Команда Nissan e.dams готова к предсезонным тестам Формулы Е

\u0413\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0438 Nissan e.dams \u2013 \u0421\u0435\u0431\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044f\u043d \u0411\u0443\u044d\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0420\u043e\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u2013 \u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a: \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 ABB FIA Formula E. \u0422\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0412\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0411\u0443\u044d\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0420\u043e\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445, \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432 Nissan \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 2020 - 2021 \u0433\u0433. \u0412 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435 2019-20 \u0433\u0433. Nissan e.dams \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0435, \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0443, \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0443\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0443\u043b-\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u041e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 Nissan \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0441\u044f 28 \u043d\u043e\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f. \u00ab\u041d\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0435, \u2013 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u0422\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e \u0412\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043f\u0435 (Tommaso Volpe), \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Nissan \u043f\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u2013 \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043c\u044b \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0436\u0434\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0422\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443, \u0438 \u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b. \u041c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u0443\u0435\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f, \u043d\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c Nissan \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b SUV-\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Nissan Ariya. \u0421 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0448 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 EV, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u00bb. \u0413\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044b \u0415, \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u0432\u044b\u0439\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0443 Ricardo Tormo \u0432 \u0412\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0438 28 \u0438 29 \u043d\u043e\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c 1 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u044f. \u0414\u0435\u043d\u044c 30 \u043d\u043e\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0421\u041c\u0418. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043d\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438: \u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044e\u044e (\u0441 9:00 \u0438 \u0434\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0434\u043d\u044f) \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044e\u044e (\u0441 14:00 \u0434\u043e 17:00). \u0412 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0439, \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0441 9:00 \u0434\u043e 15:00. \u0420\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b Nissan e.dams \u2013 \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044c\u0435 \u0438 \u0413\u0440\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438 \u0414\u0440\u0438\u043e (Olivier \/ Gregory Driot) \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c: \u00ab\u041d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 2019 - 2020 \u0433\u0433., \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u0438, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u044b\u0432\u043a\u0443, \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0435. \u0420\u0435\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u2013 \u0432\u043e\u0442 \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 Nissan e.dams. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043e\u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0421\u0435\u0431\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044f\u043d \u0438 \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440; \u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044b, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u0432\u0441\u0451 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0435\u00bb. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0441\u0435\u0434\u044c\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 ABB FIA Formula E \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0435\u0442 16 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0432 \u0421\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044c\u044f\u0433\u043e, \u0427\u0438\u043b\u0438. \u0414\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Nissan Nissan \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0435 \u0415 \u0432 2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0411\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0443 \u0415, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044e Nissan Intelligent Mobility \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0441\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c EV Nissan \u0434\u043e \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430. \u0421\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d 2020 - 2021 \u0433\u0433. \u0434\u043b\u044f Nissan \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0438\u043c; \u043e\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e SUV- \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Ariya. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441 10-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043c \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043c Nissan LEAF \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Nissan Ariya \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f EV \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 Ariya \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u044b Nissan \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0426\u0418\u0422\u0410\u0422\u042b \u0413\u041e\u041d\u0429\u0418\u041a\u041e\u0412 \u0421\u0435\u0431\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044f\u043d \u0411\u0443\u044d\u043c\u0438 \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438, \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b. \u0421 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u0421\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044c\u044f\u0433\u043e. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043c\u044b \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u044f \u0443\u0431\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u044b. \u0416\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0443\u0441\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u044f \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0443\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0412\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b Nissan e.dams\u00bb. \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0420\u043e\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u00ab\u042f \u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f Nissan e.dams \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0435 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0420\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0442 \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043c\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e, \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e. \u0422\u0435\u0441\u0442 \u0432 \u0412\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u041d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0434\u044c\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d!\u00bb