, желающие сэкономить на техническом обслуживании, смогут в любом удобном месте и в любое удобное время выбрать и приобрести подходящий пакет сервисных услуг или программу, сделав всего несколько кликов  на официальном сайте Nissan.

Условия онлайн контракта ничем не отличаются от тех, которые прописываются в документе при визите в дилерский центр. Кроме того, оформление онлайн не только экономит время, но и избавляет от необходимости возить документ с собой – при заезде на обслуживание необходимо лишь упомянуть о его наличии. Данная услуга является очередным этапом реализации плана Nissan по расширению своих услуг и сервисов в онлайне и дополняет набор существующих онлайн-решений Nissan, призванных  упростить процесс подбора и покупки автомобиля, таких как возможность предоплатить автомобиль со склада дилера на сайте Nissan.ru, рассчитать условия по трейд-ин и получить предварительное одобрение по кредиту онлайн.

Одним из основных преимуществ данной программы является возможность воспользоваться включенными услугами вне зависимости от места оформления. Заключив контракт, например, в Москве, клиент сможет обратиться к официальному дилеру Nissan во Владивостоке или в любом другом городе России.

Программа «Сервисный контракт» представляет собой пакет из нескольких плановых ТО, включая выполнение всех обязательных регламентных работ и замену расходных материалов согласно предписаниям изготовителя. С 1 февраля 2018 года программа распространяется не только на новые автомобили, но и на машины в возрасте от 12-24 месяцев уже прошедшие первое ТО.

