Команда Nissan e.dams готова к предсезонным тестам Формулы Е
27 ноября 13:11 2020

Гонщики Nissan e.dams – Себастьян Буэми и Оливер Роуленд – вскоре вернутся на трек: команда готовится к официальным предсезонным тестам чемпионата мира ABB FIA Formula E. Тесты пройдут в ближайшие выходные в испанской Валенсии

Буэми и Роуленд, которые вместе добились успеха в двух сезонах, намерены еще раз продемонстрировать максимум возможностей электроболидов Nissan в сезоне 2020 – 2021 гг.

В чемпионате 2019-20 гг. Nissan e.dams заняла второе место в командном зачете, завоевав одну победу, пять подиумов и поул-позицию. Отличное завершение второго сезона Nissan в чемпионате придает команде уверенности в преддверии четырехдневных предсезонных тестов, которые начнутся 28 ноября.

«Не так давно мы праздновали второе место в командном зачете, – сказал Томмазо Вольпе (Tommaso Volpe), глобальный директор Nissan по моторным видам спорта. – Сегодня мы с нетерпением ждем гонок 2021 года. Тесты всегда означали для нас большую работу, и мы постараемся развить еще больше скорости и улучшить результаты. Мы соревнуемся в электромобильных гонках высшего уровня, но также стремимся помогать Nissan в развитии электромобилей для обычных дорог, новейшим из которых стал SUV-кроссовер Nissan Ariya. С помощью гонок мы постоянно наращиваем наш опыт в сфере EV, перенося его с дороги на гоночный трек и обратно».

Гоночные автомобили второго поколения для Формулы Е, впервые представленные в пятом сезоне, выйдут на трассу Ricardo Tormo в Валенсии 28 и 29 ноября, а затем 1 декабря. День 30 ноября зарезервирован под мероприятия для международных СМИ. Первый и второй дни тестирования разделены на две сессии: утреннюю (с 9:00 и до полудня) и вечернюю (с 14:00 до 17:00). В третий, завершающий день предсезонные тесты пройдут с 9:00 до 15:00.

Руководители команды Nissan e.dams – Оливье и Грегори Дрио (Olivier / Gregory Driot) выступили с совместным заявлением:

«Несмотря на то, что пандемия коронавируса породила множество проблем в сезоне 2019 – 2020 гг., мы сплотились в единую команду и, благодаря мощному финальному рывку, заняли второе место в командном зачете. Решительность и целеустремленность – вот что составляет основу Nissan e.dams. В этом сезоне за нас опять будут выступать Себастьян и Оливер; у нас есть пилоты, автомобили и команда – всё для побед и бескомпромиссного успеха в личном и командном зачете».

Как планируется, седьмой сезон чемпионата мира ABB FIA Formula E стартует 16 января в Сантьяго, Чили.

Демонстрация мощи и динамичности электромобилей Nissan

Nissan стал первой автомобилестроительной компанией, присоединившейся к Формуле Е в 2018 году. Бренд использует Формулу Е, чтобы демонстрировать свою концепцию Nissan Intelligent Mobility и донести потрясающую мощь и динамичность EV Nissan до фанатов гонок со всего мира. Сезон 2020 – 2021 гг. для Nissan будет третьим; он состоится в то время, когда компания готовится к началу производства электрического SUV- кроссовера Ariya. Кроме того, этот сезон совпадает с 10-летним юбилеем Nissan LEAF – первого в мире электромобиля для массового рынка.

Новый Nissan Ariya отличается высокими мощностными и динамическими характеристиками, революционным для EV дизайном и технологиями помощи при вождении, отмеченными наградами. Благодаря этому Ariya воплощает взгляды Nissan на изменения, определяющие, что служит движущей силой автомобилей, как они управляются и как интегрируются в жизнь общества.

ЦИТАТЫ ГОНЩИКОВ

Себастьян Буэми

«Прошедший сезон был интересным и, бесспорно успешным для команды. С каждым сезоном команда становится сильнее и опытнее, и мне не терпится снова участвовать в гонках в Сантьяго. В прошлом сезоне мы действовали быстро и уверенно, поэтому я убежден, что на основе этих достижений мы сможем завоевать новые победы. Жду не дождусь, когда я встречусь со всеми в Валенсии и снова сяду в свой гоночный автомобиль команды Nissan e.dams».

Оливер Роуленд

«Я одержал свою первую победу для Nissan e.dams в предпоследнем этапе финала сезона. Результаты нашей команды в конце прошлого сезона говорят о том, что мы выступаем быстро, эффективно и стабильно. Тест в Валенсии дает нам достаточно времени на треке, чтобы оптимизировать гоночный автомобиль. Наша уверенность, как команды, продолжает расти – пора начинать седьмой сезон!»

